Two Arkansas Youth Honored for Volunteerism at National Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank pays tribute to Hot

Springs and Texarkana students

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arkansas’ top two youth volunteers of 2016, Katelyn Bondhus, 18, of Hot

Springs and Shelby Dunphy-Day, 12, of Texarkana, were honored in the

nation’s capital last night for their outstanding volunteer service

during the 21st annual presentation of The Prudential Spirit

of Community Awards. Katelyn and Shelby – along with 100 other top youth

volunteers from across the country – each received $1,000 awards and

personal congratulations from Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank

at an award ceremony and gala dinner reception held at the Smithsonian’s

National Museum of Natural History.





The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by

Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of

Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Katelyn and Shelby Arkansas’

top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In

addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver

medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington,

D.C., for four days of recognition events.

Katelyn, a senior at Hot Springs High School, volunteers with other

young people in her church to serve the less fortunate in her community

and state, including working on home improvement and maintenance

projects, serving lunch to the homeless, and supporting animal welfare

efforts. It began in seventh grade when Katelyn learned through her

church about the Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a series of weeklong

summer youth camps held at locations around Arkansas to help individuals

and families in need of minor construction and yard work. When she

signed up, “I was just doing it because I was told community service

looked good on high school applications,” she said. “After attending one

week of the program, I realized why people love to volunteer.”

For the next several years, Katelyn devoted a “very taxing” week each

summer to OMP. “It is full of hard work,” she said, “building wheelchair

ramps, painting the insides and outsides of houses, and doing yard

work.” But she found it to be such “an amazing, life-changing

experience,” she recruited all of her closest friends to participate as

well. “I learned that volunteering brings joy to both volunteer and

recipient of the work,” she said. As a result, Katelyn has made it a

priority to get involved in other community service activities. During

the summer, she and other members of her church’s youth group package

and serve food to homeless people at a community crisis center. They

also help with painting, cleanup and Humane Society projects during

designated church service days.

Shelby, a sixth-grader at College Hill Middle School Academy of Design,

planned two “six-leg” races in downtown Texarkana for dog owners and

their pets to raise money for a local animal care and adoption center.

When Shelby was a first-grader, the animal shelter brought some puppies

and kittens to her school. “I remember asking why they were in the

shelter, and what would happen to them,” said Shelby. “The answer I

received was heartbreaking.” She decided that day that she wanted to

help save animals’ lives. Her first step was to hold a raffle that

raised $250 to buy dog food for the shelter, and she has been

volunteering for the shelter ever since.

To prepare for her “Six Leg Fun Run & 5K,” Shelby researched races in

other communities, mapped out routes, obtained approval and grants from

the two Texarkana municipal governments, made presentations to students

and community leaders, built a website, and assembled an event committee

of six adults. In addition to the two races, Shelby planned a pet

contest and a promotion for animal adoption as part of her event, which

she hopes will become an annual affair. “Really, there’s only one reason

I’m putting this race on,” said Shelby. “It isn’t to get a better grade

in school, or because someone is making me do it. It is only because I

want to help get the animals in the shelter adopted.”

“By using their time and talents to better their communities, these

young people have achieved great things – and become examples for us

all,” said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial,

Inc. “Congratulations to an exemplary group of honorees.”

“These students have demonstrated a truly remarkable level of leadership

and commitment in the course of their volunteer service, and it’s an

honor to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Michael Allison,

president of NASSP. “We commend each and every one of them for a job

well done.”

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2016

Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl

Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters,

YMCAs and affiliates of the HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle

level and high school students nationwide participated in this year’s

program.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to

identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service –

and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 21

years, the program has honored more than 115,000 young volunteers at the

local, state and national level.

For more information about The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and

this year’s honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com

or www.nassp.org/spirit.

About NASSP

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) is the

leading organization of and voice for middle level and high school

principals, assistant principals, and school leaders from across the

United States. The association connects and engages school leaders

through advocacy, research, education, and student programs. NASSP

advocates on behalf of all school leaders to ensure the success of each

student and strengthens school leadership practices through the design

and delivery of high quality professional learning experiences.

Reflecting its long-standing commitment to student leadership

development, NASSP administers the National Honor Society, National

Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society, and National

Association of Student Councils. For more information about NASSP,

located in Reston, VA, visit www.nassp.org

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), a financial services leader, has

operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Prudential’s diverse and talented employees are committed to helping

individual and institutional customers grow and protect their wealth

through a variety of products and services, including life insurance,

annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment

management. In the U.S., Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for

strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century.

For more information, please visit www.news.prudential.com.

