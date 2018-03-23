Vivint Doorbell Camera Wins Gold for Most Innovative Consumer Product of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards 2015

Win further distinguishes product’s edge in smart home market

PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint, a leading provider of smart home technology, today announced

that the Vivint Doorbell Camera is a gold winner for Most Innovative

Consumer Product of the Year in the 2015 Best in Biz Awards, the only

independent business awards program judged by members of the press and

industry analysts. Vivint is the only smart home provider to offer a

doorbell camera integrated with a smart home platform.





Released in May 2015, the Vivint Doorbell immediately records visitors

approaching the doorstep and notifies homeowners on their mobile device

and Vivint SkyControl panel inside the home. Homeowners can see and talk

to anyone on their doorstep, and at the same time remotely unlock the

door for a visitor or open the garage door for a delivery. The Vivint

Doorbell Camera features the most compact design on the market, as well

as a 180-degree view, night vision, live video on demand, recorded clips

and customizable notifications.

“The Vivint Doorbell Camera blends ingenious technology with modern

design to significantly enhance the front door experience for

homeowners,” said Jeff Lyman, chief marketing officer for Vivint. “It’s

no surprise that it has become one of our best-selling products ever.

Given the large number of consumer products released this year, we are

thrilled the Vivint Doorbell Camera emerged as the most innovative

consumer product of 2015.”

The fifth annual program of the Best in Biz Awards in North America

boasted the highest number of submissions to date. More than 600 entries

were received this year, from a wide array of public and private

companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic

regions in the U.S. and Canada.

“What impressed me about this year’s entries was their depth, variety

and energy,” said Dale Dauten, having served on every judging panel

during the past five years of the Best in Biz Awards. “Studying these

entries, you feel the rush of relentless creativity. Hang on for the

ride — the engine of innovation is racing ahead.”

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards

2015, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2015-winners.

For more information about the Vivint Doorbell Camera, visit www.vivint.com/products/doorbell-camera.

About Vivint

Vivint is a leading provider of smart home technology. The company

delivers services through a cloud-based platform that integrates a wide

range of wireless features and components to provide simple, affordable

home security, energy management and home automation. Dedicated to

redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services,

Vivint serves more than one million customers throughout the U.S. and

Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

About Best in Biz Awards

Best in Biz Awards recognizes top companies, teams, executives and

products for their business success as judged by established members of

the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred

in two separate programs annually: North America, and International.

Entries will begin to be accepted in the fourth annual Best in Biz

Awards International program in January 2016. Any organization worldwide

may enter any of the more than 60 company, department or team, executive

and product categories. For more information about the entry process and

categories in the International program, please visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

