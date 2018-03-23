Research and Markets: Global Market Study on Men’s Underwear 2015: BRIC to Witness Highest Growth by 2020

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4ndsn/global_market)
has announced the addition of the “Global
Market Study on Men’s Underwear: BRIC to Witness Highest Growth by 2020”
report to their offering.
The global clothing and accessories market was valued at around US$
1,229.4 billion in 2014. The men’s clothing and accessories market
accounted for 38.7% of the global market in 2014 and was valued at US$
437.7 billion. Revenue contribution by the men’s underwear market to the
global men’s clothing market was US$ 8.0 billion in 2014 and is expected
to increase to US$ 11.7 billion by the end of 2020 at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Organised retail penetration and penetration of mono-brands and
multi-brand outlets worldwide is driving sales of branded clothing
products.
Undergarments help to avoid soiling of outerwear are generally of two
types: upper body and lower body garments, which cover the torso and
waist and legs respectively. For undershirt, we include vest, sleeved
vest and muscle vest. For briefs, we include regular briefs, trunks and
boxer shorts. In winters, long underwear are preferred to provide extra
warmth.
Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers
better fit and comfort are major factors fuelling demand for premium
underwear, thereby driving the growth of the men’s underwear market.
Major trends in the men’s underwear market are increased the adoption
rate of functional underwear, consistent investment in branding and
marketing and a surge in acquisitions and mergers.
The high degree of competition and unorganised market in developing
countries are major factors hampering the growth of the men’s underwear
market.
Key market players covered in this report are Hanesbrands Inc.,
Philips-Van Heusen Corporation, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Jockey
International Inc., American Eagle Outfitter Inc., Iconix Brand Group
Inc., J.C. Penny Corporation, Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Major
players in men’s underwear market focus on enhancing their global and
regional presence through acquisitions and mergers and operational
expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
4. Market Overview
5. Global Men’s Underwear Market By Region
6. Global Men’s Underwear Market, By Sales Channel
7. Global Men’s Underwear Market By Age Group
8. Key Market Strategies
9. Competitive Landscape
– American Eagle Outfitters Inc.
– Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
– Hanesbrands Inc.
– Iconix Brand Group Inc.
– J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc.
– Jockey International Inc.
– Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation
– Ralph Lauren Corporation
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j4ndsn/global_market
Contacts
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For
E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call
1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S.
Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Sector: Clothing,
Menswear