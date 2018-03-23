RelaxBogen GmbH: Pilot study proves therapeutic benefit of RelaxBogen for the treatment of Bruxism and TMD

HAMELN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RelaxBogen GmbH, founded in 2013, has developed an innovative concept
for the treatment of Bruxism and Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction
(TMD). In a recent pilot study, patients with Bruxism and first TMD
symptoms wore RelaxBogen for at least 10 weeks, following an initial
medical examination. RelaxBogen is an external head device for the
treatment of Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction symptoms, unconscious
teeth grinding and clenching.
Pre and post examinations demonstrated strong reduction tendencies of
general symptoms as well as jaw pain sensation. After wearing
RelaxBogen, patients reported an explicit reduction induced muscular
pain on palpation. Additional positive tendencies were demonstrated for
overall wellness. This clearly shows RelaxBogen’s therapeutic benefit
for the treatment of acute muscular TMD symptoms, chronic
Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction, and teeth grinding and clenching
during the day (Awake Bruxism).
Bruxism and TMD are widespread, closely associated diseases of the
masticatory system. The German Dentists’ Association estimates that up
to 10% of men and up to 15% of women in Germany are affected by these
conditions, especially the age cohort between 35 and 45 years. While
Bruxism manifests through unconscious teeth grinding and clenching over
the course of the day, TMD is primarily associated with abnormal
movement of the jaw as well as throat, neck, and jaw muscle tension.
Founder and General Manager Christoph Seidenstuecker: “The results of
this pilot study have demonstrated RelaxBogen to significantly lessen
the sensation of pain and to clearly increase wellbeing in patients
suffering from Bruxism and TMD symptoms, thus contributing to an
improved quality of the patients’ life.” In addition to a reduced
sensation of pain the study also demonstrated positive effects in the
throat, neck, and shoulder muscles. Thanks to its discreet design,
RelaxBogen can comfortably be worn day and night without any
restrictions to the patient. “Based on the pilot study’s excellent
results we are currently conducting a randomized, controlled clinical
trial, the results of which will be available in fall 2016”, says
Seidenstuecker.
Additional information:
