Orthopaedic Institute for Children and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Host 2017 Perry Outreach Program

Free Program Open to Female High School and Medical Students

Interested in Pursuing Careers in Medicine and Engineering, With Special

Emphasis on Orthopaedics

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Perry Outreach Program,

a free hands-on experience for female high school students as well as

women currently enrolled in medical school who are interested in

pursuing careers in medicine and engineering. The program, locally

sponsored by the Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) and Children’s

Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), is part of the Perry Initiative’s national

mission to inspire young women to be leaders in these fields and to

foster their understanding of and appreciation for the career that may

lie ahead.

The Medical Student Outreach Program will be held on April 21 on the OIC

campus in downtown Los Angeles and is intended for women in their first

or second year of medical school who are undecided about specialty

choice or have expressed interest in exploring a career in orthopaedics.

That evening participants will hear lectures from local women surgeons,

network with industry leaders, and perform hands-on skills modules and

mock orthopaedic surgeries.

On April 22 young women from high schools (grades 10 and above) will

attend a one-day program where they will hear from women leaders in the

fields of medicine and engineering and will get hands-on experience by

performing mock orthopaedic surgeries and biomechanics exercises.

Despite the increasing number of women entering medical and graduate

school, women make up only 6.1 percent of fully accredited practicing

orthopaedic surgeons according to a 2014 survey by the American Academy

of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Only 12.4 percent of the faculty at engineering

schools is women, with that percentage being lower for mechanical

engineering. In the face of these numbers, the Perry Initiative was

created in 2009 in honor of Dr. Jacquelin Perry, one of the first female

orthopaedic surgeons in the country and a mentor to countless women and

men in the field throughout her celebrated career, which spanned from

1952 to 2013. The program taking place at OIC is one of 30 such programs

conducted throughout the year by the Perry Outreach Program, which to

date has touched more than 4,000 students nationwide.

“We are delighted to once again be the Los Angeles host site for this

prestigious program which is so important in encouraging young women to

consider entering these important specialties,” said Dr. Jennifer Beck,

associate director of the Center for Sports Medicine at OIC.

“The students who participate have repeatedly expressed how this

experience opens their eyes to the incredible opportunities that await

and inspires them to pursue careers that are not only personally

fulfilling but have a meaningful impact on the lives of many,” added Dr.

Rachel Goldstein, assistant clinical professor of orthopaedic surgery at

Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Applicants for the program should be women in grades 10 and up with an

expressed interest in science, medicine and/or engineering. Additional

information can be found at www.perryinitiative.org,

and the application to apply can be found at perryinitiative.org/programs/student-online-application/.

Application deadline is March 22.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children (OIC) was founded in 1911 as Los

Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal

conditions in children, Orthopaedic Institute for Children receives

60,000 patient visits each year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with

the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics

worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and

research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood

and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders

and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has been named the best children’s

hospital in California and among the top 10 in the nation for clinical

excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World

Report Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital is home to The Saban Research

Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research

facilities in the United States.

Children’s Hospital is also one of America’s premier teaching hospitals

through its affiliation with the Keck School of Medicine of the

University of Southern California since 1932. For more information,

visit CHLA.org.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram;

or visit the institution’s child health blog (www.WeTreatKidsBetter.org)

or its research blog (www.ResearCHLABlog.org).

Contacts

Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Camille Strickland, 213-742-1501

CStrickland@mednet.ucla.edu