Walgreens and Unilever Team Up with ME to WE for Second Year of Give H2OPE to Others

Companies unite to make global clean water impact through sale of

select Unilever products at Walgreens

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GiveH2OPE–Walgreens and Unilever are again joining forces with social enterprise

ME to WE to empower Walgreens customers to help make a life-changing

difference. Customers can help provide developing communities in Africa

with access to clean water through a simple store purchase and the

program Give H2OPE to Others (#GiveH2OPE).





From July 31 through Aug. 27, 2016, a donation will be made for

customers who purchase select Unilever TRESemmé®, Suave®, Caress® or

AXE® products at participating Walgreens stores. This donation will help

provide five gallons of clean water to a family in a developing

community. In addition, customers purchasing two or more select Unilever

products at Walgreens will help provide 15 gallons of clean water*.

Through these purchases, Walgreens and Unilever, with the help of ME to

WE – a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and

experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday choices

– hope to provide the Kenyan village of Esinoni with access to clean

water through the construction of a borehole, a 200-meter deep well.

“Walgreens today continues a long-standing commitment of meaningful

global corporate citizenship focused on making an impact in the

community, environment, workplace and marketplace,” said Alex Gourlay,

co-chief operating officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “Our

participation in Give H2OPE to Others for a second year reflects this

mission of making it easy for our customers to take part and help make a

difference around the world.”

Give H2OPE to Others was designed to show that even the smallest steps

can have a large-scale social impact – including everyday purchases. The

clean water supplied from these purchases will help reduce the incidence

of waterborne disease and illness to families and communities in rural

Kenya. It will also help to eliminate the 30 kilometers (or

approximately 6 hours) per day women and children in the region

typically travel to collect water – allowing children to spend more time

in the classroom and giving women the opportunity to care for their

children or work.

“At Unilever, we find brands that are integrating sustainable living

into their core purpose are driving success,” said Todd Tillemans,

corporate EVP, president customer development, Unilever. “Moving into

the second year of this partnership is further proof that small actions,

like making a simple purchase, can add up to a big difference. We are

proud to help provide access to clean drinking water and believe that

together we can create a bright future.”

Last year, Walgreens and Unilever helped donate more than 17.5 million

gallons of clean water to the rural Kenyan village of Kipsongol. The

donation was made through the construction of a borehole that helped

give approximately 2,000 community members, including more than 800

children, access to 31,000 gallons of clean water every day. Providing

access to this basic resource has had a ripple effect on the community,

helping propel the village’s social and economic progress for a lifetime.

“Thanks to ME to WE’s partnership with Walgreens and Unilever, we’ve

been able to make a tremendous impact in developing communities around

the world by providing thousands of people with access to clean water,”

said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of ME to WE. “Through Give H2OPE to

Others, thousands of more lives will be changed, unlocking opportunities

that will empower families to break the cycle of poverty.”

All ME to WE products come with a Track Your Impact code for buyers to

track exactly where and how their purchase has made an impact in a

partner community. Walgreens customers can learn more about the

difference their purchases have made by entering the UPC code on the

back of the each TRESemmé®, Suave®, Caress® or AXE® product package at www.walgreens.com/trackyourimpact.

For more information on the program, visit www.walgreens.com/trackyourimpact.

* Between 7/31/16 and 8/27/16, for every purchase of one Suave®,

TRESemmé®, Axe® or Caress® product at Walgreens and Duane Reade, six

cents (equal to 5 gallons) will be donated to ME to WE’s charitable

partner, WE Charity, or for every purchase of two or more of the these

products, eighteen cents (equal to 15 gallons) will be donated. Total

donation up to $175,000. For more information about ME to WE or

WE CharityME to WE, visit www.we.org.

Purchases are not tax deductible. Not valid in Puerto Rico or the US

Virgin Islands.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com),

one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail

Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA),

the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. More

than 8 million customers interact with Walgreens each day in communities

across America, using the most convenient, multichannel access to

consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health

and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,173 drugstores

with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico

and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens digital business includes

Walgreens.com, drugstore.com, Beauty.com and VisionDirect.com. More than

400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail

clinic services.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Food, Refreshments,

Home and Personal Care products with sales in more than 190 countries

and reaching 2 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the

portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers,

Caress, Clear Scalp & Hair Therapy, Country Crock, Degree, Dove personal

care products, Fruttare, Good Humor, Hellmann’s, I Can’t Believe It’s

Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Magnum, Nexxus,

Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Promise, Q-tips, Simple, St. Ives, Suave,

Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TIGI, TONI&GUY Hair Meet Wardrobe, TRESemmé

and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or

registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States –

generating more than $8.5 billion in sales in 2015.

The Unilever Sustainable Living Plan commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their

health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

Unilever ranked number one in its sector on the 2015 Dow Jones

Sustainability Index.

The entire Unilever global factory network, as well as its U.S.

non-manufacturing facilities, have achieved zero non-hazardous waste to

landfill status.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

To connect with Unilever U.S. via Facebook visit: www.facebook.com/unileverusa

To connect with Unilever U.S. via Twitter follow: @unileverusa

About ME to WE

ME to WE Social Enterprise creates socially conscious products

and experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday

choices. These products and services include handmade ME to WE artisans

accessories, ME to WE trips and ME to WE leadership programming. Half of

all ME to WE profits are donated to support WE Charity, while the other

half is reinvested to grow the mission of the social enterprise. ME to

WE is a fully transparent model backed by its Track Your Impact promise.

The positive impact of products and experiences can be traced a WE

Villages partner community where it was delivered. ME to WE is part of WE,

a movement that brings people together and gives them the tools to

change the world, empowering them to make a difference at home and

globally.

Learn more at metowe.com

