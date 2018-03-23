Stirista Introduces New Life-Event Trigger Data

New data offering enables companies to reach people who are

undergoing major life changes

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LifeEventdata–Stirista, a data-driven marketing company, announced today the release

of its life-event trigger data. The new data offers information about

people who are undergoing a variety of life-changing events, such as

getting married, buying a home, and starting a business. In addition to

postal addresses, Stirista can append email addresses and digital

cookies to enable both B2B and B2C marketers to reach their audiences

using postal, email, and display ads.

When asked about the new data, Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta said that he

wanted to help companies advertise their products to more interested

groups of people. “It can be tough getting your products in front of the

right people, especially if you are at a smaller company,” Gupta said.

“Our new life-event triggers will make that easier by giving companies

the opportunity to advertise based on consumers’ immediate life

situations, which is a new way of doing things in the data industry.”

According to Gupta, the new data has a wide variety of uses, ranging

from targeting new movers with appliance ads to showing newly-engaged

couples ads for honeymoon destinations. The new life-event triggers

include data sets for the following groups:

New movers

Pre-movers (people who are moving within six months)

First-time home buyers

New business owners

Newly-engaged couples

Newlyweds

New moms

For more information about Stirista’s new life-event triggers, visit https://www.stirista.com/wp-content/uploads/LifeEventTriggers.pdf

or call 1.866.340.7802.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing agency that specializes in creating

custom audience segments and executing campaigns via digital, email, and

social channels. Our multi-channel marketing approach allows us to

evaluate data unlike any other provider, which results in our clients

generating real conversions and leads. With some of the most

comprehensive real-time databases in the world, Stirista gives a

360-degree view of an individual, getting you in front of the right

people through email and online advertising. Our growth and success in

six short years has made us a trusted industry leader, recognized for

its expertise in helping companies acquire new clients.

