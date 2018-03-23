Toshiba’s Portable Ultrasound Provides Life-Changing Imaging During Pediatric Surgical Mission in Tanzania

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Mending Kids Treat Children with
Anorectal Malformations
TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Children in Tanzania with devastating anorectal malformations received
life-changing corrective surgeries with the help of Toshiba’s ultrasound
during a recent mission conducted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
Medical Center. Imaging plays a crucial role in these procedures and Toshiba
America Medical Systems, Inc. donated its Viamo™
ultrasound system for use during the mission.
In partnership with Mending
Kids, 10 medical personnel from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital used
the Toshiba system to evaluate pediatric patients with anorectal
malformations, which occur in one in 5,000 live births; train local
medical staff; and perform 15 life-saving surgeries at Bugando Medical
Centre in Mwanza, Tanzania, serving about 13 million people in the
region.
“Through Mending Kids we were able to provide much needed medical
technology to assist in the reconstructive training and best practices
to treat anorectal malformation, which is commonly done in developed
countries, but not easily achievable to many underdeveloped communities
like Tanzania,” said Dr. Steven J. Kraus, chief, Radiography and
Fluoroscopy, and radiologist, Department of Radiology, Cincinnati
Children’s Hospital. “Toshiba ultrasound’s excellent image quality and
ease of use enabled our team to successfully assist in the workup for
all of the anorectal surgical procedures performed. We were also able to
conduct other valuable exams, including identifying tethered spinal
cords, helping to find veins for IV access in the ICU and the imaging of
conjoined twins.”
“Toshiba’s ultrasound systems are designed to meet a diverse set of
clinical needs, and partnering with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and
Mending Kids has proven its diagnostic imaging success in remote
locations and in challenging clinical circumstances,” said Satrajit
Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Toshiba.
“Medical imaging technology continues to transform the way patients are
treated, assisting providers in finding diseases early and improving
outcomes. This surgical mission in Tanzania is just one example of how
Toshiba partners with healthcare providers to help give their patients
another chance at living a longer and better life.”
About Mending Kids
Mending Kids provides life-saving surgical care to children worldwide.
Over the years, thousands of children have received corrective,
transformational surgeries that have given them a chance at longer,
healthier and happier lives. Most of the surgeries performed correct
congenital heart defects, orthopedic abnormalities, severe scoliosis and
significant cranial facial deformities. Mending Kids’ work is
accomplished through four core programs: Overseas Surgical Missions; US
Hometown Missions; Individual Surgical Care; and Training, Research, and
Innovation.
About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
With headquarters in Tustin, Calif., Toshiba America Medical Systems
markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular
systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and cardiovascular
equipment, and coordinates clinical diagnostic imaging research for all
modalities in the United States. For more information, visit Toshiba’s
website at www.medical.toshiba.com.
