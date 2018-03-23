The California Association of Orthodontists’ Five Tips for a Healthy Halloween

October is National Orthodontic Health Month

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As kids across California celebrate Halloween on the last day of

National Orthodontic Health Month, members of the California Association

of Orthodontists (CAO) want to provide some helpful tips for patients

with braces to be aware of which candies can damage their braces. For

example, sticky candy, such as caramels, fruit chews, and gum, should be

avoided when wearing braces.

Halloween is a fun holiday for children, and having braces or aligners

does not have to take away any of the excitement from tasty treats. When

in doubt, children should ask their parents if a specific candy is safe.

Children can trade with their friends and siblings to get only

bracket-safe candies. This way children can participate in the fun

without causing damage and costing their parents added expense.

“With all of the excitement and free candy on Halloween, it is easy to

get carried away on a sugar high,” said Dr.

Andrew Harner, President of the California Association of

Orthodontists. “We encourage orthodontic patients across the state to

consider the cavity-causing effects and the potential damage to their

orthodontic appliances from munching on hard, sugary treats this

Halloween.”

As orthodontic specialists, members of the CAO would also like to offer

five timely tips to the community to protect braces, aligners and other

orthodontic appliances while protecting teeth from decay this time of

year:

Avoid sticky situations with your braces and aligners. Stay

away from hard, sticky, crunchy, or chewy candy and snacks. These

include caramel, gummies, licorice, taffy, bubble gum (even the

sugarless kind) and jelly beans. Say “boo” to hard treats – including hard-shelled peanut

candies, nuts or nut-filled candies, taco chips and popcorn

(especially unpopped kernels). And whether in orthodontic treatment or

not, no one should ever chew ice. Brush up! Sweets can cause cavities, which means brushing and

flossing are more important than ever during the Halloween season. Orthodontic

patients should be especially vigilant about brushing and flossing

after consuming sugary or starchy foods. Spooktacular news: Not all Halloween candy is off-limits. Good

alternatives include soft chocolates, peanut butter cups or other

melt-in-your-mouth varieties, cookies, powdery candy such as Sweet

Tarts or Pixie Stix, candy-coated chocolates like M&Ms or nougat

filled candies like Three Musketeers. The American Association of

Orthodontists even offers orthodontic-friendly recipes for Halloween

on its website at mylifemysmile.org/recipes. Make a commitment to oral health. Deciding to avoid hard and

chewy sweets before the Halloween season increases your rate of

success – and reduces the likelihood that you’ll break braces.

It is important to keep in mind these timely tips so children can have a

fun, safe and healthy Halloween season. Of course, both dentists and

orthodontists are concerned about the overall health of their patients;

however, only orthodontists have an additional 2-3 years of orthodontic

specialty training after dental school during their residency. As a

result of their orthodontic specialty training, orthodontists are the

most qualified to address any specific alignment concerns while patients

are in orthodontic treatment.

About the California Association of Orthodontists

The California Association of Orthodontists is a chapter of the American

Association of Orthodontists, the world’s oldest and largest dental

specialty organization. It represents more than 18,000 orthodontist

members throughout the United States, Canada and abroad. The Association

admits only orthodontists for membership. It encourages and sponsors key

research to enable members to provide patients with the highest quality

of care, and is committed to educating the public about the need for,

and benefits of, orthodontic treatment. For more information go to mylifemysmile.org.

