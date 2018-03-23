TEGNA Media’s KARE Only Television Broadcaster Honored with George Polk Award

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) Media’s KARE 11 in Minneapolis has been honored with
a prestigious George Polk Award for television reporting for its
investigative series “Invisible
Wounds.” Numerous KARE investigations disclosed that the Veterans
Administration in Minnesota used unqualified doctors and inappropriate
medical tests on veterans with traumatic brain injuries. KARE is the
only television broadcaster to win a George Polk Award this year.
“Congratulations to reporter A.J. Lagoe, producer Steve Eckert,
photojournalist Gary Knox and the entire team at KARE on their
outstanding and compelling investigation,” said Dave Lougee, president,
TEGNA Media. “Their reporting is a testament to the power of local news
and the positive impact we have on our communities. While a lot has been
said recently about the role of the media, this award shows that what we
do matters. We are an advocate for those who are often without a voice
and quality reporting can lead to meaningful change.”
A year-long investigation by KARE showed that the Department of Veterans
Affairs used unqualified medical personnel to do examinations and deny
benefits for traumatic brain injuries (TBI) at the Minneapolis VA
Medical center. KARE examined hundreds of cases from 2010 to 2014 and
found veterans were examined by a doctor not qualified to diagnose TBI
according to the VA’s own policies.
After KARE’s
reporting, a federal investigation was opened to determine whether
similar issues were found at other VA facilities across the country.
Nearly 25,000 veterans nationwide received improper examines for TBI.
Congress held a hearing on the issue in July 2016. The VA is now
ensuring that qualified doctors are examining veterans for TBI every
time. VA officials also disclosed half of the Minnesota veterans who
were originally denied TBI benefits have now been told, after
re-examination, that they did suffer a traumatic brain injury.
Re-testing is now underway for former service members nationwide.
The George
Polk Awards, established in 1949 by Long Island University, honor
special achievement in journalism. Winners are chosen from newspapers,
magazines, television, radio and online news organizations. The awards
place a premium on investigative and enterprising reporting that gains
attention and achieves results.
