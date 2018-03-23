SCAN Health Plan Director to Speak at Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings Conference

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janet Cardillo, director of network management administration and

operations for SCAN Health Plan, will be among the featured speakers at

an upcoming conference designed to help Medicare Advantage health plans

make improvements in care that will positively affect their quality

ratings. The Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings Conference will take

place October 22-23 in Chicago and will include presentations by senior

leaders from many of the nation’s leading health plans and healthcare

organizations.

Cardillo will present on both days of the conference. In her first

presentation, “How to Improve CAHPS and HOS Star Ratings,” she will

discuss ways to address the measurement challenges posed by the Consumer

Assessment of Health Plans Survey (CAHPS) and the Medicare Health

Outcomes Survey (HOS). She’ll share practical and actionable strategies

to improve quality ratings, including methods that enhance provider

support and participation, tools to make data work more effectively, and

ways to improve the overall patient experience.

On day two Cardillo will discuss “Partnering with Providers to Motivate

Quality Focused Care.” This presentation will emphasize strategic

planning for quality outcomes, sharing of best practices, and the

importance of accurate data. SCAN is a leader in this area, working with

its affiliated physicians groups to find creative ways to share and

reward programs and practices that advance health plan-physician

collaboration as it pertains to senior care.

“SCAN’s longstanding commitment is to improve the quality of care and

the quality of life for seniors,” said Cardillo. “Our physician partners

play a critical part in this, and I welcome the chance to share with

others in the industry what we are doing to make a measurable and

meaningful impact in this area. At the same time I hope to learn from

others how we can do even better in our quest.”

Cardillo brings to her presentations more than a decade of experience in

healthcare administration. She holds a master’s degree in healthcare

administration and a bachelor’s degree in business, both from California

State University, Long Beach. Since joining SCAN in 2012 she has focused

on building relationships between SCAN and its contracted provider

groups and on creating five-star programs and initiatives that lead to

improved scores and quality outcomes.

The Medicare Star Rating System helps educate consumers on quality and

makes quality data more transparent and comparable between plans. Under

the system, health plans are ranked by Medicare on a one- to five-star

basis, weighing such factors as clinical outcomes, access to preventive

services such as screenings and vaccines, managing chronic conditions,

preventive care and consumer satisfaction. More than 16 million Medicare

beneficiaries are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

The conference, sponsored by Global Healthcare Professionals (GHP)

Network, will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Registration and

further information may be obtained at http://www.medicarestarratingconference.com.

SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare

Advantage plans currently serving nearly 170,000 members in California

and Arizona. For more information on SCAN, visit scanhealthplan.com

or facebook.com/scanhealthplan.

