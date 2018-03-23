Sprint Lures Monsters to PokéStops Using Its Direct 2 You Cars

Pokémon GO Players! Post a Photo to Twitter with Direct
2 You at a PokéStop and Get a $10 App Store Gift Card to Buy Poké Items
Plus, stay cool about your increased data usage – Sprint offers
unlimited data at a great price
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attention, Pokémon GO players! Starting today, be on the lookout for
Sprint (NYSE:S) branded Direct 2 You cars at select PokéStops in cities
with Direct 2 You service across the country. Through July 31, Direct 2
You cars will randomly drop lures at PokéStops, give players a chance to
capture the likes of Growlithe, Dragonite and Snorlax,
collect Poké Balls and other items, and get a $10 credit from select app
stores to buy more Poké items. Players can get the $10 gift card by
snapping a photo of themselves with a Direct 2 You representative and
vehicle and posting it on Twitter, including @Sprint #LevelUpWithSprint
#Ad.1
What is Direct 2 You?
Sprint’s Direct
2 You service offers customers the ability to arrange appointments
virtually whenever and wherever they want.2 The service
includes personal device delivery and expert attention, including setup
and data transfer from an old phone to a new one. If you see a Direct
2 You car, you may be on the road to capturing monsters and loading
up with more cash to buy things like Pokécoins, Poké Balls, Incense or
Lucky Eggs.
Sprint, Direct 2 You and Pokémon GO
“We want to make this game even more fun, so we added in our Direct 2
You service for an extra ‘search,’” said Roger Solè, Sprint chief
marketing officer. “When you find a Direct 2 You car at a PokéStop, you
may be able to capture that monster you’ve been tracking and get a gift
card to purchase coins and Poké Balls to up your game. We’ve also opened
the doors of our retail stores for monster hunters to use free mobile
phone charging stations. Our Sprint staff can assist in explaining how
the game is played and help you locate PokéStops nearby.”
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more
and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about
most. Sprint served more than 59.4 million connections as of June 30,
2016 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying
innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a
national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands
including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless;
instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a
global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You
can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com
or www.facebook.com/sprint
and www.twitter.com/sprint.
1 Offer starts 7/29 and runs through 7/31 at 11:59 PM EDT or
while supplies last, whichever occurs first. Each person can participate
only once and only one person per tweet will receive a card. Sprint
employees, Sprint affiliates, joint ventures and third-party vendors are
excluded from participating. Submitters must meet all the criteria to
get an app gift card and will be contacted within 24 hours of submitting
eligible tweet. You must be 18 years or older to participate. No
purchase necessary.
2 Within participating markets,
Sprint will have specific delivery zones. Upon setting up your
appointment, the specialist will determine if your desired location is
eligible for Direct 2 You.
