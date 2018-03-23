Pharmaceutical and professional services industries outrank retail and telecom sectors in employee well-being efforts

‘Preview’ Survey Findings Unveiled at 2015 Workplace Event
MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Most of India’s employees give high ratings to their overall health and
well-being, but they want more medical benefits and help from their
employers as they struggle with stress and delay having children for
career and financial reasons. To better understand the health and
well-being of India, global health service leader Cigna (NYSE: CI)
conducted a “360 Well-Being Score” survey with more than 3,000
individuals throughout India in September 2015. Some of the findings
specific to the workplace were made available today as part of a
partnership with global non-profit Arogya World to recognize 2015
Healthy Workplaces during a forum sponsored by Cigna TTK Health
Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture between Cigna and Indian
conglomerate TTK Group.
KEY STUDY FINDINGS
1. Overall, employees are happy, but expect more. Cigna found that there
are work benefits and well-being areas where improvements can be made.
-
88 percent of India’s respondents view their workplace health and
well-being as good to excellent. When looking at those who rated very
good to excellent, there are significant differences by industry,
with 73 percent in the pharmaceutical industry reporting good health
and well-being in the workplace as compared to 54 percent in the
technology industry and only 39 percent in the retail sector.
-
There are also major gaps between what employees desire in medical
benefits from employers and what their companies offer. 59 percent of
those surveyed want benefits for general practitioner consultation
fees, while only 39 percent say these are provided by employers.
-
Additionally, 31 percent of employees want benefits for X-rays, blood
tests and other diagnostic tests, while only 20 percent say their
employers offer benefits for those procedures.
2. As India’s economic growth rises, signs of stress are appearing
throughout the country.
-
More than half of employees (62 percent) display some physical
symptoms of stress (e.g., difficulty falling asleep at night) or
emotive symptoms (e.g., cannot remember when they were happy).
-
Sixty-three percent of those who worked more than 50 hours a week
experienced signs of stress.
- More Indian working women than men reported symptoms of stress.
3. Where you live and work also seems to have a major impact on your
happiness and stress levels in the workplace. Our survey found that
employees in the non-metro cities report having less stress than
those in the metro cities, are better compensated and have reasonable
working hours.
-
75 percent of employees residing in non-mega cities felt they had
little work-related stress compared to 66 percent living in metro
cities.
-
87 percent of employees in Lucknow, 81 percent in Surat and 63 percent
in Mumbai and Bangalore say they have little work-related stress.
-
Satisfaction with work compensation and benefits is higher among
employees of non-metro cities (69 percent) as compared to 58 percent
in metro cities.
-
88 percent of employees in the non-metro cities say they have
reasonable working hours compared to 80 percent in the metro cities.
4. There are sector wise differences in employees’ levels of happiness
and stress. Employers in the pharmaceutical and professional services
offer more support to their employees compared to employers in
telecommunications and retail.
-
Employees in the pharmaceutical, professional services and
transportation report that they have good health and well-being in the
workplace compared to those in manufacturing, telecommunications and
retail.
-
One possible driver of satisfaction with workplace well-being is
likely a good working relationship. About 90 percent of employees in
pharmaceutical and professional services said they have a good
relationship with their supervisor and co-workers.
-
Seventy percent of employees working in technology say they have
little work-related stress, while only 51 percent in retail suffered
from the highest stress.
5. Working women in India also responded to questions about the global
trend among working women to delay having children and it is a feature
that we see in India as well. The survey reveals that when it comes to
prioritizing work over having children, women’s reasons are different
depending on their age. Women also expect information on reproductive
and child health from their companies.
-
For women aged 25-29, the main reason for delaying having children is
due to pressure from work (32 percent). However, for women aged 30-39,
the main reason is the financial implication of raising children.
-
Although 73 percent of female employees report that a maternity
education program for a healthy pregnancy would be an attractive
workplace wellness benefit, only 28 percent say that maternity and
newborn education is provided by their employers.
6. Cigna also surveyed employees on the most desired activities to
increase their morale. While 43 percent and 42 percent want family day
and travel facilities respectively, 50 percent of employees want the
provision of healthy office snacks.
“The survey is intended to provide employers with valuable insights into
their employees’ attitudes toward health and well-being. We believe that
better overall health of employees clearly translates to higher
productivity and positivity at the workplace. Workplace health and
wellness programs can help improve overall employee health and build
higher employee engagement, in turn lowering costs associated with
health care, absenteeism and employee turn-over,” explained Sandeep
Patel, Cigna TTK CEO and Managing Director, who presented the survey
findings today.
Cigna TTK offers a Proactiv Living Program to customers that offers help
with many of the issues noted by survey respondents, including sleeping
difficulties, maintaining an active lifestyle, reducing stress, quitting
smoking and eating healthy.
About The Cigna 360 Well-being Score survey
The Cigna 360 Well-being Score survey is an independent study, conducted
by Ipsos, and has been conducted by Cigna across 11 countries in Asia
and Europe. The India workplace questions represent data collected
online with 2,633 individuals working full time, part time or
self-employed in metro or non-metro cities, ages 25 and above, male and
female. The survey of this sample size may have a margin of error of
plus or minus 2 percent.
About CignaTTK Health Insurance Company Limited
CignaTTK Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between the
U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation and Indian
conglomerate TTK Group. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) maintains sales
capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions and has more than 89
million customer relationships throughout the world. TTK is widely
recognized across India with a reputation built across eight decades for
quality consumer products and services.
Cigna TTK is a stand-alone health insurance company having a pan India
presence, headquartered in Mumbai. Cigna TTK will offer differentiated
health insurance solutions including health and wellness programs that
support customers in making lifestyle changes and managing chronic
medical conditions. To learn more, visit www.cignattkinsurance.in/.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company
dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense
of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or
through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including
Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life
Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna
Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include
an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental,
behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other
related products including group life, accident and disability
insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and
jurisdictions, and has more than 89 million customer relationships
throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to
follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.
