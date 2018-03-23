Prank It FWD™ is Back to Spread More Joy – Dedicated Animal Shelter Owner Surprised With An Unforgettable Rescue of Her Own in “All Dogs Must Go: Epic Pet Adoption”

Positive Prank Series Brings More Star Power For More Holiday Cheer –

Hunger Games Mega-Stars Turn the Cameras on Digital Stars SMOSH and The

Today Show Host Hoda Kotb Joins Clevver’s “Entourage”

Viewers Can Watch and Share to Benefit Charitable Partner Do Something

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The positive pranks movement is about to get even bigger as DEFY

Media kicks off season four of its celebrated positive prank video

series, Prank

It FWD™, with more original videos and

surprises from top YouTube stars and some of the biggest names in

Hollywood. Since Prank It FWD™ launched just over 18

months ago, the campaign has garnered more than 100MM total views

and succeeded in sparking a movement around the globe, changing the

lives of many deserving individuals while also moving many viewers to

prank it forward in significant ways in their own communities.





Today, the heartwarming surprises continue with brand partner Barefoot

Wine & Bubbly back on board to spread more holiday

cheer in “All

Dogs Must Go: Epic Pet Adoption”. Sherri Stankewitz is the

hardworking owner of a Los Angeles animal rescue shelter who has

sacrificed everything to take care of her beloved dogs, including

leaving a professional career behind and living on the shelter grounds

to make ends meet. Sherri thinks that she’s throwing her biggest pet

adoption event ever and being filmed for a documentary, but from the

start, things seem to not be going her way. Just when she thinks her

event is about to get shut down, Prank It FWD and some

special friends show up to present her with a few life-changing

surprises, including a mob ready to adopt and provide loving homes for

each and every one of her forty dogs.

“We are so grateful for all that Prank It FWD and Barefoot

Wine & Bubbly have done for all of us at West Coast Animal Rescue,” said

Sherri Stankewitz, a founder of West

Coast Animal Rescue. “Just when we thought that we may not be able

to carry on, we received the surprise of a lifetime, a gift that has

fueled our desire and our ability to help more dogs in need.”

“This is the third time that we’ve partnered with Prank It FWD

because we share their mission to have fun and make the world a better

place,” said Elizabeth Windram, Senior Marketing Manager for Barefoot

Wine & Bubbly. “We had a great time surprising someone as giving and

deserving as Sherri, and we were delighted to help make the prank

happen.”

This year, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence joins a list of star

talents who have participated in the campaign to prank it forward for

good, including last season’s life-changing pranks featuring First Lady

Michelle Obama and the L.A Clippers Glen Davis and DeAndre Jordan.

Jennifer and co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam

Hemsworth from Lionsgate’s blockbuster film franchise The

Hunger Games prank it forward with a SMOSH super who is living with

a form of muscular dystrophy to turn the cameras – and the joke – on

digital superstars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox of Smosh, while

also raising awareness for the Center for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at

UCLA.

And, The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb enthusiastically jumped on board

following The Today Show’s heartfelt coverage of the last two seasons.

The popular host joins the Clevver “Entourage For The Day” prank

to help turn a deserving teenager’s musical aspirations into reality

with an unforgettable day of surprises and opportunity that lands him

atop the famed “30 Rock”.

“We kicked off Prank It FWD in April 2014 aiming to turn

the prank convention on its ear and add value into the world. Since

then, a campaign built on promoting change through positive pranks has

grown into a global movement, making an impact with viewers that has far

exceeded our expectations and continues to change the lives of deserving

recipients in ways we never could have anticipated,” commented Barry

Blumberg, DEFY Media’s Chief Content Officer. “We’re proud to bring back

another season with more great talent and life-changing surprises that

promise to drive this important program even further and inspire others

to prank it forward with us through the holidays.”

This season of Prank It FWD™ features more original prank

videos from DEFY Media brands SMOSH, SMOSH GAMES, Clevver, AWEme,

as well as prolific pranksters Greg Benson, Tom Mabe, and

Simple Pickup, together reaching a massive audience of more than 90

million YouTube subscribers.

