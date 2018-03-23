Nutrisystem CMO Keira Krausz Selected As a Direct Marketing News 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme Honoree

Award Honors an Elite Group of Women Leaders in Marketing
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrisystem (NASDAQ: NTRI), a leading provider of weight management
products and services, announced today that Keira Krausz, Executive Vice
President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been selected as a Direct
Marketing News 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme honoree. The award
recognizes an elite group of women leaders in marketing who center their
strategies around their customers, mentor as much as they lead their
teams, use cross-functional collaboration as a competitive advantage,
and embrace the risk- taking needed to innovate.
“It’s truly a privilege to have been selected as a 2016 Marketing Hall
of Femme honoree,” said Keira Krausz, CMO of Nutrisystem. “Being in the
company of such hardworking and dedicated women in the field of
marketing is inspiring. I look forward to celebrating with them this
spring.”
“I am both proud and excited that Keira has received this prestigious
award,” said Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem. “Keira is a proven marketing
leader who continues to employ fundamental direct marketing principles,
optimize our sales channels and implement effective e-commerce
strategies that drive growth and attract new customers profitably. At
the same time, she is constantly thinking of new and improved ways to
reach our customers and ensure the best possible customer experience.”
Krausz will be inducted into the 2016 Marketing Hall of Femme on Friday,
April 8, at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. In addition to the award
ceremony, Direct Marketing News will also welcome previous Marketing
Hall of Femme honorees as speakers at their inaugural Leadership Summit
to be held immediately prior to the award festivities.
For more information on Nutrisystem, its program and products, visit www.nutrisystem.com.
About Nutrisystem, Inc.
Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI)
is a leader in the weight loss industry, having helped millions of
people lose weight over the course of more than 40 years. The Company’s
weight loss solutions include Nutrisystem® My Way®, Fast 5, and Turbo
10, all clinically tested, structured food delivery programs that
come with the digital platform NuMi®
by Nutrisystem. Additionally, the Company offers multi-day kits and
individual products available at select retail outlets. The Company’s
current product line offers customers the most meal choices, including
more than 100 foods containing no artificial preservatives or artificial
flavors. Nutrisystem provides customers the flexibility to align their
diet with the US Healthy Eating Meal Pattern, as recommended by the USDA
Dietary Guidelines. Plans include comprehensive counseling options from
trained weight loss coaches, registered dietitians and certified
diabetes educators and can be customized to specific dietary needs and
preferences including the Nutrisystem®
D® program for people with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. For more
information, go to NutrisystemNews.com.
Contacts
Nutrisystem, Inc.
Robin Shallow, 215-346-8068
Vice President,
Communications
rshallow@nutrisystem.com
or
Deanna
Every, 215-478-1433
Public Relations Manager
devery@nutrisystem.com