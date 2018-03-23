Tohoku Festival Parade to Showcase Six Local Festivals, Helping to Support Recovery of the Earthquake-Hit Region

Featuring displays of culture from Tohoku and Tokyo, will be the
first major event
held in the Toranomon area, the new
cultural and commercial heart of Tokyo
TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The TOKYO SHINTORA MATSURI Executive Committee today announced that it
will hold its TOKYO SHINTORA MATSURI festival on Tokyo’s Shintora-dori
Avenue, the new thoroughfare constructed as part of the Toranomon area
redevelopment, on November 19 and 20. The festival will be the first
major event utilizing the new space created in the Shintora (Shimbashi–Toranomon)
district, Tokyo’s new international hub for business and culture. It
will include the Tohoku Rokkonsai (six festivals) Parade, a
special street display combining the attractions of individual festivals
from the cities of Aomori, Akita, Morioka, Yamagata, Sendai, and
Fukushima in the Tohoku region.
The Tohoku Rokkonsai Parade was first staged in 2011 in the city of
Sendai, aiming to inspire the recovery of a region struck by the Great
East Japan Earthquake earlier that year; it has since been staged
annually in other major cities across Tohoku. Celebrating the diversity
and resilience of the region, the 300 meter long parade will proceed
along Shintora-dori Avenue on November 20, with more than 300 dancers
and other performers presenting features of the six Tohoku city
festivals.
The TOKYO SHINTORA MATSURI will also present numerous programs under the
joint themes “Tohoku x Tokyo” and “Tradition x Innovation”, showcasing a
variety of cultural attractions from Tokyo and other regions of Japan.
The festival’s other events will include the Japan Culture Future Forum,
featuring a panel discussion about Japanese gaming, anime and music, and
the Tohoku x Tokyo Festa, which will exhibit traditional art from Tokyo,
festival ornaments from Tohoku and representative cuisine from both
regions.
Two additional festivals will be staged at the same time: the “MINATO
70th x TOHOKU PARK,” which will offer local food of six Tohoku cities
and traditional restaurants around Shiba in Tokyo, and “The Taste of
TOHOKU,” featuring local Japanese sake from the Tohoku region offered by
participating restaurants from Toranomon Hills.
The event will be jointly organized by Tokyo Metropolitan Government,
the Arts Council Tokyo (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and
Culture) and the TOKYO SHINTORA MATSURI Executive Committee.
For more information, please visit www.shintora.tokyo.
Appendix: Major programs of TOKYO SHINTORA MATSURI
Tohoku Rokkonsai Parade
Elements of the following individual festivals, some of them designated
as “significant cultural assets”, will be incorporated in the parade:
-
Aomori Nebuta – has two million visitors every year. A specially
created Nebuta ornament, almost seven meters wide, will be paraded.
-
Akita Kanto – has a long history as an event that wards off evil
spirits. Performers will parade 12 meter high lantern poles.
-
Morioka Sansa – a traditional performance dating back to the Edo era
and including Japan’s largest drum ensemble.
-
Yamagata Hanagasa – costumed dancers will dance to the beat of
Japanese drums, wearing conical hats adorned with flowers.
-
Sendai Tanabata – has more than two million visitors each year and
includes dancers with Japanese fans in both hands.
-
Fukushima Waraji – featuring O’waraji, huge straw sandals from
Ashio-Jinja Shrine, offerings made to help ensure safe journeys.
Please visit the link to see the video of the Tohoku Rokkonsai Parade
held in Aomori in 2016 http://www.shintora.tokyo/rokkonsai.html.
|Date:
|November 20, 2016
|Times:
|10:15 and 15:00 (10:15 parade will include the departure ceremony)
|Place:
|Shintora-dori Avenue, Loop Road No.2
|Charge:
|Free (advance registration required)
|Apply:
|
Registration open until October 21 – please visit www.shintora.tokyo.
Japan Culture Future Forum
As part of a program aimed at promoting Japanese culture, the Forum will
feature a panel discussion on topics including festivals, music and
games, and is expected to attract creative talent from Japan and
overseas.
|Date:
|November 20, 2016
|Time:
|11:00 – 14:00 (to be confirmed)
|Place:
|Toranomon Hills Forum, 5F Main Hall
|Charge:
|To be confirmed
|How to apply:
|
Advance registration required – please visit www.shintora.tokyo.
Tohoku x Tokyo Festa
Will showcase the Tanabata “weaver star”, a magnificent ornament that
illuminates the whole of Sendai City with beautiful colors every year.
|Date:
|November 15 – 20, 2016
|Time:
|11:00 – 11:00 (to be confirmed)
|Place:
|Toranomon Hills, 2nd floor Atrium
The event includes:
Entertainment Stage for Tohoku Six Cities and Tokyo Traditional Art
Will stage various events and performances promoting the Tohoku region,
plus a display of Tokyo traditional art.
|Date:
|November 19 – 20, 2016
|Time:
|From 11:00 (to be confirmed)
|Place:
|Toranomon Hills, Oval Plaza
Local Tohoku Sweets and Traditional Games
A booth selling local Tohoku sweets and other products, and presenting
traditional games.
|Date:
|November 20, 2016
|Time:
|
11:00 – 18:00 (to be confirmed)
|Place:
|Toranomon Hills, 4F Entrance
Traditional Japanese Crafts Workshop
Artisans will present and demonstrate various traditional Japanese
crafts from Tokyo Prefecture.
|Date:
|November 20, 2016
|Times:
|12:00, 14:00, 16:00 (to be confirmed)
|Place:
|Toranomon Hills Forum, 4F, Hall B
|Participants:
|Limited to first 20 visitors each time (to be confirmed)
|Charge:
|To be confirmed (will cover just the cost of materials)
Contacts
Media Inquiries for international media
Weber Shandwick
Reina
Matsushita, +81-80-2375-0295
Ayumi Matsubara, +81-90-9006-5841
Masashi
Nonaka, +81-80-1037-7879
shintora.tokyo@webershandwick.com