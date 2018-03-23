Pharmaceutical and professional services industries outrank retail and telecom sectors in employee well-being efforts

‘Preview’ Survey Findings Unveiled at 2015 Workplace Event

Cigna completes '360 Well-Being Score' survey in India, shares the

results related to 'Workplace Wellness'

Working women want maternity education

Workplace stress worse in large cities like Mumbai, Bangalore





MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Most of India’s employees give high ratings to their overall health and

well-being, but they want more medical benefits and help from their

employers as they struggle with stress and delay having children for

career and financial reasons. To better understand the health and

well-being of India, global health service leader Cigna (NYSE: CI)

conducted a “360 Well-Being Score” survey with more than 3,000

individuals throughout India in September 2015. Some of the findings

specific to the workplace were made available today as part of a

partnership with global non-profit Arogya World to recognize 2015

Healthy Workplaces during a forum sponsored by Cigna TTK Health

Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture between Cigna and Indian

conglomerate TTK Group.

KEY STUDY FINDINGS

1. Overall, employees are happy, but expect more. Cigna found that there

are work benefits and well-being areas where improvements can be made.

88 percent of India’s respondents view their workplace health and

well-being as good to excellent. When looking at those who rated very

good to excellent, there are significant differences by industry,

with 73 percent in the pharmaceutical industry reporting good health

and well-being in the workplace as compared to 54 percent in the

technology industry and only 39 percent in the retail sector.

well-being as good to excellent. When looking at those who rated very good to excellent, There are also major gaps between what employees desire in medical

benefits from employers and what their companies offer. 59 percent of

those surveyed want benefits for general practitioner consultation

fees, while only 39 percent say these are provided by employers.

Additionally, 31 percent of employees want benefits for X-rays, blood tests and other diagnostic tests, while only 20 percent say their employers offer benefits for those procedures.

tests and other diagnostic tests, while only 20 percent say their

employers offer benefits for those procedures.

2. As India’s economic growth rises, signs of stress are appearing

throughout the country.

More than half of employees (62 percent) display some physical

symptoms of stress (e.g., difficulty falling asleep at night) or

emotive symptoms (e.g., cannot remember when they were happy).

Sixty-three percent of those who worked more than 50 hours a week experienced signs of stress.

experienced signs of stress.

More Indian working women than men reported symptoms of stress.

3. Where you live and work also seems to have a major impact on your

happiness and stress levels in the workplace. Our survey found that

employees in the non-metro cities report having less stress than

those in the metro cities, are better compensated and have reasonable

working hours.

75 percent of employees residing in non-mega cities felt they had

little work-related stress compared to 66 percent living in metro

cities.

87 percent of employees in Lucknow, 81 percent in Surat and 63 percent in Mumbai and Bangalore say they have little work-related stress.

in Mumbai and Bangalore say they have little work-related stress.

Satisfaction with work compensation and benefits is higher among employees of non-metro cities (69 percent) as compared to 58 percent in metro cities.

employees of non-metro cities (69 percent) as compared to 58 percent

in metro cities.

88 percent of employees in the non-metro cities say they have reasonable working hours compared to 80 percent in the metro cities.

reasonable working hours compared to 80 percent in the metro cities.

4. There are sector wise differences in employees’ levels of happiness

and stress. Employers in the pharmaceutical and professional services

offer more support to their employees compared to employers in

telecommunications and retail.

Employees in the pharmaceutical, professional services and

transportation report that they have good health and well-being in the

workplace compared to those in manufacturing, telecommunications and

retail.

One possible driver of satisfaction with workplace well-being is likely a good working relationship. About 90 percent of employees in pharmaceutical and professional services said they have a good relationship with their supervisor and co-workers.

likely a good working relationship. About 90 percent of employees in

pharmaceutical and professional services said they have a good

relationship with their supervisor and co-workers.

Seventy percent of employees working in technology say they have little work-related stress, while only 51 percent in retail suffered from the highest stress.

little work-related stress, while only 51 percent in retail suffered

from the highest stress.

5. Working women in India also responded to questions about the global

trend among working women to delay having children and it is a feature

that we see in India as well. The survey reveals that when it comes to

prioritizing work over having children, women’s reasons are different

depending on their age. Women also expect information on reproductive

and child health from their companies.

For women aged 25-29, the main reason for delaying having children is

due to pressure from work (32 percent). However, for women aged 30-39,

the main reason is the financial implication of raising children.

Although 73 percent of female employees report that a maternity education program for a healthy pregnancy would be an attractive workplace wellness benefit, only 28 percent say that maternity and newborn education is provided by their employers.

education program for a healthy pregnancy would be an attractive

workplace wellness benefit, only 28 percent say that maternity and

newborn education is provided by their employers.

6. Cigna also surveyed employees on the most desired activities to

increase their morale. While 43 percent and 42 percent want family day

and travel facilities respectively, 50 percent of employees want the

provision of healthy office snacks.

“The survey is intended to provide employers with valuable insights into

their employees’ attitudes toward health and well-being. We believe that

better overall health of employees clearly translates to higher

productivity and positivity at the workplace. Workplace health and

wellness programs can help improve overall employee health and build

higher employee engagement, in turn lowering costs associated with

health care, absenteeism and employee turn-over,” explained Sandeep

Patel, Cigna TTK CEO and Managing Director, who presented the survey

findings today.

Cigna TTK offers a Proactiv Living Program to customers that offers help

with many of the issues noted by survey respondents, including sleeping

difficulties, maintaining an active lifestyle, reducing stress, quitting

smoking and eating healthy.

About The Cigna 360 Well-being Score survey

The Cigna 360 Well-being Score survey is an independent study, conducted

by Ipsos, and has been conducted by Cigna across 11 countries in Asia

and Europe. The India workplace questions represent data collected

online with 2,633 individuals working full time, part time or

self-employed in metro or non-metro cities, ages 25 and above, male and

female. The survey of this sample size may have a margin of error of

plus or minus 2 percent.

About CignaTTK Health Insurance Company Limited

CignaTTK Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between the

U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation and Indian

conglomerate TTK Group. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) maintains sales

capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 89

million customer relationships throughout the world. TTK is widely

recognized across India with a reputation built across eight decades for

quality consumer products and services.

Cigna TTK is a stand-alone health insurance company having a pan India

presence, headquartered in Mumbai. Cigna TTK will offer differentiated

health insurance solutions including health and wellness programs that

support customers in making lifestyle changes and managing chronic

medical conditions. To learn more, visit www.cignattkinsurance.in/.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company

dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense

of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or

through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including

Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life

Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna

Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include

an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,

behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other

related products including group life, accident and disability

insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and

jurisdictions, and has more than 89 million customer relationships

throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to

follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

