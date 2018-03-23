Technavio Announces Top Five Emerging Trends Impacting the Children’s Footwear Market in China

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technavio’s latest report on the children’s

footwear market in China, provides an analysis of the key trends

expected to impact the children’s footwear market in China through

2015-2019. Technavio

defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to

significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The children’s footwear market in China is expected to exceed USD 11

billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. The footwear market is

diversified in China, and can broadly be divided into three major groups

which are high-end, medium-end and low-end footwear.

“China’s annual per capita shoe consumption is much less than the US and

some countries of Europe like France and Germany, so the potential

market for China’s footwear market is considerable,” says Brijesh Kumar

Choubey, a lead analyst for toys

and baby products at Technavio.

The top five emerging trends influencing the children’s footwear market

in China according to Technavio’s consumer

and retail research analysts are:

Growing e-commerce in China

The total online retail market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of

more than 24% during the forecast period. The increase in internet

penetration has resulted in a rise in shopping through mobile and

tablets which is fueling the growth of online retailing in the country,

which includes growth in sales of various consumer goods including

footwear.

In addition, aggressive marketing, pricing, and customer acquisition

tactics are driving sales through e-commerce in China. Many footwear

manufacturers, as well as retailers, have thus entered this segment

offering a variety of brands and designs through online portals. As a

result, sales of footwear through online stores is also increasing,

influencing a positive growth for the market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for leather footwear

Vendors are focusing more on design and style of leather shoes.

Corporate employees and school going children are the major consumers of

formal leather shoes, however demand is growing from the children shoes

category also.

In 2014, Fujian Province was the leader in the production of leather

shoes in China and accounted for 38% of China’s production of leather

shoes, followed by Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces.

Increasing organized retail space

There has been tremendous growth in organized retailing in China over

the past few years. The need for convenience in shopping has led to

increased purchase of footwear from organized multi-brand retail stores.

It is expected that China’s retail market will become one of the leading

retail markets in the world by 2018. “As barriers between physical and

virtual channels blur, retailers are exploring multichannel solutions

such as click-and-collect stores, pop-up shops, or using beacon

technology to send notifications of offers to nearby smartphones in

order to drive engagement and influence consumer behavior,” says Brijesh.

Technological innovations

There have been technological innovations in the footwear industry which

address parents’ concerns. For instance, Xtep International, one of the

major vendors of children’s footwear in China, signed a deal with Qihoo

360 Technology Company in June 2015, to design shoes for children which

will enable parents to track their child’s location through a mobile app

that can transmit real-time tracking information.

Also in 2014, “Chinese Children’s Foot Health Research Center” was

established to study growth of children’s feet; it has set up a relevant

database, ensuring safety services for children’s smart products, which

have proven popular in the market.

Increasing preference for American and European brands

With the increase in income, growing urbanization, and internet

penetration, demand for foreign brands of footwear, especially European

and American brands, has increased in China. The rising middle-class

population in the country is also influencing the demand for foreign

brands.

Teenagers are more inclined toward international brands than people from

other age groups. Catalog, owned by Swire Resources Ltd., which is a

famous retail chain in Hong Kong and Beijing, imports and sells a wide

range of footwear from brands such as Adidas, Champion, Nike, Lacoste,

Reebok, Puma, Columbia, Rockport, and Vans to target middle-class

population.

China imports approximately 40-50 million pairs per year from the

Americas and Europe. Although local footwear brands have a higher market

penetration rate, international brands dominate the middle- and high-end

consumer segment.

Some of the top vendors in the children’s footwear market in China, as

researched by Technavio analysts are:

361 Degrees International

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Feike AG

Li Ning Company Limited

Nike Sports (China)

Xtep International Holdings Limited

