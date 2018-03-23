The United States Doesn’t Have the Option of Withdrawing from the World, Said President Obama in Exclusive to Telemundo News Anchor José Díaz-Balart

During the first exclusive interview for a Spanish-language network
since officially accepting the nomination at the Democratic National
Convention, President Obama spoke with Telemundo News Anchor, José
Díaz-Balart, about the situation in Libya following the assassination of
Ambassador Christopher Stevens, among other important topics. Excerpts
of the interview will air on Thursday, September 13, on Un Nuevo Día
(7:00 a.m. ET/PT, 6 a.m. CT)
and Noticiero Telemundo (6:30 p.m.
ET/PT, 5:30 p.m. CT). An extended version will be broadcast on the
networks Sunday public affairs show Enfoque con Jose Diaz-Balart this
Sunday, September 16 (12 p.m. ET/PT, 11 a.m. CT). Among the highlights:
About U.S. economic aid to the Middle East: The United States doesn’t
have an option of withdrawing from the world and we’re the one
indispensable nation. Countries all around the world look to us for
leadership, even countries where sometimes you experience protests and
so it’s important for us to stay engaged.
About bringing the perpetrators to justice: I hope it’s to be able to
capture them, but we’re going to have to obviously cooperate with the
Libyan government and I have confidence that we will stay on this
relentlessly.
About Romneys reaction: This wasn’t the time for politics. I have
observed that there’s a tendency to shoot before you aim, as President,
my obligation is to focus on security for our people, making sure that
we gather all the facts, making sure that we’re advancing American
interests and not having ideological arguments on a day when we’re
mourning.
About Egypt: I don’t think that we would consider them an ally, but we
don’t consider them an enemy. They’re a new government that is trying to
find its way. They were democratically elected If they take actions
that indicate they’re not taking responsibility, as all other countries
do where we have embassies, I think that’s going to be a real big
problem.
President Obamas exclusive Spanish-language interview is part of a
series of informative specials and segments that make up Decisión 2012
(Decision 2012), a Telemundo News initiative that houses all reporting
related to the 2012 elections. This initiative has included the complete
coverage of the Presidential Primaries and the Democratic and Republican
National Conventions; the release of the monthly national Latino
Telemundo/NBC News/Wall Street Journal polls, as well as exclusive
interviews with the candidates and key political figures. Recently, NBC
News and Telemundo announced a partnership to deliver an unprecedented
number of hours of political coverage in English and Spanish under the
signature banner Decision 2012. Telemundos election coverage is
complemented by the public service campaign Vota por tu futuro (Vote
for your future) created to raise awareness among the Hispanic
population about the importance of exercising the right to vote.
For the full transcript click
here.