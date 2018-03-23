The United States Doesn’t Have the Option of Withdrawing from the World, Said President Obama in Exclusive to Telemundo News Anchor José Díaz-Balart

During the first exclusive interview for a Spanish-language network

since officially accepting the nomination at the Democratic National

Convention, President Obama spoke with Telemundo News Anchor, José

Díaz-Balart, about the situation in Libya following the assassination of

Ambassador Christopher Stevens, among other important topics. Excerpts

of the interview will air on Thursday, September 13, on Un Nuevo Día

(7:00 a.m. ET/PT, 6 a.m. CT)

and Noticiero Telemundo (6:30 p.m.

ET/PT, 5:30 p.m. CT). An extended version will be broadcast on the

networks Sunday public affairs show Enfoque con Jose Diaz-Balart this

Sunday, September 16 (12 p.m. ET/PT, 11 a.m. CT). Among the highlights:

About U.S. economic aid to the Middle East: The United States doesn’t

have an option of withdrawing from the world and we’re the one

indispensable nation. Countries all around the world look to us for

leadership, even countries where sometimes you experience protests and

so it’s important for us to stay engaged.

About bringing the perpetrators to justice: I hope it’s to be able to

capture them, but we’re going to have to obviously cooperate with the

Libyan government and I have confidence that we will stay on this

relentlessly.

About Romneys reaction: This wasn’t the time for politics. I have

observed that there’s a tendency to shoot before you aim, as President,

my obligation is to focus on security for our people, making sure that

we gather all the facts, making sure that we’re advancing American

interests and not having ideological arguments on a day when we’re

mourning.

About Egypt: I don’t think that we would consider them an ally, but we

don’t consider them an enemy. They’re a new government that is trying to

find its way. They were democratically elected If they take actions

that indicate they’re not taking responsibility, as all other countries

do where we have embassies, I think that’s going to be a real big

problem.

President Obamas exclusive Spanish-language interview is part of a

series of informative specials and segments that make up Decisión 2012

(Decision 2012), a Telemundo News initiative that houses all reporting

related to the 2012 elections. This initiative has included the complete

coverage of the Presidential Primaries and the Democratic and Republican

National Conventions; the release of the monthly national Latino

Telemundo/NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, as well as exclusive

interviews with the candidates and key political figures. Recently, NBC

News and Telemundo announced a partnership to deliver an unprecedented

number of hours of political coverage in English and Spanish under the

signature banner Decision 2012. Telemundos election coverage is

complemented by the public service campaign Vota por tu futuro (Vote

for your future) created to raise awareness among the Hispanic

population about the importance of exercising the right to vote.

For the full transcript click

here.