Prank It FWD™ is Back to Spread More Joy – Dedicated Animal Shelter Owner Surprised With An Unforgettable Rescue of Her Own in “All Dogs Must Go: Epic Pet Adoption”

Positive Prank Series Brings More Star Power For More Holiday Cheer –
Hunger Games Mega-Stars Turn the Cameras on Digital Stars SMOSH and The
Today Show Host Hoda Kotb Joins Clevver’s “Entourage”
Viewers Can Watch and Share to Benefit Charitable Partner Do Something
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The positive pranks movement is about to get even bigger as DEFY
Media kicks off season four of its celebrated positive prank video
series, Prank
It FWD™, with more original videos and
surprises from top YouTube stars and some of the biggest names in
Hollywood. Since Prank It FWD™ launched just over 18
months ago, the campaign has garnered more than 100MM total views
and succeeded in sparking a movement around the globe, changing the
lives of many deserving individuals while also moving many viewers to
prank it forward in significant ways in their own communities.
Today, the heartwarming surprises continue with brand partner Barefoot
Wine & Bubbly back on board to spread more holiday
cheer in “All
Dogs Must Go: Epic Pet Adoption”. Sherri Stankewitz is the
hardworking owner of a Los Angeles animal rescue shelter who has
sacrificed everything to take care of her beloved dogs, including
leaving a professional career behind and living on the shelter grounds
to make ends meet. Sherri thinks that she’s throwing her biggest pet
adoption event ever and being filmed for a documentary, but from the
start, things seem to not be going her way. Just when she thinks her
event is about to get shut down, Prank It FWD and some
special friends show up to present her with a few life-changing
surprises, including a mob ready to adopt and provide loving homes for
each and every one of her forty dogs.
“We are so grateful for all that Prank It FWD and Barefoot
Wine & Bubbly have done for all of us at West Coast Animal Rescue,” said
Sherri Stankewitz, a founder of West
Coast Animal Rescue. “Just when we thought that we may not be able
to carry on, we received the surprise of a lifetime, a gift that has
fueled our desire and our ability to help more dogs in need.”
“This is the third time that we’ve partnered with Prank It FWD
because we share their mission to have fun and make the world a better
place,” said Elizabeth Windram, Senior Marketing Manager for Barefoot
Wine & Bubbly. “We had a great time surprising someone as giving and
deserving as Sherri, and we were delighted to help make the prank
happen.”
This year, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence joins a list of star
talents who have participated in the campaign to prank it forward for
good, including last season’s life-changing pranks featuring First Lady
Michelle Obama and the L.A Clippers Glen Davis and DeAndre Jordan.
Jennifer and co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam
Hemsworth from Lionsgate’s blockbuster film franchise The
Hunger Games prank it forward with a SMOSH super who is living with
a form of muscular dystrophy to turn the cameras – and the joke – on
digital superstars Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox of Smosh, while
also raising awareness for the Center for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at
UCLA.
And, The Today Show’s Hoda Kotb enthusiastically jumped on board
following The Today Show’s heartfelt coverage of the last two seasons.
The popular host joins the Clevver “Entourage For The Day” prank
to help turn a deserving teenager’s musical aspirations into reality
with an unforgettable day of surprises and opportunity that lands him
atop the famed “30 Rock”.
“We kicked off Prank It FWD in April 2014 aiming to turn
the prank convention on its ear and add value into the world. Since
then, a campaign built on promoting change through positive pranks has
grown into a global movement, making an impact with viewers that has far
exceeded our expectations and continues to change the lives of deserving
recipients in ways we never could have anticipated,” commented Barry
Blumberg, DEFY Media’s Chief Content Officer. “We’re proud to bring back
another season with more great talent and life-changing surprises that
promise to drive this important program even further and inspire others
to prank it forward with us through the holidays.”
This season of Prank It FWD™ features more original prank
videos from DEFY Media brands SMOSH, SMOSH GAMES, Clevver, AWEme,
as well as prolific pranksters Greg Benson, Tom Mabe, and
Simple Pickup, together reaching a massive audience of more than 90
million YouTube subscribers.
