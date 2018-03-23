TCS World Travel Announces Partnership with SEADREAM Yacht Club

Leading Private Jet Tour Operator Teams Up With The World’s Leading
Luxury Yachting Operator To Deliver An Unforgettable 2017 Expedition By
Sea, Sky and Land
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TCS
World Travel, a leading private jet tour operator specializing
in highly personalized and enriching global travel experiences, has
partnered with SEADREAM
Yacht Club, the world’s leading luxury yachting operator, to design
a one-of-a-kind Sea. Sky. Safari. journey May 5 – 24, 2017 to eight
countries, including Spain, France, Italy, Monaco, Rwanda, Botswana,
South Africa and Morocco. The 20-day vintage voyage of discovery will
offer travelers the opportunity to sail the Mediterranean on a luxurious
SeaDream yacht, fly aboard a custom-configured Boeing 757 private jet
and explore the land on an African safari through personalized,
enriching experiences with world-renowned experts as guides and
first-class accommodations all in true TCS World Travel fashion.
“Over the past 25 years TCS World Travel has partnered with some of the
most renowned organizations in the world including Four Seasons,
National Geographic Expeditions and Smithsonian Journeys to create
incredible journeys,” said TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline. “We
are thrilled to partner with SEADREAM Yacht Club to extend our journeys
to the ocean with our first sea, sky and land expedition to the
Mediterranean and Africa.”
While aboard the SeaDream yacht on the first leg of the itinerary,
travelers will be transported to a place of tailored opulence with a
variety of luxe services and amenities, including an award-winning crew,
spacious ocean view suites, regional cuisine with locally sourced
ingredients, access to active land and water sport gear, rejuvenating
spa treatments and Bvlgari bath amenities. Sailing along the
Mediterranean, guests will explore iconic seaside destinations including
Barcelona and the Costa Brava, Provence, Portofino, Cannes and Monte
Carlo.
On the second portion of the expedition, guests will be swept away to
Africa by TCS World Travel’s private jet, exploring the intimate sights
and scenery of exceptional destinations from Rwanda and Botswana to
South Africa and Morocco. Between destinations, guests will experience
premier luxury at 30,000 feet aboard the Boeing 757 aircraft with 52
Italian leather flatbed seats, furnished with thoughtful amenities such
as on-demand inflight entertainment, iPads with expedition information
and in-flight menus designed by TCS World Travel’s executive chef.
Here are just a few of the highlights of the TCS World Travel 2017 Sea.
Sky. Safari. journey:
-
Immerse yourself in the independent Catalan spirit of Barcelona with
visits to trailblazing architect Antoni Gaudí’s otherworldy
buildings, a stroll down the festive streets of Las Ramblas
and a shopping trip to the city’s oldest covered market
-
Explore Spain’s Costa Brava from the sea as you paddle around
the glittering Bay of Roses and glide silently into some of the
breathtaking calanques (narrow, steep-walled inlets)
-
Stroll the grand hallways and elegant rooms of the 17th-century
Château de Flaugergues while sipping a glass of wine from
the chateau’s vineyard, where grapes have been grown since Roman times
-
Spend a few hours living the life of a Formula 1 driver while
indulging in an unforgettable excursion through Eze behind the
wheel of a Ferrari
-
Come face-to-face with a troop of mountain gorillas in Volcanoes
National Park, watching as the adults tenderly groom each other
and the juveniles wrestle and tumble in the bamboo forest
-
Contemplate the circle of life in the Okavango Delta while searching
for lions, leopards, hyenas, hippos, elephants, giraffes, and
great herds of zebra and Cape buffalo
-
Catch a glimpse of quickly disappearing traditional Berber society as
you trek into the remote Atlas Mountains to learn about life in
a rural village from its chieftain
All TCS World Travel trips are tailored to the travelers’ individual
interests and are all-inclusive of best-available accommodations, ground
transportation, dining, exclusive sightseeing options, special events
and activities, and enrichment programs. TCS World Travel’s 2017 Sea.
Sky. Safari. journey begins at $107,000 per person, double occupancy.
Bespoke itineraries are also available for travelers looking to
customize their own adventure and for pre-and post-trip extensions. For
more information about TCS World Travel and to view all of the trips,
please visit www.TCSWorldTravel.com.
To book a trip, please call 800-454-4149.
About TCS World Travel
TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the
experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for
nearly 25 years. Dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel
experiences, TCS World Travel caters to the travel needs and preferences
of the globally curious and modern luxury traveler. Experience the world
by private jet to remote destinations around the world with unparalleled
local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. For
more information please visit www.TCSWorldTravel.com.
About SEADREAM Yacht Club
SEADREAM Yacht Club has achieved the industry’s highest accolades for
its two twin, casually elegant mega-yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.
With a maximum of only 112 guests and a 95-person award-winning crew,
“It’s yachting, not cruising,” defines not only the size of the vessels,
but the onboard lifestyle. SEADREAM Yacht Club provides a fully
inclusive yachting experience visiting small harbors and ports around
the world, many inaccessible by larger ships, on seven to 15-day
voyages. The SEADREAM Yacht Club crew is passionate about delivering
highly personalized and anticipatory service.
