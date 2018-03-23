Robert J. Fedor of Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC Named One of 2016’s Super Lawyers

Michael T. Arnold, Esq. and Benjamin C. Heidinger, Esq. Make Rising
Stars List
CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each year, no more than five percent of lawyers in Ohio are selected to
receive the honor of being selected as Super Lawyers, and no more than
two point five percent are selected to the Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars
list. We are therefore exceptionally proud to announce that three tax
attorneys from Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC have been selected to the 2016
Ohio Super Lawyers list. Robert J. Fedor Esq. has been selected as a
2016 Super Lawyer, and Michael T. Arnold and Benjamin C. Heidinger have
both been selected for their second consecutive year to the Rising Stars
list.
Robert
J. Fedor, Managing Partner, has been helping businesses and
individuals navigate the complexities of tax law as a tax attorney since
1989. He uses his knowledge of state and federal guidelines to resolve
problems quickly, mitigating future risks along the way. Mr. Fedor also
has extensive experience with cases that involve IRS audits, appeals and
criminal investigations. He is a member of the American Bar Association
and its Tax Sub-Committee, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and
Chicago Bar Association.
Michael
T. Arnold, Associate, has been with the firm since 2010. Mr. Arnold
graduated Cum Laude from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.
Mr. Arnold is a member of the American Bar Association and Cleveland
Metro Bar Association. This is his second year on the Rising Stars list.
Benjamin
C. Heidinger, Associate, has been with the firm since 2012. Mr.
Heidinger is a current member of the American Bar Association and the
Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. His main area of practice is Tax
Litigation. This is his second year on the Rising Stars list.
About Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC
The experienced tax attorneys at Robert J. Fedor, Esq., LLC. represent
businesses and individuals throughout the nation and overseas in trouble
with the IRS. The firm’s focus is on individualized strategies leading
to permanent solutions for complicated problems, something very few tax
firms can do. The Internal Revenue Service is a powerful government
entity that will employ every tactic available to secure taxes owed. Our
representation can protect you!
Take a look at our client’s testimonials
and success
stories to see how our experienced legal team has helped others, and
how we can help you.
Clients facing audits, dealing with payroll tax problems or facing
possible criminal charges require immediate help. Contact the tax
professionals of Robert
J. Fedor, Esq., LLC at 800-579-0997.
For a tutorial on the basics of an IRS tax audit, click here for the
Robert J. Fedor, Esq., LLC Tutorial
on IRS Audits.
About Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of
outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a
high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual
selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a
statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of
candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible,
comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys who embody
excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super
Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.
