Steve Miller Joins Jo-Ann as Director of Loyalty and CRM

HUDSON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the leading fabric and craft specialty
retailer in America, has appointed Steve Miller as director of loyalty
and customer relationship management (CRM).
Jo-Ann welcomes Miller from McKinsey & Company where he served global
clients as an engagement manager within the premier consulting firm’s
marketing and sales practice. His work as a project manager afforded him
the opportunity to gain experience across all functional areas in
leading retail and consumer organizations, which includes building CRM
and loyalty programs for Fortune 500 companies.
Prior to his time at McKinsey & Company, Miller contributed his insights
and strategic outlook across channels of marketing, digital and
programming divisions for a host of companies. Miller’s portfolio is not
limited to CRM functions; he is also the co-founder and inventor of
Tiggly, the first physical iPad toy for toddlers that is sold worldwide.
“Steve’s unique and deep background will be a tremendous asset as we
enhance our customer relationship marketing strategy and to assist in
the continuous implementation of our retail strategies,” said Chris
DiTullio, interim chief marketing officer and vice president, ecommerce
& omni-channel. “His vast experience of turning business insights into
actionable strategies will be critical to increase our omni-channel
presence and drive engagement with our customers.”
Steve holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rollins College and an MBA
from Harvard Business School. He will report to Chris DiTullio in his
new role effective February 17, 2016.
To learn more about Jo-Ann or to find the Jo-Ann store nearest you,
visit Joann.com.
About Jo-Ann Stores, LLC
Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation’s leading fabric and craft
retailer with locations in 49 states, was founded in 1943 as a single
retail store. Today, approximately 850 Jo-Ann stores across the country
provide consumers all the fabrics, craft supplies and inspiration they
need, conveniently under one roof. For additional information, visit Joann.com.
To make creative connections, visit Joann.com/community.
Contacts
Jo-Ann Stores, LLC
Beth Shivak, 330-463-8661
Corporate
Communications
beth.shivak@joann.com