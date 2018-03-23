Stirista Introduces New Life-Event Trigger Data

New data offering enables companies to reach people who are
undergoing major life changes
SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LifeEventdata–Stirista, a data-driven marketing company, announced today the release
of its life-event trigger data. The new data offers information about
people who are undergoing a variety of life-changing events, such as
getting married, buying a home, and starting a business. In addition to
postal addresses, Stirista can append email addresses and digital
cookies to enable both B2B and B2C marketers to reach their audiences
using postal, email, and display ads.
When asked about the new data, Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta said that he
wanted to help companies advertise their products to more interested
groups of people. “It can be tough getting your products in front of the
right people, especially if you are at a smaller company,” Gupta said.
“Our new life-event triggers will make that easier by giving companies
the opportunity to advertise based on consumers’ immediate life
situations, which is a new way of doing things in the data industry.”
According to Gupta, the new data has a wide variety of uses, ranging
from targeting new movers with appliance ads to showing newly-engaged
couples ads for honeymoon destinations. The new life-event triggers
include data sets for the following groups:
- New movers
- Pre-movers (people who are moving within six months)
- First-time home buyers
- New business owners
- Newly-engaged couples
- Newlyweds
- New moms
For more information about Stirista’s new life-event triggers, visit https://www.stirista.com/wp-content/uploads/LifeEventTriggers.pdf
or call 1.866.340.7802.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing agency that specializes in creating
custom audience segments and executing campaigns via digital, email, and
social channels. Our multi-channel marketing approach allows us to
evaluate data unlike any other provider, which results in our clients
generating real conversions and leads. With some of the most
comprehensive real-time databases in the world, Stirista gives a
360-degree view of an individual, getting you in front of the right
people through email and online advertising. Our growth and success in
six short years has made us a trusted industry leader, recognized for
its expertise in helping companies acquire new clients.
