Research and Markets: Global Male Grooming Products Market 2015-2019 with Gillette, Panasonic, Philips, Procter and Gamble & Spectrum Brands Dominating

The global male grooming products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60%
during 2014-2019.
The report, Global Male Grooming Products Market 2015-2019, has been
prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry
experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects
in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key
vendors operating in this market.
This report focuses on electric male grooming products such as electric
shaver, electric trimmers, and other products like nose and ear hair
trimmers, body groomers, and hair clippers, and accessories such as
replacement heads, chargers, and cleaning brushes.
One major trend in this market is the growth of e-commerce. There is a
growing trend observed among individuals to purchase products online, as
it is easier to research on the product features and conduct a price
comparison. Marketers are coming up with advertisements that convey
storylines that men can correlate with.
According to the report, one key driver of this market is the change in
tastes and preferences. There are many consumers who give a lot of
emphasis on details like fragrance and packaging of products. While the
functionality of the product is still integral to the purchasing
criterion, there is an increased interest in products that contain
unique ingredients, and subsequently are expected to offer significant
results.
Further, the report states that one of the major challenges is
heterogeneous grooming habits. With varied social conditioning across
regions, the perception as well as the expenditure on male grooming
products differ among individuals. Thus, the method of communicating
product attributes also alters, tailored as per the customer needs and
affordability.
On the basis of the product type, the report considers the
following product segments:
- Electric shavers
- Electric trimmers
- Other products
Key vendors
- Gillette
- Panasonic Home Appliances
- Philips
- Procter and Gamble
- Spectrum Brands
Other prominent vendors
- Andis
- Conair
- Helen of Troy
- Wahl Clipper
