Research and Markets: The 2015 Study of Women’s Hair Care Appliances Featuring Conair & Remington

The 2015 Study of Women’s Hair Care Appliances finds that overall use of

hair appliances among women continues to erode; women also are now less

likely to wash their hair at least fives times a week. Similar trends

are observed for teens.

This study is ninth in a trended series designed to update trends in

women’s use of hair styling appliances and examine usage habits, brand

preferences and attitudes among women who are hair appliance users.

Specific objectives were to investigate:

– Incidence of hair appliance ownership/usage

– Hair style trends

– Hairstyling and grooming practices

– Hair appliance usage habits

– Brand awareness and usage

– Purchase criteria and interest

– Attitudinal measures

– Shopping/purchasing behaviors

– Information sources

– Market Segmentation Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Methodology

Key Findings

Summary Of Findings

I Hair Styling Trends

II Hair Appliance Ownership & Usage

III Hair Appliance Ownership & Usage

IV Blow Dryers

V Straightening Irons/Flat Irons

VI Curling Irons/Wands

VII Appliance Purchasing

Companies Featured:

– Conair

– Remington

