Southern Rhode Island’s DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. Recognized as One of the Nation’s Big50 Remodelers

WAKEFIELD, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. joins an elite list of companies

named in The Big50 Class of 2015 as awarded by Remodeling Magazine, a

national publication read by more than 130,000 industry professionals.

The Big50 is a business excellence award that, since 1986, has

recognized remodeling firms of all sizes that are taking the lead in

raising industry standards through professionalism, integrity,

meticulous craftsmanship and a commitment to impact their community and

industry at large.

The Big50 selection process has become increasingly rigorous and as a

result, Remodeling Magazine editors believe The Big50 Class of 2015 is

one of the strongest to date. “Uniting the 2015 inductees are high

standards and a determination to excel—taking the opportunity to build

efficiencies into their systems and processes—ensuring that they are

poised to meet their sales, production, and customer-service goals and

continue to thrive,” notes Remodeling Magazine.

The award is just as much about technical execution as it is about the

operational side of the business. “The award mandates that candidates

meet certain financial and industry standards while providing

exceptional customer service. We are business owners first, then

construction guys,” explains Peter DiStefano, CEO and Founder of

DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc.

A lifelong learner, Peter believes that continued education and in-house

training are key in keeping his team on the cutting edge of their

respective crafts. “We are proud of and confident in our abilities,

which is why I believe we were chosen for the Remodeling Magazine Big50

Class of 2015.”

DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. separates itself from other design

and remodeling businesses by placing value on attention to detail,

understanding clients’ preferences and vision, and working vigorously to

ensure deadlines are met and customers are satisfied.

DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. was established in 2005

and is a family-owned and -operated residential remodeling firm with

multiple locations across Southern Rhode Island. Specializing in

high-end bathroom and kitchen remodeling, DiStefano Brothers

Construction, Inc. extends the family tradition of relentless

perfection through a commitment to project management and a devotion to

high-quality design.

Contacts

DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc.

Peter DiStefano,

401-783-1030

CEO and Founder

info@dbcri.com

www.dbcri.com