Six Flags Magic Mountain Presents Biggest and Scariest Halloween Event Ever!

New Haunted Attractions Include a Themed Scare Zone, Largest Maze in
Park History, and Expanded Calendar
SEPTEMBER 17, 18, 24, 25, 30 – OCTOBER 1, 2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, and
28-30
VALENCIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Six Flags Magic Mountain’s 24th season of Fright Fest® will
be the biggest and scariest in the Park’s history. The exciting
line-up of new haunted attractions includes a new scare zone themed
after the Warner Bros. Pictures highly anticipated film, Suicide Squad,
and the largest outdoor maze in the Park’s history, Aftermath 2:
Chaos Rising. The expansion also includes more roving “scare-actors”
than ever before and an additional Fright Fest weekend, bringing the
total to 19 event days.
Voted the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2016, Six Flags Magic
Mountain leaves no tombstone unturned to deliver what guests want
most…an all-out terrifying experience. Fright Fest will include a total
of seven electrifying mazes, seven dare-to-enter scare zones, and
roaming zombies around every corner. If that’s not enough, Six Flags
Magic Mountain will add a sinister element to some of the theme park’s
monster coasters by turning off the lights, leaving riders to face their
fears in total darkness – literally.
This year’s stunning new scare zone, Suicide Squad: The Six Flags
Fright Fest Experience will transform the Park’s DC UNIVERSE area
into DC’s Midway City, where some of the “Worst Heroes Ever” from the
highly-anticipated film Suicide Squad will be roaming the
streets. Darkness and chaos will reign as some of DC Comics’ most famous
supervillains will be found among the mass destruction from the film.
State-of-the-art digital imagery and fiery special effects will create
an inferno as buildings burst into flames and creatures attack from
every angle. “It feels good to be bad” at Suicide Squad: The
Six Flags Fright Fest Experience.
The Park’s largest outdoor maze ever built, Aftermath 2: Chaos
Rising, debuts in 2016 in a brand new location. Covering more than
40,000 square feet, this massive maze will strike terror into the brave
souls entering a post-apocalyptic city inhabited by nomad warriors who
rule with bone-crushing iron fists and the dead stalk the living.
Larger-than-life props, fire, fog and other special effects make this a
must-experience maze.
Back by popular demand haunted scare zones include TERRORtory Twisted,
located in the Screampunk District, which is Magic Mountain’s
biggest scare zone and features steam-spewing mechanical beasts
relentlessly hunting down their victims. Beware of the terrifying giant
spider looming at the entrance.
Coming back for the third year, three popular mazes incorporate
state-of-the-art props, Hollywood-quality make-up, and story lines not
meant for the faint-of-heart. Enter the world of Red’s Revenge…over
the river and through the woods, to Grandmother’s house you go, but in
this fairytale, guests and the wolf are hunted by Red and her demonic
minions. Vault 666 is an old abandoned research facility where
genetic experiments crossing humans with animals were once conducted and
just recently the frightening secrets have been unearthed, exposing
terror and mayhem from deep within the unsecured vault. Willoughby’s
Garden of Darkness, a dense labyrinth of man-eating plants
and evil apparitions, is inhabited by Innocence, the Willoughby’s
youngest daughter, who is always looking for a ghostly playmate…so keep
loved ones close.
Also returning is the demented 3D twist, Toyz of Terror 3D, the
defunct toy factory haunted by wicked windups, freakish furries and
deranged dolls…and if that’s not enough to scare the wits out of even
the bravest, guests are now forced to experience the madness in 3D
terror. Willoughby’s Resurrected is a reincarnation of the Willoughby
family’s beloved haunted mansion that includes hair-raising horror down
long harrowing hallways and around each nightmarish-turn. Don’t miss Chupacabra,
where guests come face to face with this elusive blood-thirsty creature
as it petrifies the local Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival.
In addition to the two new haunted attractions this year, five
additional scare zones around the park leave guests nowhere to hide and
screaming to get out alive. After entering Fright Fest through
the gates of Demon’s Door, face the undead in Zombie
Xing. In Nightmares – A Twisted Fantasy, childhood
fears and favorite bedtime stories take on a perverse twist, freak
out on Exile Hill when unimaginable sinister souls appear without
warning, and throughout the Wasteland, barbarian humanoids
dare guests to enter the carnage of Aftermath 2: Chaos Rising.
Beginning each night at 7 p.m. and traveling throughout the park are the
crazed comic-like characters who will run amuck through unsuspecting
guests.
Spooktacular shows include the hypnotists, who put park guests in
compromising scenarios in their hilarious stage show located in Golden
Bear Theater, and the very popular VooDoo Nights, where
Ghoul Rock has gone pop with a musical spectacular sure to entertain. Be
sure to dust off your thriller moves and join in the fun in the Full
Throttle Plaza.
For the little monsters, a Trick or Treat Trail and Halloween Crafts
round out the activities during the day.
Fright Fest Operating Hours and Days:
10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.: September
17, 24, 30, October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29
10:30 a.m.
to 11 p.m.: September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
For more information on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest, visit
our website at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain
Six Flags Magic Mountain Season Passes are on sale. For just $10 more
than a one day ticket, you’ll get unlimited visits now through the end
of the 2016 season with no blackout dates. Purchase four or more Magic
Mountain, Hurricane Harbor or Combo Passes and you’ll get one FREE
parking pass. Additional Season Pass perks include free tickets for
friends, park admission to Fright Fest, Holiday in the Park and more.
Season Passes can be purchased at the main gate ticket booths or online
at sixflags.com. Online Pass purchases are eligible for low monthly
payments through the Membership program.
Season Passholders may also take advantage of our best value in Dining
by purchasing a 2016 Season Dining Pass. For one low price you can enjoy
a variety of meal options on each visit. Dining passes may be purchased
at the park or online at sixflags.com.
Save time and money. Buy and print your tickets at home and go straight
to the gate. Plan ahead and save up to $25 on Six Flags Magic Mountain
general admission when you purchase your tickets in advance of your
visit date. Get more details and buy now at sixflags.com
Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed thrill capital of the world, is
located at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway, Valencia, north of Los Angeles
off Interstate 5 at the Magic Mountain Parkway exit. The Park is
currently open daily. For information call (661) 255-4111 or visit us at www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional
theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the
United States, Mexico and Canada. For 55 years, Six Flags has
entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed
rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more
information, visit www.sixflags.com.
About Suicide Squad
From writer/director David Ayer comes “Suicide Squad,” starring
Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis.
Based on the characters from DC, the film also stars Jai Courtney, Jay
Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Ike Barinholtz, Scott Eastwood,
Cara Delevingne, Adam Beach, and Karen Fukuhara. It is produced by
Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder,
Colin Wilson and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. Warner
Bros. Pictures presents, an Atlas Entertainment production, a film by
David Ayer, “Suicide Squad.” The film will be distributed
worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment
Company. The film opens worldwide in 3D, and in 2D, and in select IMAX
3D theaters August 5, 2016. “Suicide Squad” is rated PG-13 by the
MPAA for sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing
behavior, suggestive content and language. www.suicidesquad.com
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, is
one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in
the world.
About DC Entertainment
DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC Comics (Superman, Batman,
Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables,
etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically
integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and Time
Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros.
divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media,
including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home
entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic
books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one
of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.
SUICIDE SQUAD and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics
and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s16)
