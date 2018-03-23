Newly Launched Shared Ownership Program in Cayman Islands Joins Interval International

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interval International, a leading global provider of vacation services

and an operating business of ILG

(Nasdaq: ILG), announced the affiliation of Seven Mile Beach Vacation

Club located within the Regal Beach Club in the Cayman Islands. The

property is set on Seven Mile Beach, which was ranked among the “Top 10

Destinations in the Caribbean” by TripAdvisor in 2016.

“We’re honored to have been selected by Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club

to provide its members with access to some of the highest quality and

most innovative leisure and lifestyle benefits in the shared ownership

industry,” said David C. Gilbert, Interval’s president. “This new club

reinforces the meaningful opportunity for mixed-use development and

further diversifies Grand Cayman’s tourism product.”

Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club features spacious well-appointed two- and

three-bedroom units designed in a Caribbean color palate with bright

tropical accents and views of clear-blue waters, powdery sand beaches,

and lush gardens. Each includes elegant wood furnishings, granite

countertops, as well as upscale appliances and electronics. Guests can

enjoy an array of on-site amenities and services, including two swimming

pools, a gym, and tennis court. Additional open-air activities such as

scuba diving, fishing, sailing, horseback riding, and golf are available

nearby.

“Our research has shown that through shared ownership we can offer

consumers the authentic home-away-from-home experience that they are

looking for combined with the service standards of professionally

managed resorts,” said Ferdinand Berksoy, vice principal of Seven Mile

Investment Co. Ltd. “We are excited to be a part of this industry and to

participate in its long-term growth potential in the Caribbean.”

Travelers from around the world visit the Cayman Islands because of its

excellent diving sites, including vibrant coral reefs and multiple

sunken wrecks. In addition to its natural beauty, visitors have access

to exclusive shops and boutiques, international cuisine, museums, and

arts/music festivals. Those interested in the local wildlife can go bird

watching in a nature reserve, tour a botanical garden, or visit the

Cayman Crystal Caves.

Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club has been awarded the Interval

International Premier Resort® designation, which recognizes

resorts that provide outstanding vacation experiences with

state-of-the-art conveniences and modern features and appointments.

New purchasers at Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club will become Club

Interval Gold® members, entitling them to trade their week or

convert it to points for maximum exchange flexibility. They also have

access to a number of upgraded benefits and services that they can enjoy

year-round, including Interval Options®, the ability to

exchange their resort week toward a cruise, tour, golf, and spa

vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®;

Golf Connection for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with

Dining Connection; City Guides for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus

Rewards® membership, which gives them the opportunity to earn

bonus points for up to two free weekend rental days; discounts on

Getaway vacation rentals; online hotel discounts; dining and leisure

discounts powered by Entertainment®; and VIP ConciergeSM, for

personal assistance, 24/7.

Sales and marketing for Seven Mile Beach Vacation Club will be overseen

by Craig Bosio, owner of Caribbean Resort Solutions. The company

delivers turnkey services to resorts in many of the Caribbean’s top

destinations.

About Interval International

Interval

International operates membership programs for vacationers and

provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based

in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in

serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval’s

exchange network comprises more than 3,000 resorts in over 80 nations.

Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products

and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who

are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating

business of ILG (Nasdaq: ILG), a leading global provider of

professionally delivered vacation experiences.

