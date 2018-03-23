UVLrx™ Presents at 23rd Annual World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine

Showcases Clinically Proven Benefits of Intravenous Light Therapy for
Reducing Inflammation
LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UVLrx
Therapeutics™ is pleased to present its intravenous light therapy
treatment system at the 23rd
Annual World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine, which takes place from
December 10th to December 13th. The 4-day
conference hosted by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)
will showcase emerging, clinically proven approaches to anti-aging and
feature notable speakers in the field.
At the Congress, UVLrx Therapeutics™ will highlight the clinically
proven benefits of light wavelengths utilized by the UVLrx™ Treatment
System.* The company’s CE-marked UVLrx
Station™ Model UVL1500 offers the first intravenous, concurrent
delivery of ultraviolet-A (UVA) and multiple visible light wavelengths
for treating a variety of medical indications. Using the company’s
patent-pending Dry Light Adapter™ and a standard IV catheter, the device
treats blood intravenously, thus eliminating the need for removal of
blood from the body.
At this year’s Congress, Dr.
Michael Galitzer, author of Outstanding Health and a renowned
expert in the field of Longevity Medicine, will present his clinical
trial results that verify UVLrx’s ability to reduce stress-induced
inflammation. In addition, UVLrx will host a large booth at the Congress
where attendees can learn more about how each light wavelength utilized
by the UVLrx™ Treatment System can contribute to slowing the aging
process.
“We are excited to share our technology with the anti-aging community at
the 23rd Annual World Congress this year and demonstrate how
we can contribute to the $300 billion field of anti-aging,” says Michael
Harter, CEO and president of UVLrx™. “By exhibiting at this conference,
we recognize the importance of A4M and believe that UVLrx Therapeutics™
can help change the future of medicine and the human aging process.”
Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) has been used for over a century to
treat bacterial and viral infections and was awarded a Nobel Prize for
treating lupus in 1903. Routinely used in hospitals around the world,
this form of light therapy fell out of prominence in the U.S. with the
advent of antibiotics in the 1950s. With the recent expansion of
drug-resistant infections, blood irradiation offers significant
advantages to pharmaceutical therapies. Furthermore, UVLrx’s intravenous
system is superior to existing ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI) in
that it does not require removal of blood from the body.
To learn more, visit http://uvlrx.com/
and stop by the UVLrx Therapeutics booth (#1027) at the Congress. In
addition to the booth, UVLrx will be hosting its Christmas party at
Frank Gehry’s Keep
Memory Alive Event Center. All event proceeds will go to Keep Memory
Alive’s research on brain health and Alzheimer’s. Learn more at http://www.keepmemoryalive.org/.
The UVLrx Station™ Model UVL1500 is not available for sale in the U.S.
* References to published specific wavelength studies available upon
request.
About UVLrx Therapeutics
Based in Oldsmar, Florida, UVLrx Therapeutics is dedicated to
evidence-based medicine in the field of light therapy and offers the
first intravenous, concurrent delivery of ultraviolet-A (UVA) and
multiple visible light wavelengths for treating a variety of medical
indications. In addition to two Nobel Prizes and NASA-backed research,
hundreds of international clinical trials have verified the health
benefits of UV and other wavelengths of light utilized in the UVLrx™
Treatment System. For more information, please visit www.uvlrx.com.
