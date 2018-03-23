Nutrisystem CMO Keira Krausz Selected As a Direct Marketing News 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme Honoree

Award Honors an Elite Group of Women Leaders in Marketing

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI), a leading provider of weight management

products and services, announced today that Keira Krausz, Executive Vice

President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been selected as a Direct

Marketing News 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme honoree. The award

recognizes an elite group of women leaders in marketing who center their

strategies around their customers, mentor as much as they lead their

teams, use cross-functional collaboration as a competitive advantage,

and embrace the risk- taking needed to innovate.

“It’s truly a privilege to have been selected as a 2016 Marketing Hall

of Femme honoree,” said Keira Krausz, CMO of Nutrisystem. “Being in the

company of such hardworking and dedicated women in the field of

marketing is inspiring. I look forward to celebrating with them this

spring.”

“I am both proud and excited that Keira has received this prestigious

award,” said Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem. “Keira is a proven marketing

leader who continues to employ fundamental direct marketing principles,

optimize our sales channels and implement effective e-commerce

strategies that drive growth and attract new customers profitably. At

the same time, she is constantly thinking of new and improved ways to

reach our customers and ensure the best possible customer experience.”

Krausz will be inducted into the 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme on Friday,

April 8, at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. In addition to the award

ceremony, Direct Marketing News will also welcome previous Marketing

Hall of Femme honorees as speakers at their inaugural Leadership Summit

to be held immediately prior to the award festivities.

For more information on Nutrisystem, its program and products, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI)

is a leader in the weight loss industry, having helped millions of

people lose weight over the course of more than 40 years. The Company’s

weight loss solutions include Nutrisystem® My Way®, Fast 5, and Turbo

10, all clinically tested, structured food delivery programs that

come with the digital platform NuMi®

by Nutrisystem. Additionally, the Company offers multi-day kits and

individual products available at select retail outlets. The Company’s

current product line offers customers the most meal choices, including

more than 100 foods containing no artificial preservatives or artificial

flavors. Nutrisystem provides customers the flexibility to align their

diet with the US Healthy Eating Meal Pattern, as recommended by the USDA

Dietary Guidelines. Plans include comprehensive counseling options from

trained weight loss coaches, registered dietitians and certified

diabetes educators and can be customized to specific dietary needs and

preferences including the Nutrisystem®

D® program for people with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. For more

information, go to NutrisystemNews.com.

