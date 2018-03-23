Steve Miller Joins Jo-Ann as Director of Loyalty and CRM

HUDSON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the leading fabric and craft specialty

retailer in America, has appointed Steve Miller as director of loyalty

and customer relationship management (CRM).

Jo-Ann welcomes Miller from McKinsey & Company where he served global

clients as an engagement manager within the premier consulting firm’s

marketing and sales practice. His work as a project manager afforded him

the opportunity to gain experience across all functional areas in

leading retail and consumer organizations, which includes building CRM

and loyalty programs for Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to his time at McKinsey & Company, Miller contributed his insights

and strategic outlook across channels of marketing, digital and

programming divisions for a host of companies. Miller’s portfolio is not

limited to CRM functions; he is also the co-founder and inventor of

Tiggly, the first physical iPad toy for toddlers that is sold worldwide.

“Steve’s unique and deep background will be a tremendous asset as we

enhance our customer relationship marketing strategy and to assist in

the continuous implementation of our retail strategies,” said Chris

DiTullio, interim chief marketing officer and vice president, ecommerce

& omni-channel. “His vast experience of turning business insights into

actionable strategies will be critical to increase our omni-channel

presence and drive engagement with our customers.”

Steve holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College and an MBA

from Harvard Business School. He will report to Chris DiTullio in his

new role effective February 17, 2016.

To learn more about Jo-Ann or to find the Jo-Ann store nearest you,

visit Joann.com.

About Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s leading fabric and craft

retailer with locations in 49 states, was founded in 1943 as a single

retail store. Today, approximately 850 Jo-Ann stores across the country

provide consumers all the fabrics, craft supplies and inspiration they

need, conveniently under one roof. For additional information, visit Joann.com.

To make creative connections, visit Joann.com/community.

Contacts

Jo-Ann Stores, LLC

Beth Shivak, 330-463-8661

Corporate

Communications

beth.shivak@joann.com