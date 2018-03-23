Sprint Lures Monsters to PokéStops Using Its Direct 2 You Cars

Pokémon GO Players! Post a Photo to Twitter with Direct

2 You at a PokéStop and Get a $10 App Store Gift Card to Buy Poké Items

Plus, stay cool about your increased data usage – Sprint offers

unlimited data at a great price

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attention, Pokémon GO players! Starting today, be on the lookout for

Sprint (NYSE:S) branded Direct 2 You cars at select PokéStops in cities

with Direct 2 You service across the country. Through July 31, Direct 2

You cars will randomly drop lures at PokéStops, give players a chance to

capture the likes of Growlithe, Dragonite and Snorlax,

collect Poké Balls and other items, and get a $10 credit from select app

stores to buy more Poké items. Players can get the $10 gift card by

snapping a photo of themselves with a Direct 2 You representative and

vehicle and posting it on Twitter, including @Sprint #LevelUpWithSprint

#Ad.1

What is Direct 2 You?

Sprint’s Direct

2 You service offers customers the ability to arrange appointments

virtually whenever and wherever they want.2 The service

includes personal device delivery and expert attention, including setup

and data transfer from an old phone to a new one. If you see a Direct

2 You car, you may be on the road to capturing monsters and loading

up with more cash to buy things like Pokécoins, Poké Balls, Incense or

Lucky Eggs.

Sprint, Direct 2 You and Pokémon GO

“We want to make this game even more fun, so we added in our Direct 2

You service for an extra ‘search,’” said Roger Solè, Sprint chief

marketing officer. “When you find a Direct 2 You car at a PokéStop, you

may be able to capture that monster you’ve been tracking and get a gift

card to purchase coins and Poké Balls to up your game. We’ve also opened

the doors of our retail stores for monster hunters to use free mobile

phone charging stations. Our Sprint staff can assist in explaining how

the game is played and help you locate PokéStops nearby.”

1 Offer starts 7/29 and runs through 7/31 at 11:59 PM EDT or

while supplies last, whichever occurs first. Each person can participate

only once and only one person per tweet will receive a card. Sprint

employees, Sprint affiliates, joint ventures and third-party vendors are

excluded from participating. Submitters must meet all the criteria to

get an app gift card and will be contacted within 24 hours of submitting

eligible tweet. You must be 18 years or older to participate. No

purchase necessary.

2 Within participating markets,

Sprint will have specific delivery zones. Upon setting up your

appointment, the specialist will determine if your desired location is

eligible for Direct 2 You.

