Research and Markets: Global Male Grooming Products Market 2015-2019 with Gillette, Panasonic, Philips, Procter and Gamble & Spectrum Brands Dominating

The global male grooming products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60%

during 2014-2019.

The report, Global Male Grooming Products Market 2015-2019, has been

prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry

experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects

in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key

vendors operating in this market.

This report focuses on electric male grooming products such as electric

shaver, electric trimmers, and other products like nose and ear hair

trimmers, body groomers, and hair clippers, and accessories such as

replacement heads, chargers, and cleaning brushes.

One major trend in this market is the growth of e-commerce. There is a

growing trend observed among individuals to purchase products online, as

it is easier to research on the product features and conduct a price

comparison. Marketers are coming up with advertisements that convey

storylines that men can correlate with.

According to the report, one key driver of this market is the change in

tastes and preferences. There are many consumers who give a lot of

emphasis on details like fragrance and packaging of products. While the

functionality of the product is still integral to the purchasing

criterion, there is an increased interest in products that contain

unique ingredients, and subsequently are expected to offer significant

results.

Further, the report states that one of the major challenges is

heterogeneous grooming habits. With varied social conditioning across

regions, the perception as well as the expenditure on male grooming

products differ among individuals. Thus, the method of communicating

product attributes also alters, tailored as per the customer needs and

affordability.

On the basis of the product type, the report considers the

following product segments:

Electric shavers

Electric trimmers

Other products

Key vendors

Gillette

Panasonic Home Appliances

Philips

Procter and Gamble

Spectrum Brands

Other prominent vendors

Andis

Conair

Helen of Troy

Wahl Clipper

