T-Mobile ONE Ups Verizon’s New Unlimited Offer, as Studies Find Big Red’s Network Advantage Gone

After OpenSignal declares network parity & Verizon caves-in on
unlimited data, Un-carrier puts Verizon on notice, includes HD video and
10 GB high-speed Mobile Hotspot with T-Mobile ONE
Celebrates with offer of two lines for just $100 on T-Mobile ONE –
WITH monthly taxes and fees included
BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The results
are in, and the facts are clear. Verizon’s lost their network
advantage and had to cave-in on unlimited data. And, because this was
all so predictably “carrier” of them, the Un-carrier was ready. Days
after OpenSignal ranked
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Verizon neck and neck on speed and LTE
availability, Verizon began pitching its own unlimited plan today,
reversing course on all their previous
rhetoric about unlimited data. And today, T-Mobile announced the
addition of HD video and 10GB high-speed Mobile Hotspot data to T-Mobile
ONE – all at no extra charge – and all with monthly taxes and fees
included. Right on top of that, the Un-carrier introduced a new offer of
two lines on T-Mobile ONE for just $100.
“I don’t blame Verizon for caving. They just lost their network
advantage, and they know it … and more importantly, more and more
customers know it. Their back’s against the wall,” said John Legere,
president and CEO at T-Mobile. “This is what the Un-carrier does—drag
the carriers kicking and screaming into the future. Next up, we’re going
to force them to include monthly taxes and fees. Mark my words.”
These upgrades are available starting this Friday, February 17, at no
extra charge for customers on T-Mobile ONE. Customers can simply
activate their new features in the T-Mobile app or at my.t-mobile.com.
Customers will get HD quality video streaming and up to 10GB of
high-speed Mobile Hotspot data per month, so they can ‘tether’ a laptop
or other device to access the Internet. And, after the included 10GB of
high-speed data, customers still get unlimited 3G data through the end
of the month.
The Un-carrier today also announced a killer new deal for T-Mobile ONE
with two lines. Also starting this Friday, February 17, new and existing
T-Mobile customers can now get two lines of T-Mobile ONE with monthly
taxes and fees included for just $100 per month.
T-Mobile is kicking off this screaming, limited-time deal to celebrate
T-Mobile’s wins in the OpenSignal report – the most extensive test of
LTE network speed and coverage based on 4.6 BILLION actual user
experiences. That study found the Un-carrier’s LTE network is just as
fast as Verizon’s and with nearly equal coverage, and T-Mobile
customers get an LTE signal about as often as Verizon customers. That
fact underscores the expansive breadth of T-Mobile’s LTE coverage, which
now reaches 313 million people and covers more than 99% as many people
as Verizon.
OpenSignal isn’t alone in recognizing T-Mobile’s network gains.
T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network is also recognized as America’s fastest
according to independent third-party data from Speedtest.net,
the FCC
and Twin
Prime. Like OpenSignal, those tests are also based on tens of
millions of real-time, crowd-sourced tests by millions of real
customers, not paid consultants, using their own devices where they
live, work and play.
T-Mobile ONE with monthly taxes and fees included is just $40 a line for
a family of four with autopay (and yes, you can use a credit card! And,
no, that’s not an “introductory price” like Verizon’s). That also
includes unlimited talk, text and high-speed data on the nation’s
fastest LTE network in the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as free data
roaming in 140+ countries and destinations.
Don’t forget, with T-Mobile Kickback, you get PAID BACK up to $10 per
line when you use less data. And only T-Mobile offers the Un-contract
pricing guarantee, so ONLY you have the power to change the price you
pay.
On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently
congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds
due to prioritization. On-device usage is prioritized over tethering
usage, which may result in higher speeds for data used on device. Sales
tax & regulatory fees included in monthly price. See in-store
materials for specifics in your state. Kickback on qualifying
lines with <2GB data usage in previous bill cycle. Must make on-time
payments; must activate by end of bill cycle & be active/in good
standing when credit applied. Promo lines priced <$10 will receive <$10
credit; free lines ineligible. May not be combinable with bill credit
device offers.
