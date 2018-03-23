TEGNA Media’s KARE Only Television Broadcaster Honored with George Polk Award

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) Media’s KARE 11 in Minneapolis has been honored with

a prestigious George Polk Award for television reporting for its

investigative series “Invisible

Wounds.” Numerous KARE investigations disclosed that the Veterans

Administration in Minnesota used unqualified doctors and inappropriate

medical tests on veterans with traumatic brain injuries. KARE is the

only television broadcaster to win a George Polk Award this year.

“Congratulations to reporter A.J. Lagoe, producer Steve Eckert,

photojournalist Gary Knox and the entire team at KARE on their

outstanding and compelling investigation,” said Dave Lougee, president,

TEGNA Media. “Their reporting is a testament to the power of local news

and the positive impact we have on our communities. While a lot has been

said recently about the role of the media, this award shows that what we

do matters. We are an advocate for those who are often without a voice

and quality reporting can lead to meaningful change.”

A year-long investigation by KARE showed that the Department of Veterans

Affairs used unqualified medical personnel to do examinations and deny

benefits for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) at the Minneapolis VA

Medical center. KARE examined hundreds of cases from 2010 to 2014 and

found veterans were examined by a doctor not qualified to diagnose TBI

according to the VA’s own policies.

After KARE’s

reporting, a federal investigation was opened to determine whether

similar issues were found at other VA facilities across the country.

Nearly 25,000 veterans nationwide received improper examines for TBI.

Congress held a hearing on the issue in July 2016. The VA is now

ensuring that qualified doctors are examining veterans for TBI every

time. VA officials also disclosed half of the Minnesota veterans who

were originally denied TBI benefits have now been told, after

re-examination, that they did suffer a traumatic brain injury.

Re-testing is now underway for former service members nationwide.

The George

Polk Awards, established in 1949 by Long Island University, honor

special achievement in journalism. Winners are chosen from newspapers,

magazines, television, radio and online news organizations. The awards

place a premium on investigative and enterprising reporting that gains

attention and achieves results.

