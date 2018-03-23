PICKUP Launches Instant Delivery Service in Houston

Expansion to Houston fueled by significant consumer and business

demand

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#delivery—PICKUP®,

the Instant Delivery™ service featuring Good Guy drivers and their

pickup trucks, today announces its service is now available in Houston,

Texas. The company expanded its service area beyond Dallas/Ft. Worth to

accommodate growing demand from consumers and retailers.





“PICKUP is very excited to offer trusted, instant delivery in Houston,”

said Brenda Stoner, Chief Good Guy, PICKUP. “Everyone needs help moving

large items, whether it’s from a retail showroom floor to their home, to

enable their business, or to solve specific moving problems. PICKUP’s

Good Guy drivers are now available to help customers in greater Houston.”

PICKUP leverages trusted resources like military veterans, firefighters

and other off duty public servants and their pickup trucks to transport

items for customers. The company regularly moves furniture, mattresses,

appliances, home improvement supplies, landscaping materials, baby

nursery items, electronics, Christmas trees, boxes to storage and more.

The app-enabled moving service will transport almost anything that can

fit in the bed of a pickup truck.

“Think of us as a go-to resource when you need to move large stuff,”

commented Stoner. “Consumers and businesses want items delivered when

they buy them. Faster than same day delivery, PICKUP’s Instant Delivery

is a great solution for the last fast mile from store or distribution

center to customer. We fill that gap for businesses and retailers who

often lose sales when people discover their item cannot be delivered

same day.”

The expansion to Houston comes on the heels of its recent strategic

investment announcement from Ross Perot, Jr., Anurag Jain and Mike

Wetzer. The funding was intended for geographic expansion into new

markets.

PICKUP can now be booked in Houston via pickupnow.com, the apps for iTunes

and Google

play, or by calling 800-560-2168.

About PICKUP LLC:

PICKUP™ is an Instant Delivery service featuring Good Guy Drivers and

their pickup trucks. No more renting trucks for moving or hauling large

items, or asking to borrow a friend’s pickup truck. PICKUP brings this

experience directly to your mobile device. PICKUP drivers are trust

verified and up to $20,000 cargo is included. Most Good Guy drivers are

off-duty firemen, military and veterans. For more information please

visit www.pickupnow.com

or follow us on Twitter

or Facebook.

Contacts

for PICKUP

Stacey Gaswirth, 214-213-4675

stacey@gopublicrelations.com