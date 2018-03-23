PetSmart® Opens First Store in Menifee

Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting

Event Aug. 6

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Menifee,

Calif., located at 30131 Haun Road. This PetSmart joins stores in the

neighboring southern California communities of Murrieta and Lake

Elsinore. To celebrate, PetSmart is having a grand opening event Sat.,

Aug. 6, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet

parents are encouraged to attend and to bring their four-legged friends

to join in the fun!

The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range

from $5 up to $50) and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as

t-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.* The store’s

pet adoption partners Feline Underground Rescue, Animal Friends of the

Valleys and Ramona Animal Society will be onsite with adoptable dogs and

cats during the grand opening festivities.

What: PetSmart Grand Opening celebration

When: Sat., Aug. 6, 2016, 9:00 a.m.

Where: PetSmart, 30131 Haun Road

The new store features more than 12,000 square feet of space, providing

pet parents with a broad range of competitively priced pet food and a

comprehensive line of pet products. The new store also offers useful

services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a

full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care

from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets

look and feel their best.**

PetSmart, The Adopt Spot, is where people save pets and pets save

people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet

homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.

PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store

adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National

Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where approximately 20,000

pets find lifelong, forever homes in a single weekend. Each year, about

7 million pets enter shelters across North America and some 3 million

healthy, adoptable pets are euthanized. To help end pet homelessness and

save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart Charities®, PetSmart CharitiesTM

of Canada and nearly 3,000 local animal welfare organizations across

North America on a range of powerful adoption events in PetSmart stores.

Every PetSmart store, including this Menifee store, builds relationships

with local animal welfare organizations to utilize its stores as

adoption centers. For every 30 seconds a PetSmart store is open a pet’s

life is saved, totaling about 1,400 lives saved every day. In the last

year, 56,961 lives were saved in California through adoptions at

PetSmart.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services

are subject to availability. See store for details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart,

Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions

for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we

believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts

everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates

and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000

associates, operate 1,466 pet stores in the United States, Canada and

Puerto Rico and 203 in-store PetSmart®

PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a

broad range of competitively priced pet food and pet products and offers

dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart

Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services

in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents – including PetSmart.com,

PetFoodDirect.com,

Pet360.com

and petMD.com

– offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care

information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership

with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and

PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more

than 500,000 homeless pets each year.

