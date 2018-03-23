Provata Health Launches Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Guided Meditation App

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Meditation–Leading digital health company Provata

Health announced the launch of Provata VR, a virtual reality (VR)

guided meditation app available on the App

Store. The app signifies the Portland startup’s aim to pioneer a new

category of digital health: Virtual Reality Preventive Care.





With Provata VR, users escape to a variety of stunning locations around

the world, including tropical waterfalls, secluded beaches, dazzling

Northern Lights and even underwater coral reefs. Selecting from a

collection of guided meditation exercises, users train their mind to

positively impact their productivity and mood in immersive, idyllic

settings.

The app also introduces meditation biofeedback, a patent-pending system

that leverages advances in physiological monitoring to enhance the

meditation experience. Users can sync popular wearable devices, such as

Apple Watch, to visualize the effects of their meditation sessions on

their heart rate. Through smart feedback, Provata VR helps users better

understand which meditation exercises, locations, and times of day have

the greatest impact on their heart rate.

“Virtual Reality presents an opportunity to expand digital health to new

frontiers,” said Alex Goldberg, CEO of Provata Health. “The typical

guided meditation approach—an audio recording instructing you how to

meditate—hasn’t advanced much technologically in decades. Combining VR

with mindfulness meditation and biofeedback monitoring lets users

transport themselves to relaxing environments while seamlessly tracking

their progress, bringing new dimensions to the meditation experience.”

As mindfulness meditation grows in popularity, scientific research

reveals its benefits are widespread, including increased productivity,

lower stress, as well as improved focus, cognitive skills and memory.

The effects extend to physiological measures as studies indicate that

meditation can help to lower risk of strokes and heart attacks. Studies

suggest mindfulness meditation may even alleviate chronic pain by

activating brain regions associated with pain control.

Provata Health provides the first commercial digital health program

proven to improve both the physical and mental health of participants in

a peer-reviewed medical journal. “Given the mounting evidence of the

positive effects of meditation on our mental and physical health,

Provata VR truly embodies our emphasis on providing holistic digital

health solutions that address our total health,” Goldberg explained.

Currently the fastest-growing private tech and healthcare company in

Oregon, Provata Health partners with employers, health plans, and

hospital systems to provide evidence-based programs proven to improve

the health of employees and lower medical costs. Provata VR marks the

company’s first product available to both employers and consumers alike.

Anyone can download the app for free and upgrade to the premium version,

which will be available at no cost to employees participating in Provata

digital health programs through their employer or health plan.

Provata VR is now available on the App

Store! To learn more, visit Provatahealth.com/vr-health

