Photo Advisory: Feel the Love with New Valentine’s Day Products from Nestlé SweeTARTS!

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This season of love, show that special someone how you feel with special
edition SweeTARTS Hearts (4.5 oz./MSRP: $1.50) and sweet and tangy
SweeTARTS Soft & Chewy Ropes (1.8 oz./MSRP: $.89)! The perfect sweet
addition for your Valentine’s Day cards, these treats with no artificial
flavors or colors are great for love-themed recipes, gifts and décor to
help unleash your inner Cupid. Learn more about SweeTARTS at
SweeTARTSCandy.com and follow @SweeTARTSCandy on Facebook, Instagram and
Snapchat!
Contacts
for Nestlé USA
Pepe Maldonado, 213-335-5572
pmaldonado@team-n.net