Featured Videos Include:
-
SMOSH’s
”JENNIFER LAWRENCE PRANK” – In the same week SMOSH
commemorates 10 years on YouTube and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay – Part 2 premieres November 20, a SMOSH super fan living
with Duchenne muscular dystrophy joins forces with the film’s mega-
stars to prank digital’s most popular personalities – Watch what
happens when Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth
help Dylan Miceli-Nelson turn the cameras -and the joke- on Ian and
Anthony in this memorable press junket moment.
-
CLEVVER’S
“ENTOURAGE FOR THE DAY” – Noah Jay, an aspiring
teenage singer in Los Angeles gets the surprise of a lifetime when he
leaves his house for school to find a camera crew and crowd of
paparazzi waiting for him. The surprises continue straight to New York
City where he lands on The Today Show with a little help from host
Hoda Kotb and other famous friends.
-
GREG
BENSON’S “HOMELESS SHELTER MAKEOVERS” – Prank It
FWD Host Greg Benson invites homeless people to a local shelter for a
meal but they end up leaving with an elevated sense of self with many
“pampering” surprises and everyone feeling like a winner.
-
SIMPLE
PICK UP’s ”SENIOR PROM” – Senior citizens are
treated to a special dinner at their community center where they are
surprised with a live musical performance and have a chance to
re-live their high school days in this heartwarming prank.
Prank It FWD™ continues to benefit charitable
partner DoSomething.org,
one of the largest global organizations for young people and social
change. Prank It FWD™ will donate one dollar for every
1,000 views of the series videos, as well as one dollar
for every social mention and share tagged #PrankItFWD.
Prank It FWD™ has impacted the lives of so many deserving
individuals, including some of these memorable stories: Best
Shift Ever” surprised an L.A. waitress with some life-changing
“tips,” including a brand new car, that enabled her to shift her focus
full time on the non-profit organization she founded; “She’s
Got it Maid,” surprised a hardworking housekeeper and single mother
of three in Cleveland, OH with a brand new house.
WATCH MORE PROGRAMMING ALL MONTH LONG, OR NOMINATE SOMEONE FOR A
FUTURE CAMPAIGN HERE
and GET SOCIAL WITH Prank It FWD™:
YouTube.com/Break
Facebook.com/PrankitFWD
Twitter:
@PrankitFWD
ABOUT DEFY MEDIA
DEFY Media is the top digital producer and programmer for 13-34 year
olds, and the largest owner of YouTube channels and leading media brands
across the comedy, lifestyle and gaming verticals. Each month,
DEFY-produced content generates 600 million video views and reaches 125
million viewers across our 60 million YouTube subscribers, 80 million
unique web visitors and consumers of our apps, which have been
downloaded over 25 million times. DEFY Media brands include Smosh,
recently named by Variety as the top brand for 13-17 year olds, Break,
known for its top program “Prank It Forward”™, and Screen Junkies, home
to the highly influential digital series “Honest Trailers”. The world’s
top brands partner with DEFY to build immersive advertising solutions
that deliver unparalleled access to this influential audience. With
uniquely integrated capabilities in content development, studio
production, distribution and promotion, DEFY Media is built for content
delivery in the digital age. Please visit us at www.DEFYMedia.com.
ABOUT BAREFOOT WINE & BUBBLY
Barefoot Wine is the most awarded wine brand in US competitions.
Barefoot’s California wines are attractively priced and can be found in
bottles bearing the fun, iconic footprint label. Barefoot’s still
wine portfolio includes 16 offerings and is available for a suggested
retail price of $7 for 750-ml bottles, $12 for 1.5-liter bottles.
Barefoot Bubbly ($10) is available in 11 offerings, including NEW
Barefoot Bubbly Fusions, and is the most awarded Sparkling Wine in US
competitions. Barefoot Refresh ($8) is available in five new lively and
light-style offerings. For additional information, visit BarefootWine.com
or Facebook.com/BarefootWine.
Contacts
DEFY Media
Jodi Smith-Bulhack, 212-329-8359
Jsmith@defymedia.com
or
Laura
Michael. 310-601-3211
Laura@metropublicrelations.com