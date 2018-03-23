Pantene Beautiful Lengths and Selena Gomez Challenge You to Join #8or8

Donate $8 or 8 Inches of Hair to Help Create More Real-Hair Wigs for
Women with Cancer than Ever Before
CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pantene announced today the official launch of the #8or8
Challenge, benefiting the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program. Pantene
Ambassador Selena Gomez joined in the program by asking
fans nationwide to ‘choose their 8,’ by either donating $8 or 8
inches of hair to help create free, real-hair wigs for women who have
lost their hair due to cancer treatment.
Since 2006, the Pantene Beautiful Lengths program has been providing
free, real-hair wigs to women during the toughest fight of their lives.
With the introduction of the #8or8 Challenge, the program continues to
expand, enabling more and more women with cancer to benefit from the
gift of a real-hair wig. The number eight is significant for Pantene
Beautiful Lengths for many reasons – more than 800,000 ponytail
donations have been received to-date, a minimum donation of an 8-inch
ponytail is required, and a minimum of eight ponytails is necessary to
create one wig.
“Pantene Beautiful Lengths helps women with cancer feel better about
themselves,” said Selena Gomez, Pantene Ambassador. “I love that
you can support the cause in a variety of different ways with the #8or8
Challenge.”
To help launch the #8or8 campaign, Pantene partnered with Cosmopolitan
and Seventeen magazines to conduct a survey to understand the
lifestyle and attitudes of millennials and teens, including the
charitable behaviors of both groups. The survey found that millennials
and teens are interested in a cause if they have a personal investment
or see a direct benefit to those they support. Pantene Beautiful Lengths
helps them do just that with the tangible gift of a wig and the
knowledge that they are helping women undergoing cancer treatment feel
more confident, beautiful and stronger.
Get Involved
There are a number of easy ways to get involved and donate to Pantene
Beautiful Lengths:
-
Charitweet:
Donate via Twitter by retweeting @Pantene’s “Charitweets”
on September 8th for instructions on how to donate to the
cause.
-
One Today by Google: Visit the Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund
page here.
-
Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund: Donate via The Greater
Cincinnati Foundation here.
-
Donate Your Hair: September 8th is also National
Donate Your Hair Day! To donate hair, simply go to your local salon,
measure a ponytail of at least 8 inches and make the cut. For full
instructions, visit www.beautifullengths.com.
-
Challenge Your Friends: Share your donation and encourage your
friends to participate in the #8or8 Challenge by using #8or8 and
#BeautifulLengths hashtags, tagging @Pantene.
“Hair donations have always been at the heart of this program and will
continue to be, but we thought to ourselves, ‘What if we could do
more?’” said Jodi Allen, Vice President of Procter & Gamble North
American Hair Care and Color. “With the Pantene Beautiful Lengths
Fund, anyone who wants to support the program can do so and we encourage
everyone to help us create even more wigs than ever before by joining
the #8or8 Challenge.”
About Pantene Beautiful Lengths and the Pantene
Beautiful Lengths Fund
Since its creation in 2006, Pantene Beautiful Lengths has collected more
than 800,000 ponytails and provided the funds to create more than 42,000
free, real-hair wigs which are distributed through select American
Cancer Society wig banks across the country.
The Pantene Beautiful Lengths Fund works with the non-profit
organization The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, which accepts monetary
donations, allowing anyone to support the Pantene Beautiful Lengths
program.
Many of the women helped say that putting on a wig makes them feel like
themselves again during the toughest fight of their lives and when
people across the country donate to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, they are
helping make that happen.
About Pantene® Pro-V:
Pantene Pro-V, the world’s #1 hair care brand, includes 22 collections
to help provide women with their most beautiful, healthy hair. The
current Pantene Pro-V offerings include: Anti-Breakage, AquaLight,
Beautiful Lengths, Classic Clean, Color Revival, Curl Perfection, Damage
Detox, Daily Moisture Renewal, Full & Strong, Ice Shine, Nature Fusion,
Repair & Protect, Smooth & Sleek, Pro-V Style Series, Sheer Volume,
Truly Natural, Truly Relaxed, and Ultimate 10. Pantene Expert offerings
include: Age Defy, Advanced Keratin Repair, Fade Defy, and Dry Defy.
Powered by 70 years of experience, 200 scientists and partnerships with
11 leading independent hair doctors from around the world, Pantene’s
Pro-V Formula works inside and out for beautiful hair rooted in true,
lasting health.
About Procter & Gamble:
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest
portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®,
Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®,
Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®,
Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G
community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.
Please visit http://www.pg.com for
the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
About The Greater Cincinnati Foundation:
One of the nation’s leading community foundations, The Greater
Cincinnati Foundation helps people make the most of their giving to
build a better community. We believe in the power of philanthropy to
change the lives of people and communities. As a community foundation,
GCF creates a prosperous Greater Cincinnati by investing in thriving
people and vibrant places. An effective steward of the community’s
charitable resources since 1963, the Foundation inspires philanthropy in
eight counties in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.
About the American Cancer Society®:
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 2.5 million
volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by
every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health
organization, the Society’s efforts have contributed to a 22 percent
decline in cancer death rates in the US during the past two decades, and
a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress
nearly 14.5 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who
have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. We’re
determined to finish the fight against cancer. As the nation’s largest
private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, we’re finding cures
and ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing
the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings,
clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the
fight, visit cancer.org or call us anytime, day or night, at
1-800-227-2345.
