UPDATE: Time Change Announced for Allegion Presentation at 2016 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allegion
plc (NYSE: ALLE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Shannon today announced a time change for his presentation at
the 2016 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference. Shannon
will now discuss the company’s long-term strategy on Tuesday, March 1,
at 4:40 p.m. EST.
The conference will take place at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami
Beach, Florida. Shannon’s presentation will be posted to Allegion’s
website prior to the event.
