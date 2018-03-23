Skylanders Imaginators and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Celebrate Epic Imaginations with Two Awesome Offers

GameStop Loyalists Who Pre-order Skylanders Imaginators

Receive Free Tickets to Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life!

Drawing

Contest Invites Fans to Submit Drawings of their Ultimate Skylander for

Chance to Win a Hometown Movie Screening

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life and Skylanders®

Imaginators, the newest video game in the award-wining toys-to-life

franchise, have one major thing in common: they’re giving kids the

freedom to re-write the rules of play! To celebrate the launch of the

film on Oct. 7 and videogame on Oct. 16 in North America, the two

powerhouse entertainment brands are teaming up to give kids even more

ways to unleash their creativity with an epic contest this fall.





Starting Sept. 19, Skylanders Imaginators and Middle School:

The Worst Years of My Life are kicking off a “Drawing-to-Life

Contest.” Based on the best-selling book series, Middle School: The

Worst Years of My Life follows lead character and aspiring artist

Rafe through tumultuous days as a student where he uses his wild

creativity to draw new worlds. Now Skylanders Portal Masters and Middle

School fans are invited to submit drawings of their ideal Skylander –

the crazier the better — for a chance to win a hometown viewing party

of Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life for up to 100 of

their friends and family! To participate, fans simply draw their

imagined Skylander and submit it via Instagram using the dedicated

hashtag #SkylandersMiddleSchoolContest. Winners will be chosen by a

panel of judges that includes Toys For Bob and CBS Films. More

information, including rules, can be found here.

“I was inspired by my eight-year-old son and his friends to start

writing books that would help kids fall in love with imagination and

reading,” said author James Patterson. “It’s great to see all the ways

that kids will have to explore their creativity this fall.”

GameStop’s Skylanders® Adventure Club members in the US also will get a

special treat. Fans who pre-order Skylanders Imaginators will

receive two free movie tickets to Middle School: The Worst Years of

My Life while supplies last between Sept. 24 – Oct. 16, 2016. Being

a Skylanders® Adventure Club member gives fans exclusive toy offers and

first looks at the newest Skylanders content.

Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision

Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is bringing more content and characters to Skylanders

Imaginators – the game lets fans unleash their

imaginations like never before in a Skylanders® game. Skylanders

Imaginators offers players immense

possibilities — including appearance, powers, abilities, names,

catchphrases, musical themes and much more – to create the wildest

Skylanders imaginable. Developed by Toys For Bob, Skylanders

Imaginators supports all 300+ Skylanders from previous games and

will launch on October 16, 2016 in North America. The Skylanders

Imaginators Starter Pack will be available for the suggested retail

price of $74.99.

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life is based on the

hilarious and poignant book series from best-selling author James

Patterson. The upcoming live action comedy tells the tale of Rafe

Khatchadorian. Rafe has an epic imagination…and a slight problem with

authority. Both collide when he transfers to an oppressive, rule-crazy

middle school. Drowning in do’s and don’ts, Rafe and his scheming best

friend Leo hatch a plan to break every rule in the school’s Code of

Conduct. It’s Ferris Bueller meets Home Alone as their battle with

Principal Dwight explodes into chaos both real and imagined. But Dwight

displays his own fiendish creativity, striking back at the rulebreakers.

Meanwhile, Rafe struggles to hide his misbehavior from Jeanne, the

straight-A, overachieving girl of his dreams, and at home, his mother’s

boyfriend — a moochy, jack-of-no-trades named Bear — threatens to

become his stepfather. Starring Griffin Gluck, Lauren Graham, Rob

Riggle, Thomas Barbusca, Isabela Moner, Andy Daly and Adam Pally, Middle

School: The Worst Years of My Life opens in theaters on Oct. 7!

About the Skylanders®

Franchise

The award-winning, $3 billion Skylanders® franchise has sold

through more than 250 million toys1 since pioneering the

toys-to-life category in 2011 with the debut of Skylanders® Spyro’s

Adventure. The game originated a play pattern that seamlessly

bridged physical and virtual worlds across multiple platforms. In 2012, Skylanders®

Giants further evolved the genre and added LightCore®

characters to the collection of interaction figures. Skylanders® SWAP

Force™, which launched in 2013, introduced an all new

play pattern – swapability. In 2014, Skylanders® Trap

Team reversed the magic of bringing toys to life by allowing players

to pull characters out of the digital world into the physical world and

became the number 1 kids’ console game globally1. Skylanders®

SuperChargers launched on September 20, 2015 and expanded upon the

franchise’s signature gameplay to introduce vehicles-to-life for the

first time.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing,

Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive

entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and

is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company.

More information about Activision and its products can be found on the

company’s website, www.activision.com or

by following @Activision.

About CBS Films

CBS Films is a division of CBS Corporation. The division develops,

finances, acquires, produces and releases theatrical feature films

spanning all genres. For more information, log on to www.cbsfilms.com.

1The NPD Group, GfK Chart-track, Activision Blizzard internal

estimates, including toys and accessories

