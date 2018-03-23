Research and Markets: Global Market Study on Men’s Underwear 2015: BRIC to Witness Highest Growth by 2020

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4ndsn/global_market)

has announced the addition of the “Global

Market Study on Men’s Underwear: BRIC to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”

report to their offering.

The global clothing and accessories market was valued at around US$

1,229.4 billion in 2014. The men’s clothing and accessories market

accounted for 38.7% of the global market in 2014 and was valued at US$

437.7 billion. Revenue contribution by the men’s underwear market to the

global men’s clothing market was US$ 8.0 billion in 2014 and is expected

to increase to US$ 11.7 billion by the end of 2020 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Organised retail penetration and penetration of mono-brands and

multi-brand outlets worldwide is driving sales of branded clothing

products.

Undergarments help to avoid soiling of outerwear are generally of two

types: upper body and lower body garments, which cover the torso and

waist and legs respectively. For undershirt, we include vest, sleeved

vest and muscle vest. For briefs, we include regular briefs, trunks and

boxer shorts. In winters, long underwear are preferred to provide extra

warmth.

Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers

better fit and comfort are major factors fuelling demand for premium

underwear, thereby driving the growth of the men’s underwear market.

Major trends in the men’s underwear market are increased the adoption

rate of functional underwear, consistent investment in branding and

marketing and a surge in acquisitions and mergers.

The high degree of competition and unorganised market in developing

countries are major factors hampering the growth of the men’s underwear

market.

Key market players covered in this report are Hanesbrands Inc.,

Philips-Van Heusen Corporation, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Jockey

International Inc., American Eagle Outfitter Inc., Iconix Brand Group

Inc., J.C. Penny Corporation, Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Major

players in men’s underwear market focus on enhancing their global and

regional presence through acquisitions and mergers and operational

expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

4. Market Overview

5. Global Men’s Underwear Market By Region

6. Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Sales Channel

7. Global Men’s Underwear Market By Age Group

8. Key Market Strategies

9. Competitive Landscape

– American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

– Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

– Hanesbrands Inc.

– Iconix Brand Group Inc.

– J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.

– Jockey International Inc.

– Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

– Ralph Lauren Corporation

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4ndsn/global_market

Contacts

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For

E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call

1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S.

Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Sector: Clothing,

Menswear