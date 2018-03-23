SCAN Health Plan Director to Speak at Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings Conference

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janet Cardillo, director of network management administration and
operations for SCAN Health Plan, will be among the featured speakers at
an upcoming conference designed to help Medicare Advantage health plans
make improvements in care that will positively affect their quality
ratings. The Medicare Advantage Plan Star Ratings Conference will take
place October 22-23 in Chicago and will include presentations by senior
leaders from many of the nation’s leading health plans and healthcare
organizations.
Cardillo will present on both days of the conference. In her first
presentation, “How to Improve CAHPS and HOS Star Ratings,” she will
discuss ways to address the measurement challenges posed by the Consumer
Assessment of Health Plans Survey (CAHPS) and the Medicare Health
Outcomes Survey (HOS). She’ll share practical and actionable strategies
to improve quality ratings, including methods that enhance provider
support and participation, tools to make data work more effectively, and
ways to improve the overall patient experience.
On day two Cardillo will discuss “Partnering with Providers to Motivate
Quality Focused Care.” This presentation will emphasize strategic
planning for quality outcomes, sharing of best practices, and the
importance of accurate data. SCAN is a leader in this area, working with
its affiliated physicians groups to find creative ways to share and
reward programs and practices that advance health plan-physician
collaboration as it pertains to senior care.
“SCAN’s longstanding commitment is to improve the quality of care and
the quality of life for seniors,” said Cardillo. “Our physician partners
play a critical part in this, and I welcome the chance to share with
others in the industry what we are doing to make a measurable and
meaningful impact in this area. At the same time I hope to learn from
others how we can do even better in our quest.”
Cardillo brings to her presentations more than a decade of experience in
healthcare administration. She holds a master’s degree in healthcare
administration and a bachelor’s degree in business, both from California
State University, Long Beach. Since joining SCAN in 2012 she has focused
on building relationships between SCAN and its contracted provider
groups and on creating five-star programs and initiatives that lead to
improved scores and quality outcomes.
The Medicare Star Rating System helps educate consumers on quality and
makes quality data more transparent and comparable between plans. Under
the system, health plans are ranked by Medicare on a one- to five-star
basis, weighing such factors as clinical outcomes, access to preventive
services such as screenings and vaccines, managing chronic conditions,
preventive care and consumer satisfaction. More than 16 million Medicare
beneficiaries are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
The conference, sponsored by Global Healthcare Professionals (GHP)
Network, will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Registration and
further information may be obtained at http://www.medicarestarratingconference.com.
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare
Advantage plans currently serving nearly 170,000 members in California
and Arizona. For more information on SCAN, visit scanhealthplan.com
or facebook.com/scanhealthplan.