Featured Videos Include:

SMOSH’s

”JENNIFER LAWRENCE PRANK” – In the same week SMOSH

commemorates 10 years on YouTube and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games:

Mockingjay – Part 2 premieres November 20, a SMOSH super fan living

with Duchenne muscular dystrophy joins forces with the film’s mega-

stars to prank digital’s most popular personalities – Watch what

happens when Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth

help Dylan Miceli-Nelson turn the cameras -and the joke- on Ian and

Anthony in this memorable press junket moment.

CLEVVER’S

“ENTOURAGE FOR THE DAY” – Noah Jay, an aspiring

teenage singer in Los Angeles gets the surprise of a lifetime when he

leaves his house for school to find a camera crew and crowd of

paparazzi waiting for him. The surprises continue straight to New York

City where he lands on The Today Show with a little help from host

Hoda Kotb and other famous friends.

GREG

BENSON’S “HOMELESS SHELTER MAKEOVERS ” – Prank It

FWD Host Greg Benson invites homeless people to a local shelter for a

meal but they end up leaving with an elevated sense of self with many

“pampering” surprises and everyone feeling like a winner.

SIMPLE

PICK UP’s ”SENIOR PROM” – Senior citizens are

treated to a special dinner at their community center where they are

surprised with a live musical performance and have a chance to

re-live their high school days in this heartwarming prank.

Prank It FWD™ continues to benefit charitable

partner DoSomething.org,

one of the largest global organizations for young people and social

change. Prank It FWD™ will donate one dollar for every

1,000 views of the series videos, as well as one dollar

for every social mention and share tagged #PrankItFWD.

Prank It FWD™ has impacted the lives of so many deserving

individuals, including some of these memorable stories: Best

Shift Ever” surprised an L.A. waitress with some life-changing

“tips,” including a brand new car, that enabled her to shift her focus

full time on the non-profit organization she founded; “She’s

Got it Maid,” surprised a hardworking housekeeper and single mother

of three in Cleveland, OH with a brand new house.

WATCH MORE PROGRAMMING ALL MONTH LONG, OR NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR A

FUTURE CAMPAIGN HERE

and GET SOCIAL WITH Prank It FWD™:

YouTube.com/Break

Facebook.com/PrankitFWD

Twitter:

@PrankitFWD

ABOUT DEFY MEDIA

DEFY Media is the top digital producer and programmer for 13-34 year

olds, and the largest owner of YouTube channels and leading media brands

across the comedy, lifestyle and gaming verticals. Each month,

DEFY-produced content generates 600 million video views and reaches 125

million viewers across our 60 million YouTube subscribers, 80 million

unique web visitors and consumers of our apps, which have been

downloaded over 25 million times. DEFY Media brands include Smosh,

recently named by Variety as the top brand for 13-17 year olds, Break,

known for its top program “Prank It Forward”™, and Screen Junkies, home

to the highly influential digital series “Honest Trailers”. The world’s

top brands partner with DEFY to build immersive advertising solutions

that deliver unparalleled access to this influential audience. With

uniquely integrated capabilities in content development, studio

production, distribution and promotion, DEFY Media is built for content

delivery in the digital age. Please visit us at www.DEFYMedia.com.

ABOUT BAREFOOT WINE & BUBBLY

Barefoot Wine is the most awarded wine brand in US competitions.

Barefoot’s California wines are attractively priced and can be found in

bottles bearing the fun, iconic footprint label. Barefoot’s still

wine portfolio includes 16 offerings and is available for a suggested

retail price of $7 for 750-ml bottles, $12 for 1.5-liter bottles.

Barefoot Bubbly ($10) is available in 11 offerings, including NEW

Barefoot Bubbly Fusions, and is the most awarded Sparkling Wine in US

competitions. Barefoot Refresh ($8) is available in five new lively and

light-style offerings. For additional information, visit BarefootWine.com

or Facebook.com/BarefootWine.

