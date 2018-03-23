Pantene Beautiful Lengths and Selena Gomez Challenge You to Join #8or8

Donate $8 or 8 Inches of Hair to Help Create More Real-Hair Wigs for

Women with Cancer than Ever Before

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pantene announced today the official launch of the #8or8

Challenge, benefiting the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program. Pantene

Ambassador Selena Gomez joined in the program by asking

fans nationwide to ‘choose their 8,’ by either donating $8 or 8

inches of hair to help create free, real-hair wigs for women who have

lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Since 2006, the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program has been providing

free, real-hair wigs to women during the toughest fight of their lives.

With the introduction of the #8or8 Challenge, the program continues to

expand, enabling more and more women with cancer to benefit from the

gift of a real-hair wig. The number eight is significant for Pantene

Beautiful Lengths for many reasons – more than 800,000 ponytail

donations have been received to-date, a minimum donation of an 8-inch

ponytail is required, and a minimum of eight ponytails is necessary to

create one wig.

“Pantene Beautiful Lengths helps women with cancer feel better about

themselves,” said Selena Gomez, Pantene Ambassador. “I love that

you can support the cause in a variety of different ways with the #8or8

Challenge.”

To help launch the #8or8 campaign, Pantene partnered with Cosmopolitan

and Seventeen magazines to conduct a survey to understand the

lifestyle and attitudes of millennials and teens, including the

charitable behaviors of both groups. The survey found that millennials

and teens are interested in a cause if they have a personal investment

or see a direct benefit to those they support. Pantene Beautiful Lengths

helps them do just that with the tangible gift of a wig and the

knowledge that they are helping women undergoing cancer treatment feel

more confident, beautiful and stronger.

Get Involved

There are a number of easy ways to get involved and donate to Pantene

Beautiful Lengths:

Charitweet :

Donate via Twitter by retweeting @Pantene’s “Charitweets”

on September 8 th for instructions on how to donate to the

cause.

Donate via Twitter by retweeting @Pantene’s “Charitweets” on September 8 for instructions on how to donate to the cause. One Today by Google: Visit the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund

page here.

Visit the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund page here. Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund: Donate via The Greater

Cincinnati Foundation here.

Donate via The Greater Cincinnati Foundation here. Donate Your Hair: September 8 th is also National

Donate Your Hair Day! To donate hair, simply go to your local salon,

measure a ponytail of at least 8 inches and make the cut. For full

instructions, visit www.beautifullengths.com.

September 8 is also National Donate Your Hair Day! To donate hair, simply go to your local salon, measure a ponytail of at least 8 inches and make the cut. For full instructions, visit www.beautifullengths.com. Challenge Your Friends: Share your donation and encourage your

friends to participate in the #8or8 Challenge by using #8or8 and

#BeautifulLengths hashtags, tagging @Pantene.

“Hair donations have always been at the heart of this program and will

continue to be, but we thought to ourselves, ‘What if we could do

more?’” said Jodi Allen, Vice President of Procter & Gamble North

American Hair Care and Color. “With the Pantene Beautiful Lengths

Fund, anyone who wants to support the program can do so and we encourage

everyone to help us create even more wigs than ever before by joining

the #8or8 Challenge.”

About Pantene Beautiful Lengths and the Pantene

Beautiful Lengths Fund

Since its creation in 2006, Pantene Beautiful Lengths has collected more

than 800,000 ponytails and provided the funds to create more than 42,000

free, real-hair wigs which are distributed through select American

Cancer Society wig banks across the country.

The Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund works with the non-profit

organization The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, which accepts monetary

donations, allowing anyone to support the Pantene Beautiful Lengths

program.

Many of the women helped say that putting on a wig makes them feel like

themselves again during the toughest fight of their lives and when

people across the country donate to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, they are

helping make that happen.

About Pantene® Pro-V:

Pantene Pro-V, the world’s #1 hair care brand, includes 22 collections

to help provide women with their most beautiful, healthy hair. The

current Pantene Pro-V offerings include: Anti-Breakage, AquaLight,

Beautiful Lengths, Classic Clean, Color Revival, Curl Perfection, Damage

Detox, Daily Moisture Renewal, Full & Strong, Ice Shine, Nature Fusion,

Repair & Protect, Smooth & Sleek, Pro-V Style Series, Sheer Volume,

Truly Natural, Truly Relaxed, and Ultimate 10. Pantene Expert offerings

include: Age Defy, Advanced Keratin Repair, Fade Defy, and Dry Defy.

Powered by 70 years of experience, 200 scientists and partnerships with

11 leading independent hair doctors from around the world, Pantene’s

Pro-V Formula works inside and out for beautiful hair rooted in true,

lasting health.

About Procter & Gamble:

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest

portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,

Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,

Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,

Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G

community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

Please visit http://www.pg.com for

the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About The Greater Cincinnati Foundation:

One of the nation’s leading community foundations, The Greater

Cincinnati Foundation helps people make the most of their giving to

build a better community. We believe in the power of philanthropy to

change the lives of people and communities. As a community foundation,

GCF creates a prosperous Greater Cincinnati by investing in thriving

people and vibrant places. An effective steward of the community’s

charitable resources since 1963, the Foundation inspires philanthropy in

eight counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

About the American Cancer Society®:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 2.5 million

volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by

every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health

organization, the Society’s efforts have contributed to a 22 percent

decline in cancer death rates in the US during the past two decades, and

a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress

nearly 14.5 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who

have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. We’re

determined to finish the fight against cancer. As the nation’s largest

private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, we’re finding cures

and ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing

the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings,

clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the

fight, visit cancer.org or call us anytime, day or night, at

1-800-227-2345.

Contacts

DeVries Global

Kristina Jacobs, 212-546-8545

kjacobs@devriesglobal.com