TCS World Travel Announces Partnership with SEADREAM Yacht Club

Leading Private Jet Tour Operator Teams Up With The World’s Leading

Luxury Yachting Operator To Deliver An Unforgettable 2017 Expedition By

Sea, Sky and Land

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TCS

World Travel, a leading private jet tour operator specializing

in highly personalized and enriching global travel experiences, has

partnered with SEADREAM

Yacht Club, the world’s leading luxury yachting operator, to design

a one-of-a-kind Sea. Sky. Safari. journey May 5 – 24, 2017 to eight

countries, including Spain, France, Italy, Monaco, Rwanda, Botswana,

South Africa and Morocco. The 20-day vintage voyage of discovery will

offer travelers the opportunity to sail the Mediterranean on a luxurious

SeaDream yacht, fly aboard a custom-configured Boeing 757 private jet

and explore the land on an African safari through personalized,

enriching experiences with world-renowned experts as guides and

first-class accommodations all in true TCS World Travel fashion.





“Over the past 25 years TCS World Travel has partnered with some of the

most renowned organizations in the world including Four Seasons,

National Geographic Expeditions and Smithsonian Journeys to create

incredible journeys,” said TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline. “We

are thrilled to partner with SEADREAM Yacht Club to extend our journeys

to the ocean with our first sea, sky and land expedition to the

Mediterranean and Africa.”

While aboard the SeaDream yacht on the first leg of the itinerary,

travelers will be transported to a place of tailored opulence with a

variety of luxe services and amenities, including an award-winning crew,

spacious ocean view suites, regional cuisine with locally sourced

ingredients, access to active land and water sport gear, rejuvenating

spa treatments and Bvlgari bath amenities. Sailing along the

Mediterranean, guests will explore iconic seaside destinations including

Barcelona and the Costa Brava, Provence, Portofino, Cannes and Monte

Carlo.

On the second portion of the expedition, guests will be swept away to

Africa by TCS World Travel’s private jet, exploring the intimate sights

and scenery of exceptional destinations from Rwanda and Botswana to

South Africa and Morocco. Between destinations, guests will experience

premier luxury at 30,000 feet aboard the Boeing 757 aircraft with 52

Italian leather flatbed seats, furnished with thoughtful amenities such

as on-demand inflight entertainment, iPads with expedition information

and in-flight menus designed by TCS World Travel’s executive chef.

Here are just a few of the highlights of the TCS World Travel 2017 Sea.

Sky. Safari. journey:

Immerse yourself in the independent Catalan spirit of Barcelona with

visits to trailblazing architect Antoni Gaudí’s otherworldy

buildings , a stroll down the festive streets of Las Ramblas

and a shopping trip to the city’s oldest covered market

Explore Spain's Costa Brava from the sea as you paddle around the glittering Bay of Roses and glide silently into some of the breathtaking calanques (narrow, steep-walled inlets)

the glittering Bay of Roses and glide silently into some of the

breathtaking calanques (narrow, steep-walled inlets)

Stroll the grand hallways and elegant rooms of the 17th-century Château de Flaugergues while sipping a glass of wine from the chateau's vineyard, where grapes have been grown since Roman times

Château de Flaugergues while sipping a glass of wine from

the chateau’s vineyard, where grapes have been grown since Roman times

Spend a few hours living the life of a Formula 1 driver while indulging in an unforgettable excursion through Eze behind the wheel of a Ferrari

indulging in an unforgettable excursion through Eze behind the

wheel of a Ferrari

Come face-to-face with a troop of mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park, watching as the adults tenderly groom each other and the juveniles wrestle and tumble in the bamboo forest

National Park , watching as the adults tenderly groom each other

and the juveniles wrestle and tumble in the bamboo forest

Contemplate the circle of life in the Okavango Delta while searching for lions, leopards, hyenas, hippos, elephants, giraffes, and great herds of zebra and Cape buffalo

for lions , leopards, hyenas, hippos, elephants, giraffes, and

great herds of zebra and Cape buffalo

for , and great herds of and Catch a glimpse of quickly disappearing traditional Berber society as

you trek into the remote Atlas Mountains to learn about life in

a rural village from its chieftain

All TCS World Travel trips are tailored to the travelers’ individual

interests and are all-inclusive of best-available accommodations, ground

transportation, dining, exclusive sightseeing options, special events

and activities, and enrichment programs. TCS World Travel’s 2017 Sea.

Sky. Safari. journey begins at $107,000 per person, double occupancy.

Bespoke itineraries are also available for travelers looking to

customize their own adventure and for pre-and post-trip extensions. For

more information about TCS World Travel and to view all of the trips,

please visit www.TCSWorldTravel.com.

To book a trip, please call 800-454-4149.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the

experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for

nearly 25 years. Dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel

experiences, TCS World Travel caters to the travel needs and preferences

of the globally curious and modern luxury traveler. Experience the world

by private jet to remote destinations around the world with unparalleled

local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. For

more information please visit www.TCSWorldTravel.com.

About SEADREAM Yacht Club

SEADREAM Yacht Club has achieved the industry’s highest accolades for

its two twin, casually elegant mega-yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

With a maximum of only 112 guests and a 95-person award-winning crew,

“It’s yachting, not cruising,” defines not only the size of the vessels,

but the onboard lifestyle. SEADREAM Yacht Club provides a fully

inclusive yachting experience visiting small harbors and ports around

the world, many inaccessible by larger ships, on seven to 15-day

voyages. The SEADREAM Yacht Club crew is passionate about delivering

highly personalized and anticipatory service.

