PetSmart® Opens New Store in El Paso

Public Invited to Attend Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon-Cutting
Event Nov. 26
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PetSmart is pleased to announce the opening of its fourth store in El
Paso, Texas, located at 7410 Remcon Circle. To celebrate, PetSmart is
having a grand opening event Sat., Nov. 26, starting with a
ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged
to attend and to bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun!
The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card (values range
from $5 up to $50) and all shoppers will receive free giveaways such as
t-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.* The store’s
adoption partner, Enchanted Pass Animal Rescue, will have pets available
for adoption during the grand opening festivities.
What: PetSmart Grand Opening celebration
When: Sat., Nov. 26, 2016, 9:00 a.m.
Where: PetSmart, 7410 Remcon Circle
The new store features more than 17,000 square feet of space, providing
pet parents with a broad range of competitively priced pet food and a
comprehensive line of pet products. The new store also offers useful
services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a
full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care
from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets
look and feel their best.**
PetSmart, The Adopt Spot™, is where people save pets and pets save
people. Since its founding in 1987, PetSmart recognized the pet
homelessness problem and made the decision to never sell dogs or cats.
To help end pet homelessness and save lives, PetSmart joins PetSmart
Charities®, PetSmart Charities™ of Canada and nearly 3,000 local animal
welfare organizations across North America on a range of powerful
adoption events in PetSmart stores.
PetSmart is a leader in ending pet homelessness through in-store
adoptions that happen every day in its stores, and through National
Adoption Weekends, held four times a year, where more than 20,000 pets
find forever homes in a single weekend. Each year, millions of pets
enter shelters across North America and some 3 million healthy,
adoptable pets are euthanized.
Every PetSmart store, including this store in El Paso, builds
long-lasting relationships with local animal welfare organizations to
utilize its stores as adoption centers. PetSmart and its adoption
partners have reached a significant milestone – 7 million pets adopted
since 1994! For every 30 seconds a PetSmart store is open a pet’s life
is saved, totaling about 1,400 lives saved every day.
*All grand opening giveaways available while supplies last.
**Services
are subject to availability. See store for details.
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts
everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates
and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000
associates, operate 1,500 pet stores in the United States, Canada and
Puerto Rico and 203 in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding
facilities. PetSmart provides a broad range of competitively priced pet
food and pet products and offers dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption
services in-store. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents –
including PetSmart.com, PetFoodDirect.com, Pet360.com and petMD.com –
offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care
information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership
with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart Charities® and
PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save the lives of more
than 500,000 homeless pets each year.
