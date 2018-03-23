Six Flags Magic Mountain Presents Biggest and Scariest Halloween Event Ever!

New Haunted Attractions Include a Themed Scare Zone, Largest Maze in

Park History, and Expanded Calendar

SEPTEMBER 17, 18, 24, 25, 30 – OCTOBER 1, 2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, and

28-30

VALENCIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 24th season of Fright Fest® will

be the biggest and scariest in the Park’s history. The exciting

line-up of new haunted attractions includes a new scare zone themed

after the Warner Bros. Pictures highly anticipated film, Suicide Squad,

and the largest outdoor maze in the Park’s history, Aftermath 2:

Chaos Rising. The expansion also includes more roving “scare-actors”

than ever before and an additional Fright Fest weekend, bringing the

total to 19 event days.

Voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2016, Six Flags Magic

Mountain leaves no tombstone unturned to deliver what guests want

most…an all-out terrifying experience. Fright Fest will include a total

of seven electrifying mazes, seven dare-to-enter scare zones, and

roaming zombies around every corner. If that’s not enough, Six Flags

Magic Mountain will add a sinister element to some of the theme park’s

monster coasters by turning off the lights, leaving riders to face their

fears in total darkness – literally.

This year’s stunning new scare zone, Suicide Squad: The Six Flags

Fright Fest Experience will transform the Park’s DC UNIVERSE area

into DC’s Midway City, where some of the “Worst Heroes Ever” from the

highly-anticipated film Suicide Squad will be roaming the

streets. Darkness and chaos will reign as some of DC Comics’ most famous

supervillains will be found among the mass destruction from the film.

State-of-the-art digital imagery and fiery special effects will create

an inferno as buildings burst into flames and creatures attack from

every angle. “It feels good to be bad” at Suicide Squad: The

Six Flags Fright Fest Experience.

The Park’s largest outdoor maze ever built, Aftermath 2: Chaos

Rising, debuts in 2016 in a brand new location. Covering more than

40,000 square feet, this massive maze will strike terror into the brave

souls entering a post-apocalyptic city inhabited by nomad warriors who

rule with bone-crushing iron fists and the dead stalk the living.

Larger-than-life props, fire, fog and other special effects make this a

must-experience maze.

Back by popular demand haunted scare zones include TERRORtory Twisted,

located in the Screampunk District, which is Magic Mountain’s

biggest scare zone and features steam-spewing mechanical beasts

relentlessly hunting down their victims. Beware of the terrifying giant

spider looming at the entrance.

Coming back for the third year, three popular mazes incorporate

state-of-the-art props, Hollywood-quality make-up, and story lines not

meant for the faint-of-heart. Enter the world of Red’s Revenge…over

the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house you go, but in

this fairytale, guests and the wolf are hunted by Red and her demonic

minions. Vault 666 is an old abandoned research facility where

genetic experiments crossing humans with animals were once conducted and

just recently the frightening secrets have been unearthed, exposing

terror and mayhem from deep within the unsecured vault. Willoughby’s

Garden of Darkness, a dense labyrinth of man-eating plants

and evil apparitions, is inhabited by Innocence, the Willoughby’s

youngest daughter, who is always looking for a ghostly playmate…so keep

loved ones close.

Also returning is the demented 3D twist, Toyz of Terror 3D, the

defunct toy factory haunted by wicked windups, freakish furries and

deranged dolls…and if that’s not enough to scare the wits out of even

the bravest, guests are now forced to experience the madness in 3D

terror. Willoughby’s Resurrected is a reincarnation of the Willoughby

family’s beloved haunted mansion that includes hair-raising horror down

long harrowing hallways and around each nightmarish-turn. Don’t miss Chupacabra,

where guests come face to face with this elusive blood-thirsty creature

as it petrifies the local Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival.

In addition to the two new haunted attractions this year, five

additional scare zones around the park leave guests nowhere to hide and

screaming to get out alive. After entering Fright Fest through

the gates of Demon’s Door, face the undead in Zombie

Xing. In Nightmares – A Twisted Fantasy, childhood

fears and favorite bedtime stories take on a perverse twist, freak

out on Exile Hill when unimaginable sinister souls appear without

warning, and throughout the Wasteland, barbarian humanoids

dare guests to enter the carnage of Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising.

Beginning each night at 7 p.m. and traveling throughout the park are the

crazed comic-like characters who will run amuck through unsuspecting

guests.

Spooktacular shows include the hypnotists, who put park guests in

compromising scenarios in their hilarious stage show located in Golden

Bear Theater, and the very popular VooDoo Nights, where

Ghoul Rock has gone pop with a musical spectacular sure to entertain. Be

sure to dust off your thriller moves and join in the fun in the Full

Throttle Plaza.

For the little monsters, a Trick or Treat Trail and Halloween Crafts

round out the activities during the day.

Fright Fest Operating Hours and Days:

10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.: September

17, 24, 30, October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29

10:30 a.m.

to 11 p.m.: September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

For more information on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest, visit

our website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain Season Passes are on sale. For just $10 more

than a one day ticket, you’ll get unlimited visits now through the end

of the 2016 season with no blackout dates. Purchase four or more Magic

Mountain, Hurricane Harbor or Combo Passes and you’ll get one FREE

parking pass. Additional Season Pass perks include free tickets for

friends, park admission to Fright Fest, Holiday in the Park and more.

Season Passes can be purchased at the main gate ticket booths or online

at sixflags.com. Online Pass purchases are eligible for low monthly

payments through the Membership program.

Season Passholders may also take advantage of our best value in Dining

by purchasing a 2016 Season Dining Pass. For one low price you can enjoy

a variety of meal options on each visit. Dining passes may be purchased

at the park or online at sixflags.com.

Save time and money. Buy and print your tickets at home and go straight

to the gate. Plan ahead and save up to $25 on Six Flags Magic Mountain

general admission when you purchase your tickets in advance of your

visit date. Get more details and buy now at sixflags.com

Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed thrill capital of the world, is

located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, north of Los Angeles

off Interstate 5 at the Magic Mountain Parkway exit. The Park is

currently open daily. For information call (661) 255-4111 or visit us at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional

theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the

United States, Mexico and Canada. For 55 years, Six Flags has

entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed

rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more

information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @sfmagicmountain

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsmagicmountain

About Suicide Squad

From writer/director David Ayer comes “Suicide Squad,” starring

Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis.

Based on the characters from DC, the film also stars Jai Courtney, Jay

Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood,

Cara Delevingne, Adam Beach, and Karen Fukuhara. It is produced by

Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder,

Colin Wilson and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. Warner

Bros. Pictures presents, an Atlas Entertainment production, a film by

David Ayer, “Suicide Squad.” The film will be distributed

worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment

Company. The film opens worldwide in 3D, and in 2D, and in select IMAX

3D theaters August 5, 2016. “Suicide Squad” is rated PG-13 by the

MPAA for sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing

behavior, suggestive content and language. www.suicidesquad.com

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is

one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in

the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC Comics (Superman, Batman,

Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables,

etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically

integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and Time

Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros.

divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media,

including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home

entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic

books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one

of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

SUICIDE SQUAD and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics

and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s16)

