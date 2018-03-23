Skylanders Imaginators and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Celebrate Epic Imaginations with Two Awesome Offers

GameStop Loyalists Who Pre-order Skylanders Imaginators
Receive Free Tickets to Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life!
Drawing
Contest Invites Fans to Submit Drawings of their Ultimate Skylander for
Chance to Win a Hometown Movie Screening
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life and Skylanders®
Imaginators, the newest video game in the award-wining toys-to-life
franchise, have one major thing in common: they’re giving kids the
freedom to re-write the rules of play! To celebrate the launch of the
film on Oct. 7 and videogame on Oct. 16 in North America, the two
powerhouse entertainment brands are teaming up to give kids even more
ways to unleash their creativity with an epic contest this fall.
Starting Sept. 19, Skylanders Imaginators and Middle School:
The Worst Years of My Life are kicking off a “Drawing-to-Life
Contest.” Based on the best-selling book series, Middle School: The
Worst Years of My Life follows lead character and aspiring artist
Rafe through tumultuous days as a student where he uses his wild
creativity to draw new worlds. Now Skylanders Portal Masters and Middle
School fans are invited to submit drawings of their ideal Skylander –
the crazier the better — for a chance to win a hometown viewing party
of Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life for up to 100 of
their friends and family! To participate, fans simply draw their
imagined Skylander and submit it via Instagram using the dedicated
hashtag #SkylandersMiddleSchoolContest. Winners will be chosen by a
panel of judges that includes Toys For Bob and CBS Films. More
information, including rules, can be found here.
“I was inspired by my eight-year-old son and his friends to start
writing books that would help kids fall in love with imagination and
reading,” said author James Patterson. “It’s great to see all the ways
that kids will have to explore their creativity this fall.”
GameStop’s Skylanders® Adventure Club members in the US also will get a
special treat. Fans who pre-order Skylanders Imaginators will
receive two free movie tickets to Middle School: The Worst Years of
My Life while supplies last between Sept. 24 – Oct. 16, 2016. Being
a Skylanders® Adventure Club member gives fans exclusive toy offers and
first looks at the newest Skylanders content.
Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision
Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is bringing more content and characters to Skylanders
Imaginators – the game lets fans unleash their
imaginations like never before in a Skylanders® game. Skylanders
Imaginators offers players immense
possibilities — including appearance, powers, abilities, names,
catchphrases, musical themes and much more – to create the wildest
Skylanders imaginable. Developed by Toys For Bob, Skylanders
Imaginators supports all 300+ Skylanders from previous games and
will launch on October 16, 2016 in North America. The Skylanders
Imaginators Starter Pack will be available for the suggested retail
price of $74.99.
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life is based on the
hilarious and poignant book series from best-selling author James
Patterson. The upcoming live action comedy tells the tale of Rafe
Khatchadorian. Rafe has an epic imagination…and a slight problem with
authority. Both collide when he transfers to an oppressive, rule-crazy
middle school. Drowning in do’s and don’ts, Rafe and his scheming best
friend Leo hatch a plan to break every rule in the school’s Code of
Conduct. It’s Ferris Bueller meets Home Alone as their battle with
Principal Dwight explodes into chaos both real and imagined. But Dwight
displays his own fiendish creativity, striking back at the rulebreakers.
Meanwhile, Rafe struggles to hide his misbehavior from Jeanne, the
straight-A, overachieving girl of his dreams, and at home, his mother’s
boyfriend — a moochy, jack-of-no-trades named Bear — threatens to
become his stepfather. Starring Griffin Gluck, Lauren Graham, Rob
Riggle, Thomas Barbusca, Isabela Moner, Andy Daly and Adam Pally, Middle
School: The Worst Years of My Life opens in theaters on Oct. 7!
About the Skylanders®
Franchise
The award-winning, $3 billion Skylanders® franchise has sold
through more than 250 million toys1 since pioneering the
toys-to-life category in 2011 with the debut of Skylanders® Spyro’s
Adventure. The game originated a play pattern that seamlessly
bridged physical and virtual worlds across multiple platforms. In 2012, Skylanders®
Giants further evolved the genre and added LightCore®
characters to the collection of interaction figures. Skylanders® SWAP
Force™, which launched in 2013, introduced an all new
play pattern – swapability. In 2014, Skylanders® Trap
Team reversed the magic of bringing toys to life by allowing players
to pull characters out of the digital world into the physical world and
became the number 1 kids’ console game globally1. Skylanders®
SuperChargers launched on September 20, 2015 and expanded upon the
franchise’s signature gameplay to introduce vehicles-to-life for the
first time.
About Activision Publishing, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing,
Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive
entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and
is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company.
More information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company’s website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
About CBS Films
CBS Films is a division of CBS Corporation. The division develops,
finances, acquires, produces and releases theatrical feature films
spanning all genres. For more information, log on to www.cbsfilms.com.
