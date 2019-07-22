U.N. Environment Programme Urged to Protect Nature and Humankind from Electromagnetic Fields (EMF)

4G/5G antenna densification is escalating health risks – a global crisis

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Advisors to the International EMF Scientist Appeal, representing 248 scientists from 42 nations, have resubmitted The Appeal to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director, Inger Andersen, requesting the UNEP reassess the potential biological impacts of next generation 4G and 5G telecommunication technologies to plants, animals and humans.





There is particular urgency at this time as new antennas will be densely located throughout residential neighborhoods using much higher frequencies, with greater biologically disruptive pulsations, more dangerous signaling characteristics, plus transmitting equipment on, and inside, homes and buildings. The Advisors to The Appeal recommend UNEP seriously weigh heavily the findings of the independent, non-industry associated EMF science.

See video of spokesperson for The Appeal, the late Martin Blank, Ph.D., of Columbia University, and read the recent letter to the UNEP and the Appeal.

The Advisors to the International EMF Scientist Appeal – Annie Sasco, MD, Dr.PH., Henry Lai, Ph.D., Joel Moskowitz, PhD., Ronald Melnick, Ph.D. and Magda Havas, Ph.D. – call upon the UNEP to be a strong voice for the total environment of the planet, and an effective catalyst within the United Nations with regards to the biological and health effects of electromagnetic pollution.

In the letter to UNEP, Magda Havas, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Trent University School of the Environment, Canada, details serious effects on plants, insects and wildlife from electromagnetic fields that are well documented in the scientific literature.

Ronald Melnick, Ph.D., Advisor to The Appeal and former scientist at the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), who managed the design and development of the NTP’s recently published $30 million animal study showing a clear link between radio frequency radiation (RFR) and cancer, states: “Results from the NTP study show that the previously held assumption that radiofrequency radiation cannot cause cancer or other adverse health effects is clearly wrong.” Policymakers the world over should take note.

