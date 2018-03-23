Toshiba’s Portable Ultrasound Provides Life-Changing Imaging During Pediatric Surgical Mission in Tanzania

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Mending Kids Treat Children with

Anorectal Malformations

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Children in Tanzania with devastating anorectal malformations received

life-changing corrective surgeries with the help of Toshiba’s ultrasound

during a recent mission conducted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Medical Center. Imaging plays a crucial role in these procedures and Toshiba

America Medical Systems, Inc. donated its Viamo™

ultrasound system for use during the mission.

In partnership with Mending

Kids, 10 medical personnel from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital used

the Toshiba system to evaluate pediatric patients with anorectal

malformations, which occur in one in 5,000 live births; train local

medical staff; and perform 15 life-saving surgeries at Bugando Medical

Centre in Mwanza, Tanzania, serving about 13 million people in the

region.

“Through Mending Kids we were able to provide much needed medical

technology to assist in the reconstructive training and best practices

to treat anorectal malformation, which is commonly done in developed

countries, but not easily achievable to many underdeveloped communities

like Tanzania,” said Dr. Steven J. Kraus, chief, Radiography and

Fluoroscopy, and radiologist, Department of Radiology, Cincinnati

Children’s Hospital. “Toshiba ultrasound’s excellent image quality and

ease of use enabled our team to successfully assist in the workup for

all of the anorectal surgical procedures performed. We were also able to

conduct other valuable exams, including identifying tethered spinal

cords, helping to find veins for IV access in the ICU and the imaging of

conjoined twins.”

“Toshiba’s ultrasound systems are designed to meet a diverse set of

clinical needs, and partnering with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and

Mending Kids has proven its diagnostic imaging success in remote

locations and in challenging clinical circumstances,” said Satrajit

Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Toshiba.

“Medical imaging technology continues to transform the way patients are

treated, assisting providers in finding diseases early and improving

outcomes. This surgical mission in Tanzania is just one example of how

Toshiba partners with healthcare providers to help give their patients

another chance at living a longer and better life.”

About Mending Kids

Mending Kids provides life-saving surgical care to children worldwide.

Over the years, thousands of children have received corrective,

transformational surgeries that have given them a chance at longer,

healthier and happier lives. Most of the surgeries performed correct

congenital heart defects, orthopedic abnormalities, severe scoliosis and

significant cranial facial deformities. Mending Kids’ work is

accomplished through four core programs: Overseas Surgical Missions; US

Hometown Missions; Individual Surgical Care; and Training, Research, and

Innovation.

About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

With headquarters in Tustin, Calif., Toshiba America Medical Systems

markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular

systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and cardiovascular

equipment, and coordinates clinical diagnostic imaging research for all

modalities in the United States. For more information, visit Toshiba’s

website at www.medical.toshiba.com.

Contacts

For Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

Rachel Miller, (714)

669-7623

rachel.miller@toshiba.com

or

Michael

Stewart, (310) 437-2523

michael.stewart@ketchum.com