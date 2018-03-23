Satmex Initiates Commercial Operations of Satmex 8

Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. (Satmex) announced today that the Satmex 8 satellite initiated commercial operations on April 29, 2013 after successfully completing the In-Orbit Test (IOT) on April 26, 2013. As a result, Satmex acquired full control of the satellite on that date.

Patricio Northland, CEO of Satmex said, Satmex 8 is a high-power, fixed service satellite which will enable us to provide enhanced performance and capacity in North, Central and South America. We look forward to working with our customers to better meet their growing satellite service demands.

Satmex 8 will provide significant growth opportunities for our Company going forward. We are excited to solidify Satmexs position as a leader in the Americas as we expand our fleet, Mr. Northland concluded.

The IOT results confirmed that Satmex 8 is fully functional and operational at 116.8 west longitude. Accordingly, Satmex successfully migrated all Satmex 5 customers to Satmex 8 on April 29, 2013.

Satmex 8 has 24 C- and 40 Ku-band transponders and will improve the current continental and regional services for video contribution and distribution, broadband, cellular backhaul and distance learning. Satmex 8 has 45 percent more capacity than Satmex 5, which translates to a 94 percent increase in capacity on the Ku band.

About Satmex

Satélites Mexicanos

(Satmex) is a significant provider of fixed satellite services (FSS) in the Americas, coverage of more than 90% of the population of the region. As one of only two privately-managed FSS providers based in Latin America, Satmex (together with its predecessors) has designed, procured, launched and operated three generations of satellites over a 25 year period. Satmexs current fleet is comprised of three satellites in highly attractive, contiguous orbital slots that enable its customers to effectively serve their entire coverage footprint utilizing a single satellite connection.

For further information, visit www.satmex.com