T-Mobile ONE Ups Verizon’s New Unlimited Offer, as Studies Find Big Red’s Network Advantage Gone

After OpenSignal declares network parity & Verizon caves-in on

unlimited data, Un-carrier puts Verizon on notice, includes HD video and

10 GB high-speed Mobile Hotspot with T-Mobile ONE

Celebrates with offer of two lines for just $100 on T-Mobile ONE –

WITH monthly taxes and fees included

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The results

are in, and the facts are clear. Verizon’s lost their network

advantage and had to cave-in on unlimited data. And, because this was

all so predictably “carrier” of them, the Un-carrier was ready. Days

after OpenSignal ranked

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Verizon neck and neck on speed and LTE

availability, Verizon began pitching its own unlimited plan today,

reversing course on all their previous

rhetoric about unlimited data. And today, T-Mobile announced the

addition of HD video and 10GB high-speed Mobile Hotspot data to T-Mobile

ONE – all at no extra charge – and all with monthly taxes and fees

included. Right on top of that, the Un-carrier introduced a new offer of

two lines on T-Mobile ONE for just $100.

“I don’t blame Verizon for caving. They just lost their network

advantage, and they know it … and more importantly, more and more

customers know it. Their back’s against the wall,” said John Legere,

president and CEO at T-Mobile. “This is what the Un-carrier does—drag

the carriers kicking and screaming into the future. Next up, we’re going

to force them to include monthly taxes and fees. Mark my words.”

These upgrades are available starting this Friday, February 17, at no

extra charge for customers on T-Mobile ONE. Customers can simply

activate their new features in the T-Mobile app or at my.t-mobile.com.

Customers will get HD quality video streaming and up to 10GB of

high-speed Mobile Hotspot data per month, so they can ‘tether’ a laptop

or other device to access the Internet. And, after the included 10GB of

high-speed data, customers still get unlimited 3G data through the end

of the month.

The Un-carrier today also announced a killer new deal for T-Mobile ONE

with two lines. Also starting this Friday, February 17, new and existing

T-Mobile customers can now get two lines of T-Mobile ONE with monthly

taxes and fees included for just $100 per month.

T-Mobile is kicking off this screaming, limited-time deal to celebrate

T-Mobile’s wins in the OpenSignal report – the most extensive test of

LTE network speed and coverage based on 4.6 BILLION actual user

experiences. That study found the Un-carrier’s LTE network is just as

fast as Verizon’s and with nearly equal coverage, and T-Mobile

customers get an LTE signal about as often as Verizon customers. That

fact underscores the expansive breadth of T-Mobile’s LTE coverage, which

now reaches 313 million people and covers more than 99% as many people

as Verizon.

OpenSignal isn’t alone in recognizing T-Mobile’s network gains.

T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network is also recognized as America’s fastest

according to independent third-party data from Speedtest.net,

the FCC

and Twin

Prime. Like OpenSignal, those tests are also based on tens of

millions of real-time, crowd-sourced tests by millions of real

customers, not paid consultants, using their own devices where they

live, work and play.

T-Mobile ONE with monthly taxes and fees included is just $40 a line for

a family of four with autopay (and yes, you can use a credit card! And,

no, that’s not an “introductory price” like Verizon’s). That also

includes unlimited talk, text and high-speed data on the nation’s

fastest LTE network in the US, Canada and Mexico, as well as free data

roaming in 140+ countries and destinations.

Don’t forget, with T-Mobile Kickback, you get PAID BACK up to $10 per

line when you use less data. And only T-Mobile offers the Un-contract

pricing guarantee, so ONLY you have the power to change the price you

pay.

On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently

congested, top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds

due to prioritization. On-device usage is prioritized over tethering

usage, which may result in higher speeds for data used on device. Sales

tax & regulatory fees included in monthly price. See in-store

materials for specifics in your state. Kickback on qualifying

lines with <2GB data usage in previous bill cycle. Must make on-time

payments; must activate by end of bill cycle & be active/in good

standing when credit applied. Promo lines priced <$10 will receive <$10

credit; free lines ineligible. May not be combinable with bill credit

device offers.

