Research and Markets: The 2015 Study of Women’s Hair Care Appliances Featuring Conair & Remington

The 2015 Study of Women’s Hair Care Appliances finds that overall use of
hair appliances among women continues to erode; women also are now less
likely to wash their hair at least fives times a week. Similar trends
are observed for teens.
This study is ninth in a trended series designed to update trends in
women’s use of hair styling appliances and examine usage habits, brand
preferences and attitudes among women who are hair appliance users.
Specific objectives were to investigate:
– Incidence of hair appliance ownership/usage
– Hair style trends
– Hairstyling and grooming practices
– Hair appliance usage habits
– Brand awareness and usage
– Purchase criteria and interest
– Attitudinal measures
– Shopping/purchasing behaviors
– Information sources
– Market Segmentation Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Methodology
Key Findings
Summary Of Findings
I Hair Styling Trends
II Hair Appliance Ownership & Usage
III Hair Appliance Ownership & Usage
IV Blow Dryers
V Straightening Irons/Flat Irons
VI Curling Irons/Wands
VII Appliance Purchasing
Companies Featured:
– Conair
– Remington
