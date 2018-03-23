Sixth Annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation Begins April 1

-
Wyland annual campaign, presented by Toyota, issues challenge to
mayors to inspire residents to see who can be the most “water wise”
In 2016, residents from 4,100 cities participated and pledged their
commitment to reducing water consumption by 1.9 billion gallons
Kickoff event at the Mall of America in Bloomington, MN, on April
3, will feature national and local leaders promoting the importance of
water conservation
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mayors across the country will be asking residents to help ensure the
sustainability of the nation’s water resources by taking part in the
sixth year of a national contest aimed at reducing water waste and
pollution.
Presented nationally by the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, the non-profit National
Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, April 1-30, is a friendly,
community-based competition between cities that encourages residents to
make a series of water conservation pledges on behalf of their city
online at mywaterpledge.com.
Winning cities are those with the highest percentage of residents who
take the challenge. Participating residents from those cities are
entered to win hundreds of eco-friendly and water-saving prizes,
including a 2017 Toyota Prius Prime Plug-in Hybrid vehicle, home
irrigation makeovers with Toro water-saving products, home cleaning
products from ECOS, and home improvement store gift cards.
The community service campaign was created in 2011 to supplement
existing municipal programs for water conservation awareness, promote
drought resiliency and healthy watersheds, and reduce stress on aging
water infrastructure. Last year, residents from 4,100 cities pledged to
reduce water consumption by 1.9 billion gallons — or roughly enough
water to fill 2,877 Olympic-size swimming pools. Participating cities
for 2017 include Denver, Sacramento, and Tucson.
In association with The Toro Company, National League of Cities,
Conserva Irrigation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Earth
Friendly Products (makers of ECOS), the challenge brings communities
together to promote the sustainable use of water. Students and teachers
can take part in the pledge, too, by visiting www.mywaterpledge.com/kids.
Once there, teachers can download lesson plans on water conservation,
make pledges on behalf of their class, and enter to win classroom
supplies and gift cards for their school.
The 2017 national kickoff event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
on Monday, April 3, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.
Minnesota will also be the launching pad for the Wyland Foundation’s
“Rolling Down the Mississippi Tour,” a month-long water conservation
educational initiative along the Mississippi River watershed.
Cities that would like to participate can call 949-643-7070.
About the Wyland Foundation
Founded in 1993 by
environmental artist Wyland (best known for his series of 100 monumental
marine life murals), the Wyland Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit
organization, has helped millions of children and families around the
nation to rediscover the importance of healthy oceans and waterways
through public art programs, mobile exhibits, and classroom science
education, and live events. Learn more at www.wylandfoundation.org.
Contacts
Wyland Foundation
Steve Creech, 949-436-2489
steve.creech@wylandfoundation.org