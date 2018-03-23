Signet Jewelers Schedules Fiscal 2016 Holiday Sales Release and Conference Call

Por: Latinowire

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE and LSE: SIG), intends to announce its
holiday sales results at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Thursday,
January 7, 2016.

On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST and a
simultaneous audio webcast and slide presentation available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The slides will be available to be downloaded from the website ahead of
the conference call.

The call details are:
 
Dial-in:       +1 (647) 788 4901
 
Confirmation Code: 3157781

Contacts

Signet Jewelers Limited
James Grant, VP Investor Relations,
+1-330-668-5412
or
David Bouffard, VP Corporate Affairs,
+1-330-668-5369

