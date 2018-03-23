PetSmart® Opens New Store in El Paso

Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting

Event Nov. 26

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth store in El

Paso, Texas, located at 7410 Remcon Circle. To celebrate, PetSmart is

having a grand opening event Sat., Nov. 26, starting with a

ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged

to attend and to bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun!

The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range

from $5 up to $50) and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as

t-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.* The store’s

adoption partner, Enchanted Pass Animal Rescue, will have pets available

for adoption during the grand opening festivities.

What: PetSmart Grand Opening celebration

When: Sat., Nov. 26, 2016, 9:00 a.m.

Where: PetSmart, 7410 Remcon Circle

The new store features more than 17,000 square feet of space, providing

pet parents with a broad range of competitively priced pet food and a

comprehensive line of pet products. The new store also offers useful

services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a

full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care

from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets

look and feel their best.**

PetSmart, The Adopt Spot™, is where people save pets and pets save

people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet

homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.

To help end pet homelessness and save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart

Charities®, PetSmart Charities™ of Canada and nearly 3,000 local animal

welfare organizations across North America on a range of powerful

adoption events in PetSmart stores.

PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store

adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National

Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where more than 20,000 pets

find forever homes in a single weekend. Each year, millions of pets

enter shelters across North America and some 3 million healthy,

adoptable pets are euthanized.

Every PetSmart store, including this store in El Paso, builds

long-lasting relationships with local animal welfare organizations to

utilize its stores as adoption centers. PetSmart and its adoption

partners have reached a significant milestone – 7 million pets adopted

since 1994! For every 30 seconds a PetSmart store is open a pet’s life

is saved, totaling about 1,400 lives saved every day.

*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.

**Services

are subject to availability. See store for details.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and

solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and

we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts

everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates

and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000

associates, operate 1,500 pet stores in the United States, Canada and

Puerto Rico and 203 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding

facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet

food and pet products and offers dog training, pet grooming, pet

boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption

services in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents –

including PetSmart.com, PetFoodDirect.com, Pet360.com and petMD.com –

offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care

information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership

with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and

PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more

than 500,000 homeless pets each year.

