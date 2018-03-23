UVLrx™ Presents at 23rd Annual World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine

Showcases Clinically Proven Benefits of Intravenous Light Therapy for

Reducing Inflammation





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UVLrx

Therapeutics™ is pleased to present its intravenous light therapy

treatment system at the 23rd

Annual World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine, which takes place from

December 10th to December 13th. The 4-day

conference hosted by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)

will showcase emerging, clinically proven approaches to anti-aging and

feature notable speakers in the field.

At the Congress, UVLrx Therapeutics™ will highlight the clinically

proven benefits of light wavelengths utilized by the UVLrx™ Treatment

System.* The company’s CE-marked UVLrx

Station™ Model UVL1500 offers the first intravenous, concurrent

delivery of ultraviolet-A (UVA) and multiple visible light wavelengths

for treating a variety of medical indications. Using the company’s

patent-pending Dry Light Adapter™ and a standard IV catheter, the device

treats blood intravenously, thus eliminating the need for removal of

blood from the body.

At this year’s Congress, Dr.

Michael Galitzer, author of Outstanding Health and a renowned

expert in the field of Longevity Medicine, will present his clinical

trial results that verify UVLrx’s ability to reduce stress-induced

inflammation. In addition, UVLrx will host a large booth at the Congress

where attendees can learn more about how each light wavelength utilized

by the UVLrx™ Treatment System can contribute to slowing the aging

process.

“We are excited to share our technology with the anti-aging community at

the 23rd Annual World Congress this year and demonstrate how

we can contribute to the $300 billion field of anti-aging,” says Michael

Harter, CEO and president of UVLrx™. “By exhibiting at this conference,

we recognize the importance of A4M and believe that UVLrx Therapeutics™

can help change the future of medicine and the human aging process.”

Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) has been used for over a century to

treat bacterial and viral infections and was awarded a Nobel Prize for

treating lupus in 1903. Routinely used in hospitals around the world,

this form of light therapy fell out of prominence in the U.S. with the

advent of antibiotics in the 1950s. With the recent expansion of

drug-resistant infections, blood irradiation offers significant

advantages to pharmaceutical therapies. Furthermore, UVLrx’s intravenous

system is superior to existing ultraviolet blood irradiation (UBI) in

that it does not require removal of blood from the body.

To learn more, visit http://uvlrx.com/

and stop by the UVLrx Therapeutics booth (#1027) at the Congress. In

addition to the booth, UVLrx will be hosting its Christmas party at

Frank Gehry’s Keep

Memory Alive Event Center. All event proceeds will go to Keep Memory

Alive’s research on brain health and Alzheimer’s. Learn more at http://www.keepmemoryalive.org/.

The UVLrx Station™ Model UVL1500 is not available for sale in the U.S.

* References to published specific wavelength studies available upon

request.

About UVLrx Therapeutics

Based in Oldsmar, Florida, UVLrx Therapeutics is dedicated to

evidence-based medicine in the field of light therapy and offers the

first intravenous, concurrent delivery of ultraviolet-A (UVA) and

multiple visible light wavelengths for treating a variety of medical

indications. In addition to two Nobel Prizes and NASA-backed research,

hundreds of international clinical trials have verified the health

benefits of UV and other wavelengths of light utilized in the UVLrx™

Treatment System. For more information, please visit www.uvlrx.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Crier Communications

JP Lincoln, 310-274-1072 x

201

President

jp@crierpr.com

or

Business

Contact:

UVLrx Therapeutics

Rowland Hanson

Chairman

Rowland@UVLrx.com