Player Causes Take Center Stage for Remainder of NFL Season

NFL Shines a Spotlight on the Issues and Causes Important to

Players, Beginning This Week with My Cause, My Cleats

Campaign

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its ongoing work in collaboration with NFL players, the NFL

today announced a multi-month focus on player causes, beginning with

today’s My Cause, My Cleats Unboxing Day. Across the league

today, teams will debut their players’ custom cleats for this weekend’s My

Cause, My Cleats campaign, now in its third year.

“The philanthropic passions of NFL players come to life in incredible

ways all year long,” said NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL.

“We are proud to expand our efforts to highlight the extraordinary

impact of NFL players and teams in communities across the country.”

For games during Weeks 13-15, each NFL team will designate one home game

as their My Cause, My Cleats game; players will wear customized

cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during these

games.

More than 800 players are planning to showcase their causes on-field

during My Cause, My Cleats games. The topics players selected

represent hundreds of different charitable organizations, from ones that

focus on bullying prevention to those that work with autistic youth to

those that support families impacted by gun violence. Players will share

images of their cleats and the stories behind them on social media,

using the hashtag #mycausemycleats. Players and teams worked directly

with local customizers as well as Nike, Under Armour and Adidas to

design their cleats.

Players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the causes of their

choosing by auctioning their cleats at NFL Auction; 100% of funds raised

will be donated to charities selected by players. Fans may bid on

game-issued player cleats at NFL.com/Auction

and help players raise funds for their chosen causes. In addition, fans

can visit www.nfl.com/mycausemycleats

to learn more about each player’s chosen cause.

The focus on player causes will continue through December and January.

Beginning in Week 14, the league will recognize the 32 nominees for the Walter

Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide. The 32

team nominees will wear a special helmet decal through the end of the

season, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field.

During the months of January and February, the NFL will focus

specifically on the cause of social justice as part of a new Inspire

Change initiative. This new platform will highlight league, player

and team programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity,

with a priority on supporting improvements in education and economic

advancement, community-police relations, and the criminal justice

system. It will include the debut of a new PSA, the hashtag

#inspirechange, as well as digital content, social media support,

grassroots funding, community activation and new nationwide programming.

In addition, the NFL Network multi-part series Impact & Influence

– currently airing in short form on NFL Network and digitally on www.nfl.com/impactandinfluence

and through NFL social channels – will air episodes in January and

February focusing on player-led work to promote social and racial

equality.

More details will be forthcoming on each element of the player cause

platform as it launches.

