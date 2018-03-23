RelaxBogen GmbH: Pilot study proves therapeutic benefit of RelaxBogen for the treatment of Bruxism and TMD

HAMELN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RelaxBogen GmbH, founded in 2013, has developed an innovative concept

for the treatment of Bruxism and Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction

(TMD). In a recent pilot study, patients with Bruxism and first TMD

symptoms wore RelaxBogen for at least 10 weeks, following an initial

medical examination. RelaxBogen is an external head device for the

treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction symptoms, unconscious

teeth grinding and clenching.

Pre and post examinations demonstrated strong reduction tendencies of

general symptoms as well as jaw pain sensation. After wearing

RelaxBogen, patients reported an explicit reduction induced muscular

pain on palpation. Additional positive tendencies were demonstrated for

overall wellness. This clearly shows RelaxBogen’s therapeutic benefit

for the treatment of acute muscular TMD symptoms, chronic

Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction, and teeth grinding and clenching

during the day (Awake Bruxism).

Bruxism and TMD are widespread, closely associated diseases of the

masticatory system. The German Dentists’ Association estimates that up

to 10% of men and up to 15% of women in Germany are affected by these

conditions, especially the age cohort between 35 and 45 years. While

Bruxism manifests through unconscious teeth grinding and clenching over

the course of the day, TMD is primarily associated with abnormal

movement of the jaw as well as throat, neck, and jaw muscle tension.

Founder and General Manager Christoph Seidenstuecker: “The results of

this pilot study have demonstrated RelaxBogen to significantly lessen

the sensation of pain and to clearly increase wellbeing in patients

suffering from Bruxism and TMD symptoms, thus contributing to an

improved quality of the patients’ life.” In addition to a reduced

sensation of pain the study also demonstrated positive effects in the

throat, neck, and shoulder muscles. Thanks to its discreet design,

RelaxBogen can comfortably be worn day and night without any

restrictions to the patient. “Based on the pilot study’s excellent

results we are currently conducting a randomized, controlled clinical

trial, the results of which will be available in fall 2016”, says

Seidenstuecker.

Additional information:

https://www.relaxbogen.de/

Contacts

wordstatt GmbH for RelaxBogen GmbH

Dagmar Metzger

Tel.:

+49 (0)89/3577579-0

E-Mail: info@wordstatt.de