Sinfully Evil Monsters and Fully Interactive Virtual Reality Coaster to Debut for Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

More than 20 Haunted Attractions Rise from the Darkness Beginning

September 24

AUSTELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FrightFest–More than 20 spine-chilling haunted attractions await those who dare to

enter the gates at Six

Flags Over Georgia for the largest Fright Fest® event in

park history, beginning September 24. The annual eerie experience ramps

way up this season with the debut of one of the world’s first fully

interactive virtual reality roller coasters, Rage of the Gargoyles

at Dare Devil Dive, during the Fright Fest season. In all, Fright Fest

will feature more than 400 zombies and monsters, 12 hair-raising scare

zones, six bloodcurdling mazes and four terrifying live shows.





“We are committed to making Fright Fest the premier Halloween attraction

in Georgia with our world-class roller coasters and topnotch frightening

attractions,” said Six Flags Atlanta Properties Park President Dale

Kaetzel. “Combined with the all-new Rage of the Gargoyles Virtual

Reality Roller Coaster, we guarantee that our guests will be screaming

louder than ever before this fall.”

Digital Media Kit with Hi-Res Video and Images: https://sixflags.box.com/v/FrightFest2016

In Rage of the Gargoyles, riders wearing Samsung Gear VR headsets

will become pilots of an Apache-style helicopter, transported into a

futuristic battle against blood-thirsty gargoyles on Dare Devil Dive and

experience:

The incredibly immersive world of virtual reality – straight up nearly

100 feet as the gargoyles pound on the copter’s windshield;

100 feet as the gargoyles pound on the copter’s windshield; Flying down a 95 degree launch off the edge of a building – beyond

vertical;

vertical; Darting between a devastated cityscape with battered skyscrapers,

hazardous bridges, and falling debris;

hazardous bridges, and falling debris; Daring aerobatic maneuvers through three inversions and zero-gravity

hills; and

hills; and A fully interactive gaming battle through 2,100 feet of track to

destroy the vicious master gargoyle.

The petrifying Fright Fest event will also feature four new unnerving

additions:

Mummy’s Curse , a new pitch-black haunted maze, where the old

curse of the Six Flags Over Georgia mummies are lurking, looking for

their next victim;

, a new pitch-black haunted maze, where the old curse of the Six Flags Over Georgia mummies are lurking, looking for their next victim; The Witching Hour , a new scare zone, where all of the

dead zombies and monsters will haunt you before the night ends at the

park exit;

, a new scare zone, where all of the dead zombies and monsters will haunt you before the night ends at the park exit; CarnEvil , a live show, with the scariest of all creepy clowns

you’ve ever come to see, that will become part of your worst

nightmare; and

, a live show, with the scariest of all creepy clowns you’ve ever come to see, that will become part of your worst nightmare; and Demon District, a new haunted scare zone, where a chilling mob

of infected zombies and monsters are ominously taking over the streets

of the park, holding no bias.

The event’s signature attractions are also back this year including Terror

Train, ZX-1 and the award-winning Dr. Fright’s Dead Man’s

Party at the Crystal Pistol Music Hall, along with all of the

guest-favorite rides including Goliath, BATMAN™: The Ride,

SUPERMAN™: Ultimate Flight and more. Fright Fest begins each

night with The Uprising, where bloodthirsty monsters are

released into the dark of night.

During the day, the park is filled with tamer Thrills by Day

Halloween activities for families to enjoy together, including a harvest

festival, arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, spooky stories and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear a family-friendly costume

to the park and take part in a costume contest with their favorite Looney

Tunes friends.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia runs September 24 through

Halloween night October 31 on select days. A Haunted Attractions Pass is

required for all mazes. For more information, please visit Fright

Fest 2016.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional

theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the

United States, Mexico and Canada. For 55 years, Six Flags has

entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed

rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more

information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Riders must be at least 13 years of age to wear Samsung Gear VR.

Contacts

Six Flags Over Georgia

Gene Petriello, 770-739-3400 x3362

Cell:

404-376-6490

gpetriello@sftp.com