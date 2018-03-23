Two Arkansas Youth Honored for Volunteerism at National Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank pays tribute to Hot
Springs and Texarkana students
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arkansas’ top two youth volunteers of 2016, Katelyn Bondhus, 18, of Hot
Springs and Shelby Dunphy-Day, 12, of Texarkana, were honored in the
nation’s capital last night for their outstanding volunteer service
during the 21st annual presentation of The Prudential Spirit
of Community Awards. Katelyn and Shelby – along with 100 other top youth
volunteers from across the country – each received $1,000 awards and
personal congratulations from Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank
at an award ceremony and gala dinner reception held at the Smithsonian’s
National Museum of Natural History.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program, sponsored by
Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of
Secondary School Principals (NASSP), named Katelyn and Shelby Arkansas’
top high school and middle level youth volunteers in February. In
addition to their cash awards, they each received an engraved silver
medallion and an all-expense-paid trip with a parent to Washington,
D.C., for four days of recognition events.
Katelyn, a senior at Hot Springs High School, volunteers with other
young people in her church to serve the less fortunate in her community
and state, including working on home improvement and maintenance
projects, serving lunch to the homeless, and supporting animal welfare
efforts. It began in seventh grade when Katelyn learned through her
church about the Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a series of weeklong
summer youth camps held at locations around Arkansas to help individuals
and families in need of minor construction and yard work. When she
signed up, “I was just doing it because I was told community service
looked good on high school applications,” she said. “After attending one
week of the program, I realized why people love to volunteer.”
For the next several years, Katelyn devoted a “very taxing” week each
summer to OMP. “It is full of hard work,” she said, “building wheelchair
ramps, painting the insides and outsides of houses, and doing yard
work.” But she found it to be such “an amazing, life-changing
experience,” she recruited all of her closest friends to participate as
well. “I learned that volunteering brings joy to both volunteer and
recipient of the work,” she said. As a result, Katelyn has made it a
priority to get involved in other community service activities. During
the summer, she and other members of her church’s youth group package
and serve food to homeless people at a community crisis center. They
also help with painting, cleanup and Humane Society projects during
designated church service days.
Shelby, a sixth-grader at College Hill Middle School Academy of Design,
planned two “six-leg” races in downtown Texarkana for dog owners and
their pets to raise money for a local animal care and adoption center.
When Shelby was a first-grader, the animal shelter brought some puppies
and kittens to her school. “I remember asking why they were in the
shelter, and what would happen to them,” said Shelby. “The answer I
received was heartbreaking.” She decided that day that she wanted to
help save animals’ lives. Her first step was to hold a raffle that
raised $250 to buy dog food for the shelter, and she has been
volunteering for the shelter ever since.
To prepare for her “Six Leg Fun Run & 5K,” Shelby researched races in
other communities, mapped out routes, obtained approval and grants from
the two Texarkana municipal governments, made presentations to students
and community leaders, built a website, and assembled an event committee
of six adults. In addition to the two races, Shelby planned a pet
contest and a promotion for animal adoption as part of her event, which
she hopes will become an annual affair. “Really, there’s only one reason
I’m putting this race on,” said Shelby. “It isn’t to get a better grade
in school, or because someone is making me do it. It is only because I
want to help get the animals in the shelter adopted.”
“By using their time and talents to better their communities, these
young people have achieved great things – and become examples for us
all,” said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial,
Inc. “Congratulations to an exemplary group of honorees.”
“These students have demonstrated a truly remarkable level of leadership
and commitment in the course of their volunteer service, and it’s an
honor to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Michael Allison,
president of NASSP. “We commend each and every one of them for a job
well done.”
Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2016
Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl
Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters,
YMCAs and affiliates of the HandsOn Network. More than 29,000 middle
level and high school students nationwide participated in this year’s
program.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to
identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service –
and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 21
years, the program has honored more than 115,000 young volunteers at the
local, state and national level.
For more information about The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and
this year’s honorees, visit http://spirit.prudential.com
or www.nassp.org/spirit.
