Player Causes Take Center Stage for Remainder of NFL Season

NFL Shines a Spotlight on the Issues and Causes Important to
Players, Beginning This Week with My Cause, My Cleats
Campaign
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its ongoing work in collaboration with NFL players, the NFL
today announced a multi-month focus on player causes, beginning with
today’s My Cause, My Cleats Unboxing Day. Across the league
today, teams will debut their players’ custom cleats for this weekend’s My
Cause, My Cleats campaign, now in its third year.
“The philanthropic passions of NFL players come to life in incredible
ways all year long,” said NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL.
“We are proud to expand our efforts to highlight the extraordinary
impact of NFL players and teams in communities across the country.”
For games during Weeks 13-15, each NFL team will designate one home game
as their My Cause, My Cleats game; players will wear customized
cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during these
games.
More than 800 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field
during My Cause, My Cleats games. The topics players selected
represent hundreds of different charitable organizations, from ones that
focus on bullying prevention to those that work with autistic youth to
those that support families impacted by gun violence. Players will share
images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media,
using the hashtag #mycausemycleats. Players and teams worked directly
with local customizers as well as Nike, Under Armour and Adidas to
design their cleats.
Players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the causes of their
choosing by auctioning their cleats at NFL Auction; 100% of funds raised
will be donated to charities selected by players. Fans may bid on
game-issued player cleats at NFL.com/Auction
and help players raise funds for their chosen causes. In addition, fans
can visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats
to learn more about each player’s chosen cause.
The focus on player causes will continue through December and January.
Beginning in Week 14, the league will recognize the 32 nominees for the Walter
Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. The 32
team nominees will wear a special helmet decal through the end of the
season, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.
During the months of January and February, the NFL will focus
specifically on the cause of social justice as part of a new Inspire
Change initiative. This new platform will highlight league, player
and team programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity,
with a priority on supporting improvements in education and economic
advancement, community-police relations, and the criminal justice
system. It will include the debut of a new PSA, the hashtag
#inspirechange, as well as digital content, social media support,
grassroots funding, community activation and new nationwide programming.
In addition, the NFL Network multi-part series Impact & Influence
– currently airing in short form on NFL Network and digitally on www.nfl.com/impactandinfluence
and through NFL social channels – will air episodes in January and
February focusing on player-led work to promote social and racial
equality.
More details will be forthcoming on each element of the player cause
platform as it launches.
