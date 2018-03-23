OnBoat.com Announces Private Miami Boat Sharing

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OnBoat, through onboat.co/miami-yacht-charter,
now represents a fleet of boats in Miami dedicated to offer affordable
Miami Boat rentals to the public. Booking a boat charter in Miami is now
easy. Through this brand new online market place, you may book and pay
for your Miami yacht charter, complete with captain, in minutes, by your
laptop, smart phone or a tablet. For boat owners, OnBoat.com provides a
great channel that allows boats to generate income. In addition to
Miami, OnBoat.com has extensive fleets in San Francisco, San Diego,
Newport Beach, Cancun, Hawaii, etc.
Charter boats in Miami start as low as $349 on a 35’ sailboat, including
a licensed captain. OnBoat is introducing its extensive international
clientele to this highly unique city, more Caribbean and Latin than
North American, a true gateway between cultures with a patios of the
Spanish, French, African, and American, with amazingly vivacious street
life, as walkable as any très chic section of a major European city.
Where OnBoat comes in is affordable access to the best way to experience
Miami; by boat. Surrounding Biscayne Bay is sparkling clear, right down
to the bottom. Our customers will enjoy chartering a yacht in Miami for
parties with friends and loved ones, to spend the day on a sandbar in
the bay, on the deck of a charter catamaran, or just to “chillax” as the
locals say. Rent a boat in Miami to cruise along the skyline to see the
waterfront mansions of the rich and famous. For the adventurous, longer
trips by motor yacht can be arranged to pristine coral reefs. And soon,
OnBoat will also offer charter boats from Miami to Cuba!
OnBoat is the brainchild of Kevin Wang, who founded this company
together with IT guru Ben Wang, and, Marc Andelman, also an inventor of
desalination technologies, and, therefore, the old salt in the team.
OnBoat, www.OnBoat.co,
a nationwide charter boat online market place.
OnBoat Inc. 13220 Admiral Ave, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 tel 844 500
BOAT, info@OnBoat.co
