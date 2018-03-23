Sprint Introduces 30-Day, 100 Percent Customer Satisfaction Guarantee – Invites Consumers to Experience America’s Fastest LTE Network, Plus More Reliable with Better Coverage than Ever

Sprint confidently offers customer experience guarantee: if for any

reason customer is not 100% satisfied, they can return device and

company will refund device cost, plan charges and related fees

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sprint (NYSE: S) network really is faster and it’s more reliable,

with better coverage than ever. Starting today, Sprint will offer a

30-day satisfaction guarantee – the industry’s best consumer

satisfaction guarantee. If customers aren’t completely satisfied within

30 days, Sprint will refund the cost of the device and service charges.1





The Sprint satisfaction guarantee is available for a limited time to new

customers and eligible small business customers who activate a line of

service at a Sprint company-owned store or preferred retailer, by

calling 1-800-SPRINT1 or online at sprint.com. The guarantee also is

available to current customers adding new lines of service in a Sprint

store, online at sprint.com or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1.

“As I talk with wireless consumers across the country, they tell me over

and over that a reliable network is the make-or-break factor in their

buying decision,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO. “Sprint’s 30-day

satisfaction guarantee is giving consumers the opportunity to try us out

worry-free and experience everything Sprint has to offer – our

award-winning, super-fast LTE Plus Network, the best price for unlimited

plans, and so much more. No gimmicks, it’s that simple. And AT&T,

Verizon and T-Mobile customers can still save 50 percent off most

standard rate plans when they switch to Sprint.”

Faster, More Reliable Network

In the second half of 2015 Sprint achieved a total of 212 first-place

(outright or shared) RootMetrics® RootScore Awards for

overall, reliability, speed, data, call, or text network performance in

125 metro markets, compared to 135 awards in 2H14 and 27 awards in 1H14.2

In addition, Sprint’s analysis of Nielsen Mobile Performance Data shows

the Sprint LTE and super-fast LTE Plus Network beat Verizon, AT&T and

T-Mobile by delivering faster download speeds.3

Sprint

LTE Plus, available today in more than 150 U.S. markets, takes

advantage of Sprint’s rich triband spectrum portfolio and uses some of

the world’s most advanced technologies in wireless, such as two-channel

carrier aggregation and antenna beamforming. With LTE Plus, Sprint

customers with compatible devices can experience peak download speeds in

excess of 100 Mbps.

Switch to Sprint

Consumers continue to have the opportunity to save 50 percent off most

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon standard rate plans when they switch to Sprint4.

In addition, Sprint will cover switching fees up to $650 per line.5

1 Valid March 25 for a limited time. If a new customer

or an existing customer adds a line of service (phone, tablet or MBB)

and deactivates within 30 days, Sprint will credit all device charges

(Installment Billing, Lease, or Early Termination Fee, when device is

returned) and reimburse the customer for the device purchase, price or

down payment, activation fee, MRC, and all associated taxes and fees.

The following charges will not reimbursed: Premium content, third party

billing, any international charges not included in your plan (e.g.

international voice roaming) and any associated taxes and Sprint

surcharges. As an example, overage, per minute international services

with a cost outside of plan MRC are considered nonstandard usage.

2 Rankings

based on 125 RootMetrics Metro RootScore Reports from 1H 2014, 2H 2014

and 2H 2015 for mobile performance as tested on best available plans and

devices on four mobile networks across all available network types. Your

experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of

Sprint. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for

more details.

3 Claim based on Sprint’s analysis of

average LTE download speeds using Nielsen NMP data (Oct. thru Dec.,

2015). NMP data captures real consumer usage and performance for

downloads of all file sizes greater than 150kb. Actual download speeds

may vary by location and device capability.

4 Discount

applies to base monthly service plan and access charges only. Discount

does not apply to certain charges such as taxes, surcharges, roaming,

premium content, add-ons, and apps. New plan features may not be an

exact match. Discount offer excludes competitor promos/sales and is

limited to consumer plans as of 3/21/16 for: Verizon’s shared data rate

plans for 1GB, 3GB, 6GB, 12GB, 18GB, 20GB, 25GB, 30GB, 40GB and 50GB;

T-Mobile’s Simple Choice rate plan prices for 2GB, 6GB and 10GB; and

AT&T’s advertised shared data rate plans for 300MB, 2GB, 5GB, 15GB,

20GB, 25GB, 30GB, 40GB and 50GB. Plans exclude unlimited music and video

streaming, data carryover and cloud options that other carrier plans may

offer.

Offer/coverage not available everywhere or for discounted

phones. Subject to new-line, $30 activation fee, credit, valid port-in.

Customer must choose from same porting carrier rate card. Savings

through March 31, 2018.

5 Requires valid port-in,

submission of previous bill, current phone turn in and online

registration. Via American Express Reward Card.

