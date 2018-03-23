Southern Rhode Island’s DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. Recognized as One of the Nation’s Big50 Remodelers

WAKEFIELD, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. joins an elite list of companies
named in The Big50 Class of 2015 as awarded by Remodeling Magazine, a
national publication read by more than 130,000 industry professionals.
The Big50 is a business excellence award that, since 1986, has
recognized remodeling firms of all sizes that are taking the lead in
raising industry standards through professionalism, integrity,
meticulous craftsmanship and a commitment to impact their community and
industry at large.
The Big50 selection process has become increasingly rigorous and as a
result, Remodeling Magazine editors believe The Big50 Class of 2015 is
one of the strongest to date. “Uniting the 2015 inductees are high
standards and a determination to excel—taking the opportunity to build
efficiencies into their systems and processes—ensuring that they are
poised to meet their sales, production, and customer-service goals and
continue to thrive,” notes Remodeling Magazine.
The award is just as much about technical execution as it is about the
operational side of the business. “The award mandates that candidates
meet certain financial and industry standards while providing
exceptional customer service. We are business owners first, then
construction guys,” explains Peter DiStefano, CEO and Founder of
DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc.
A lifelong learner, Peter believes that continued education and in-house
training are key in keeping his team on the cutting edge of their
respective crafts. “We are proud of and confident in our abilities,
which is why I believe we were chosen for the Remodeling Magazine Big50
Class of 2015.”
DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. separates itself from other design
and remodeling businesses by placing value on attention to detail,
understanding clients’ preferences and vision, and working vigorously to
ensure deadlines are met and customers are satisfied.
DiStefano Brothers Construction, Inc. was established in 2005
and is a family-owned and -operated residential remodeling firm with
multiple locations across Southern Rhode Island. Specializing in
high-end bathroom and kitchen remodeling, DiStefano Brothers
Construction, Inc. extends the family tradition of relentless
perfection through a commitment to project management and a devotion to
high-quality design.
