Sprint Introduces 30-Day, 100 Percent Customer Satisfaction Guarantee – Invites Consumers to Experience America’s Fastest LTE Network, Plus More Reliable with Better Coverage than Ever

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Sprint (NYSE: S) network really is faster and it’s more reliable,
with better coverage than ever. Starting today, Sprint will offer a
30-day satisfaction guarantee – the industry’s best consumer
satisfaction guarantee. If customers aren’t completely satisfied within
30 days, Sprint will refund the cost of the device and service charges.1
The Sprint satisfaction guarantee is available for a limited time to new
customers and eligible small business customers who activate a line of
service at a Sprint company-owned store or preferred retailer, by
calling 1-800-SPRINT1 or online at sprint.com. The guarantee also is
available to current customers adding new lines of service in a Sprint
store, online at sprint.com or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1.
“As I talk with wireless consumers across the country, they tell me over
and over that a reliable network is the make-or-break factor in their
buying decision,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO. “Sprint’s 30-day
satisfaction guarantee is giving consumers the opportunity to try us out
worry-free and experience everything Sprint has to offer – our
award-winning, super-fast LTE Plus Network, the best price for unlimited
plans, and so much more. No gimmicks, it’s that simple. And AT&T,
Verizon and T-Mobile customers can still save 50 percent off most
standard rate plans when they switch to Sprint.”
Faster, More Reliable Network
In the second half of 2015 Sprint achieved a total of 212 first-place
(outright or shared) RootMetrics® RootScore Awards for
overall, reliability, speed, data, call, or text network performance in
125 metro markets, compared to 135 awards in 2H14 and 27 awards in 1H14.2
In addition, Sprint’s analysis of Nielsen Mobile Performance Data shows
the Sprint LTE and super-fast LTE Plus Network beat Verizon, AT&T and
T-Mobile by delivering faster download speeds.3
Sprint
LTE Plus, available today in more than 150 U.S. markets, takes
advantage of Sprint’s rich triband spectrum portfolio and uses some of
the world’s most advanced technologies in wireless, such as two-channel
carrier aggregation and antenna beamforming. With LTE Plus, Sprint
customers with compatible devices can experience peak download speeds in
excess of 100 Mbps.
Switch to Sprint
Consumers continue to have the opportunity to save 50 percent off most
AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon standard rate plans when they switch to Sprint4.
In addition, Sprint will cover switching fees up to $650 per line.5
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more
and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about
most. Sprint served more than 58.4 million connections as of Dec. 31,
2015, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying
innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a
national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands
including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless;
instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a
global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You
can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
1 Valid March 25 for a limited time. If a new customer
or an existing customer adds a line of service (phone, tablet or MBB)
and deactivates within 30 days, Sprint will credit all device charges
(Installment Billing, Lease, or Early Termination Fee, when device is
returned) and reimburse the customer for the device purchase, price or
down payment, activation fee, MRC, and all associated taxes and fees.
The following charges will not reimbursed: Premium content, third party
billing, any international charges not included in your plan (e.g.
international voice roaming) and any associated taxes and Sprint
surcharges. As an example, overage, per minute international services
with a cost outside of plan MRC are considered nonstandard usage.
2 Rankings
based on 125 RootMetrics Metro RootScore Reports from 1H 2014, 2H 2014
and 2H 2015 for mobile performance as tested on best available plans and
devices on four mobile networks across all available network types. Your
experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of
Sprint. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for
more details.
3 Claim based on Sprint’s analysis of
average LTE download speeds using Nielsen NMP data (Oct. thru Dec.,
2015). NMP data captures real consumer usage and performance for
downloads of all file sizes greater than 150kb. Actual download speeds
may vary by location and device capability.
4 Discount
applies to base monthly service plan and access charges only. Discount
does not apply to certain charges such as taxes, surcharges, roaming,
premium content, add-ons, and apps. New plan features may not be an
exact match. Discount offer excludes competitor promos/sales and is
limited to consumer plans as of 3/21/16 for: Verizon’s shared data rate
plans for 1GB, 3GB, 6GB, 12GB, 18GB, 20GB, 25GB, 30GB, 40GB and 50GB;
T-Mobile’s Simple Choice rate plan prices for 2GB, 6GB and 10GB; and
AT&T’s advertised shared data rate plans for 300MB, 2GB, 5GB, 15GB,
20GB, 25GB, 30GB, 40GB and 50GB. Plans exclude unlimited music and video
streaming, data carryover and cloud options that other carrier plans may
offer.
Offer/coverage not available everywhere or for discounted
phones. Subject to new-line, $30 activation fee, credit, valid port-in.
Customer must choose from same porting carrier rate card. Savings
through March 31, 2018.
5 Requires valid port-in,
submission of previous bill, current phone turn in and online
registration. Via American Express Reward Card.
