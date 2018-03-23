Technavio Announces Top Five Emerging Trends Impacting the Children’s Footwear Market in China

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio’s latest report on the children’s
footwear market in China, provides an analysis of the key trends
expected to impact the children’s footwear market in China through
2015-2019. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
The children’s footwear market in China is expected to exceed USD 11
billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. The footwear market is
diversified in China, and can broadly be divided into three major groups
which are high-end, medium-end and low-end footwear.
“China’s annual per capita shoe consumption is much less than the US and
some countries of Europe like France and Germany, so the potential
market for China’s footwear market is considerable,” says Brijesh Kumar
Choubey, a lead analyst for toys
and baby products at Technavio.
The top five emerging trends influencing the children’s footwear market
in China according to Technavio’s consumer
and retail research analysts are:
Growing e-commerce in China
The total online retail market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of
more than 24% during the forecast period. The increase in internet
penetration has resulted in a rise in shopping through mobile and
tablets which is fueling the growth of online retailing in the country,
which includes growth in sales of various consumer goods including
footwear.
In addition, aggressive marketing, pricing, and customer acquisition
tactics are driving sales through e-commerce in China. Many footwear
manufacturers, as well as retailers, have thus entered this segment
offering a variety of brands and designs through online portals. As a
result, sales of footwear through online stores is also increasing,
influencing a positive growth for the market during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for leather footwear
Vendors are focusing more on design and style of leather shoes.
Corporate employees and school going children are the major consumers of
formal leather shoes, however demand is growing from the children shoes
category also.
In 2014, Fujian Province was the leader in the production of leather
shoes in China and accounted for 38% of China’s production of leather
shoes, followed by Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces.
Increasing organized retail space
There has been tremendous growth in organized retailing in China over
the past few years. The need for convenience in shopping has led to
increased purchase of footwear from organized multi-brand retail stores.
It is expected that China’s retail market will become one of the leading
retail markets in the world by 2018. “As barriers between physical and
virtual channels blur, retailers are exploring multichannel solutions
such as click-and-collect stores, pop-up shops, or using beacon
technology to send notifications of offers to nearby smartphones in
order to drive engagement and influence consumer behavior,” says Brijesh.
Technological innovations
There have been technological innovations in the footwear industry which
address parents’ concerns. For instance, Xtep International, one of the
major vendors of children’s footwear in China, signed a deal with Qihoo
360 Technology Company in June 2015, to design shoes for children which
will enable parents to track their child’s location through a mobile app
that can transmit real-time tracking information.
Also in 2014, “Chinese Children’s Foot Health Research Center” was
established to study growth of children’s feet; it has set up a relevant
database, ensuring safety services for children’s smart products, which
have proven popular in the market.
Increasing preference for American and European brands
With the increase in income, growing urbanization, and internet
penetration, demand for foreign brands of footwear, especially European
and American brands, has increased in China. The rising middle-class
population in the country is also influencing the demand for foreign
brands.
Teenagers are more inclined toward international brands than people from
other age groups. Catalog, owned by Swire Resources Ltd., which is a
famous retail chain in Hong Kong and Beijing, imports and sells a wide
range of footwear from brands such as Adidas, Champion, Nike, Lacoste,
Reebok, Puma, Columbia, Rockport, and Vans to target middle-class
population.
China imports approximately 40-50 million pairs per year from the
Americas and Europe. Although local footwear brands have a higher market
penetration rate, international brands dominate the middle- and high-end
consumer segment.
Some of the top vendors in the children’s footwear market in China, as
researched by Technavio analysts are:
- 361 Degrees International
- ANTA Sports Products Limited
- Feike AG
- Li Ning Company Limited
- Nike Sports (China)
- Xtep International Holdings Limited
