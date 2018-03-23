Sixth Annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation Begins April 1

Wyland annual campaign, presented by Toyota, issues challenge to

mayors to inspire residents to see who can be the most “water wise”

In 2016, residents from 4,100 cities participated and pledged their

commitment to reducing water consumption by 1.9 billion gallons

Kickoff event at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN, on April

3, will feature national and local leaders promoting the importance of

water conservation

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mayors across the country will be asking residents to help ensure the

sustainability of the nation’s water resources by taking part in the

sixth year of a national contest aimed at reducing water waste and

pollution.

Presented nationally by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, the non-profit National

Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, April 1-30, is a friendly,

community-based competition between cities that encourages residents to

make a series of water conservation pledges on behalf of their city

online at mywaterpledge.com.

Winning cities are those with the highest percentage of residents who

take the challenge. Participating residents from those cities are

entered to win hundreds of eco-friendly and water-saving prizes,

including a 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-in Hybrid vehicle, home

irrigation makeovers with Toro water-saving products, home cleaning

products from ECOS, and home improvement store gift cards.

The community service campaign was created in 2011 to supplement

existing municipal programs for water conservation awareness, promote

drought resiliency and healthy watersheds, and reduce stress on aging

water infrastructure. Last year, residents from 4,100 cities pledged to

reduce water consumption by 1.9 billion gallons — or roughly enough

water to fill 2,877 Olympic-size swimming pools. Participating cities

for 2017 include Denver, Sacramento, and Tucson.

In association with The Toro Company, National League of Cities,

Conserva Irrigation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Earth

Friendly Products (makers of ECOS), the challenge brings communities

together to promote the sustainable use of water. Students and teachers

can take part in the pledge, too, by visiting www.mywaterpledge.com/kids.

Once there, teachers can download lesson plans on water conservation,

make pledges on behalf of their class, and enter to win classroom

supplies and gift cards for their school.

The 2017 national kickoff event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

on Monday, April 3, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Minnesota will also be the launching pad for the Wyland Foundation’s

“Rolling Down the Mississippi Tour,” a month-long water conservation

educational initiative along the Mississippi River watershed.

Cities that would like to participate can call 949-643-7070.

About the Wyland Foundation

Founded in 1993 by

environmental artist Wyland (best known for his series of 100 monumental

marine life murals), the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit

organization, has helped millions of children and families around the

nation to rediscover the importance of healthy oceans and waterways

through public art programs, mobile exhibits, and classroom science

education, and live events. Learn more at www.wylandfoundation.org.

Contacts

Wyland Foundation

Steve Creech, 949-436-2489

steve.creech@wylandfoundation.org