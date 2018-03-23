Puppies Were Popular Holiday Arrivals

PetSmart® Celebrates New Puppy Program in Stores with Comprehensive

Product Collection, Events and New Puppy Guide for Pet Parents

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plenty of people welcomed a new pet this past holiday season, delivering

a cherished and happy memory for the whole family. According to an

online survey for PetSmart by Toluna conducted Dec. 29 – 31, 2015, many

people welcomed a furry family member with more than 80 percent given

the actual dog specially wrapped up or in person, and for about half of

those families the new arrival was truly a new arrival – a puppy under

one year old.

PetSmart is providing additional support to help new puppy parents

manage the transition with its New Puppy program running now through

April in stores nationwide and online at petsmart.com/puppy.

“While consideration should be given to make sure receivers of pets as

gifts are prepared for the responsibility, puppies were popular arrivals

at homes across America this past holiday season,” said Eran Cohen,

chief customer experience officer, PetSmart. “And our New Puppy program

is here to help, featuring trusted advice, a comprehensive New Puppy

collection and national in-store Puppy Events, which will run in our

stores Feb. 20 with education on nutrition, grooming, training and more.”

Dr. Kemba Marshall, DVM, PetSmart’s resident veterinarian and pet care

expert, offers important basic tips for new puppy parents:

ID Your Pup. Get a collar that is comfortable for your new puppy, and

for large-breed puppies that will grow quickly, check the collar

sizing regularly to ensure it’s not getting too tight. Tagworks®

ID tag systems in PetSmart stores are easy and provide plenty of room

on the tag for the proper information. Make sure you put the dog’s

name and two phone numbers at which you, the pet parent, can be easily

reached.

everything from shoes and rugs to electrical cords and plants. Puppy

proof the house by removing items at the puppy level. Keep shoes,

clothing and handbags off the ground and raise houseplants out of the

puppy’s reach. Get some great chew toys, like the Nylabone

Puppy Bone Starter Kit, to keep your puppy actively chewing on the

right stuff, what puppy experts call “positive chewing,” which puppies

need to learn. There are even calming toys, like the SENTRY®

Bear Dog Toy, with pheromones similar to those emitted by the

pup’s mother that help reduce anxiety.

and some common household items can be toxic – like laundry detergent,

cleaners and the contents in our kitchen trash bin. Keep all these

items locked away and out of a puppy’s reach.

puppy has all their vaccinations to protect them from contagious

diseases.

selective and invite just one or two trusted, safe dogs to your home

to meet your new pup for the first time.

food is crucial as it serves a puppy’s special dietary needs.

Develop a proper feeding schedule, as puppies eat more often than

adult dogs, which tend to have feeding schedules twice a day: morning

and night. Talk to a vet about the feeding schedule that’s right for

your specific breed of puppy.

and a crate

can serve that purpose. They can feel relaxed and safe in their crate

and they instinctively keep their crate, or den, clean, aiding in

potty training. Sizing the crate to your puppy is important – it

shouldn’t be too large.

routine, so have your family get on a schedule with your puppy. From

walks to feeding, naps and crate time, a routine will serve you and

your family well.

PetSmart also offers its New Puppy Guide for $20 with $250 in offers on

all the essentials a new puppy parent needs, from crates, feeding bowls

and chew toys to free bags of food and free services like the puppy’s

first bath and vet consultation. Learn more at PetSmart’s online Puppy

Center at www.petsmart.com/puppy.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart,

Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions

for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we

believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,

PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their

pets so they can live more fulfilled lives. This mission impacts

everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates,

and how we give back to our communities. We employ approximately 53,000

associates, operate approximately 1,444 pet stores in the United States,

Canada and Puerto Rico and approximately 202 in-store PetSmart®

PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart provides a

broad range of competitively priced pet food and pet products and offers

dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart

Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in

stores. Our portfolio of digital resources for pet parents – including PetSmart.com,

PetFoodDirect.com,

Pet360.com,

OnlyNaturalPet.com

and petMD.com

– offers the most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care

information in the U.S. Through our in-store pet adoption partnership

with independent nonprofit organizations, PetSmart

Charities™ and PetSmart Charities™ of Canada, PetSmart helps to save

the lives of nearly 500,000 homeless pets each year. In addition,

PetSmart supports organizations that make communities a better place to

call home through our philanthropy program, PetSmart

Gives Back™. By giving back to the communities where we live and

work, PetSmart not only celebrates the power of pets to enrich

people’s lives—we live it.

