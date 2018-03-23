Sinfully Evil Monsters and Fully Interactive Virtual Reality Coaster to Debut for Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

More than 20 Haunted Attractions Rise from the Darkness Beginning
September 24
AUSTELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FrightFest–More than 20 spine-chilling haunted attractions await those who dare to
enter the gates at Six
Flags Over Georgia for the largest Fright Fest® event in
park history, beginning September 24. The annual eerie experience ramps
way up this season with the debut of one of the world’s first fully
interactive virtual reality roller coasters, Rage of the Gargoyles
at Dare Devil Dive, during the Fright Fest season. In all, Fright Fest
will feature more than 400 zombies and monsters, 12 hair-raising scare
zones, six bloodcurdling mazes and four terrifying live shows.
“We are committed to making Fright Fest the premier Halloween attraction
in Georgia with our world-class roller coasters and topnotch frightening
attractions,” said Six Flags Atlanta Properties Park President Dale
Kaetzel. “Combined with the all-new Rage of the Gargoyles Virtual
Reality Roller Coaster, we guarantee that our guests will be screaming
louder than ever before this fall.”
Digital Media Kit with Hi-Res Video and Images: https://sixflags.box.com/v/FrightFest2016
In Rage of the Gargoyles, riders wearing Samsung Gear VR headsets
will become pilots of an Apache-style helicopter, transported into a
futuristic battle against blood-thirsty gargoyles on Dare Devil Dive and
experience:
-
The incredibly immersive world of virtual reality – straight up nearly
100 feet as the gargoyles pound on the copter’s windshield;
-
Flying down a 95 degree launch off the edge of a building – beyond
vertical;
-
Darting between a devastated cityscape with battered skyscrapers,
hazardous bridges, and falling debris;
-
Daring aerobatic maneuvers through three inversions and zero-gravity
hills; and
-
A fully interactive gaming battle through 2,100 feet of track to
destroy the vicious master gargoyle.
The petrifying Fright Fest event will also feature four new unnerving
additions:
-
Mummy’s Curse, a new pitch-black haunted maze, where the old
curse of the Six Flags Over Georgia mummies are lurking, looking for
their next victim;
-
The Witching Hour, a new scare zone, where all of the
dead zombies and monsters will haunt you before the night ends at the
park exit;
-
CarnEvil, a live show, with the scariest of all creepy clowns
you’ve ever come to see, that will become part of your worst
nightmare; and
-
Demon District, a new haunted scare zone, where a chilling mob
of infected zombies and monsters are ominously taking over the streets
of the park, holding no bias.
The event’s signature attractions are also back this year including Terror
Train, ZX-1 and the award-winning Dr. Fright’s Dead Man’s
Party at the Crystal Pistol Music Hall, along with all of the
guest-favorite rides including Goliath, BATMAN™: The Ride,
SUPERMAN™: Ultimate Flight and more. Fright Fest begins each
night with The Uprising, where bloodthirsty monsters are
released into the dark of night.
During the day, the park is filled with tamer Thrills by Day
Halloween activities for families to enjoy together, including a harvest
festival, arts and crafts, pumpkin painting, spooky stories and more.
Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear a family-friendly costume
to the park and take part in a costume contest with their favorite Looney
Tunes friends.
Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia runs September 24 through
Halloween night October 31 on select days. A Haunted Attractions Pass is
required for all mazes. For more information, please visit Fright
Fest 2016.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the
United States, Mexico and Canada. For 55 years, Six Flags has
entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed
rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more
information, visit www.sixflags.com.
Riders must be at least 13 years of age to wear Samsung Gear VR.
Contacts
Six Flags Over Georgia
Gene Petriello, 770-739-3400 x3362
Cell:
404-376-6490
gpetriello@sftp.com