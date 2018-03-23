Robert J. Fedor of Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC Named One of 2016’s Super Lawyers

Michael T. Arnold, Esq. and Benjamin C. Heidinger, Esq. Make Rising

Stars List

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Each year, no more than five percent of lawyers in Ohio are selected to

receive the honor of being selected as Super Lawyers, and no more than

two point five percent are selected to the Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars

list. We are therefore exceptionally proud to announce that three tax

attorneys from Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC have been selected to the 2016

Ohio Super Lawyers list. Robert J. Fedor Esq. has been selected as a

2016 Super Lawyer, and Michael T. Arnold and Benjamin C. Heidinger have

both been selected for their second consecutive year to the Rising Stars

list.

Robert

J. Fedor, Managing Partner, has been helping businesses and

individuals navigate the complexities of tax law as a tax attorney since

1989. He uses his knowledge of state and federal guidelines to resolve

problems quickly, mitigating future risks along the way. Mr. Fedor also

has extensive experience with cases that involve IRS audits, appeals and

criminal investigations. He is a member of the American Bar Association

and its Tax Sub-Committee, Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and

Chicago Bar Association.

Michael

T. Arnold, Associate, has been with the firm since 2010. Mr. Arnold

graduated Cum Laude from Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Mr. Arnold is a member of the American Bar Association and Cleveland

Metro Bar Association. This is his second year on the Rising Stars list.

Benjamin

C. Heidinger, Associate, has been with the firm since 2012. Mr.

Heidinger is a current member of the American Bar Association and the

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. His main area of practice is Tax

Litigation. This is his second year on the Rising Stars list.

About Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC

The experienced tax attorneys at Robert J. Fedor, Esq., LLC. represent

businesses and individuals throughout the nation and overseas in trouble

with the IRS. The firm’s focus is on individualized strategies leading

to permanent solutions for complicated problems, something very few tax

firms can do. The Internal Revenue Service is a powerful government

entity that will employ every tactic available to secure taxes owed. Our

representation can protect you!

Take a look at our client’s testimonials

and success

stories to see how our experienced legal team has helped others, and

how we can help you.

Clients facing audits, dealing with payroll tax problems or facing

possible criminal charges require immediate help. Contact the tax

professionals of Robert

J. Fedor, Esq., LLC at 800-579-0997.

For a tutorial on the basics of an IRS tax audit, click here for the

Robert J. Fedor, Esq., LLC Tutorial

on IRS Audits.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of

outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a

high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual

selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a

statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of

candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible,

comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys who embody

excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super

Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com.

Contacts

Robert J. Fedor Esq., LLC

Robert J. Fedor, 800-579-0997