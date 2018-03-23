Vivint Doorbell Camera Wins Gold for Most Innovative Consumer Product of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards 2015

Win further distinguishes product’s edge in smart home market
PROVO, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivint, a leading provider of smart home technology, today announced
that the Vivint Doorbell Camera is a gold winner for Most Innovative
Consumer Product of the Year in the 2015 Best in Biz Awards, the only
independent business awards program judged by members of the press and
industry analysts. Vivint is the only smart home provider to offer a
doorbell camera integrated with a smart home platform.
Released in May 2015, the Vivint Doorbell immediately records visitors
approaching the doorstep and notifies homeowners on their mobile device
and Vivint SkyControl panel inside the home. Homeowners can see and talk
to anyone on their doorstep, and at the same time remotely unlock the
door for a visitor or open the garage door for a delivery. The Vivint
Doorbell Camera features the most compact design on the market, as well
as a 180-degree view, night vision, live video on demand, recorded clips
and customizable notifications.
“The Vivint Doorbell Camera blends ingenious technology with modern
design to significantly enhance the front door experience for
homeowners,” said Jeff Lyman, chief marketing officer for Vivint. “It’s
no surprise that it has become one of our best-selling products ever.
Given the large number of consumer products released this year, we are
thrilled the Vivint Doorbell Camera emerged as the most innovative
consumer product of 2015.”
The fifth annual program of the Best in Biz Awards in North America
boasted the highest number of submissions to date. More than 600 entries
were received this year, from a wide array of public and private
companies of all sizes and from a variety of industries and geographic
regions in the U.S. and Canada.
“What impressed me about this year’s entries was their depth, variety
and energy,” said Dale Dauten, having served on every judging panel
during the past five years of the Best in Biz Awards. “Studying these
entries, you feel the rush of relentless creativity. Hang on for the
ride — the engine of innovation is racing ahead.”
The judging panel included contributors to ABC, About.com, Bloomberg
Businessweek, Buffalo News, Business News Daily, Chip Design Magazine,
Computerworld, Consumer Affairs, CRN, ECT News Network, eWeek Channel
Insider, Fast Company, Fierce Online Video, Forbes, FOX News Latino,
Hartford Business Journal, Inc. Magazine, InfoRisk Today, Information
Week, King Features Syndicate, L.A. Biz, MediaPost, Motley Fool, PE HUB,
Phoenix Business Journal, Portland Business Journal, ReadWriteWeb, San
Jose Mercury News, Silicon Valley Business Journal, Small Business
Digest, South Florida Business Journal, Tech Cocktail, Wired, Woman’s
Day and Xconomy.
For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards
2015, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2015-winners.
For more information about the Vivint Doorbell Camera, visit www.vivint.com/products/doorbell-camera.
About Vivint
Vivint is a leading provider of smart home technology. The company
delivers services through a cloud-based platform that integrates a wide
range of wireless features and components to provide simple, affordable
home security, energy management and home automation. Dedicated to
redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services,
Vivint serves more than one million customers throughout the U.S. and
Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.
About Best in Biz Awards
Best in Biz Awards recognizes top companies, teams, executives and
products for their business success as judged by established members of
the press and industry analysts. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred
in two separate programs annually: North America, and International.
Entries will begin to be accepted in the fourth annual Best in Biz
Awards International program in January 2016. Any organization worldwide
may enter any of the more than 60 company, department or team, executive
and product categories. For more information about the entry process and
categories in the International program, please visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.
Contacts
Vivint Public Relations
Liz Tanner, 801-229-6956
liz.tanner@vivint.com