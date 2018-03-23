Walgreens and Unilever Team Up with ME to WE for Second Year of Give H2OPE to Others

Companies unite to make global clean water impact through sale of
select Unilever products at Walgreens
DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GiveH2OPE–Walgreens and Unilever are again joining forces with social enterprise
ME to WE to empower Walgreens customers to help make a life-changing
difference. Customers can help provide developing communities in Africa
with access to clean water through a simple store purchase and the
program Give H2OPE to Others (#GiveH2OPE).
From July 31 through Aug. 27, 2016, a donation will be made for
customers who purchase select Unilever TRESemmé®, Suave®, Caress® or
AXE® products at participating Walgreens stores. This donation will help
provide five gallons of clean water to a family in a developing
community. In addition, customers purchasing two or more select Unilever
products at Walgreens will help provide 15 gallons of clean water*.
Through these purchases, Walgreens and Unilever, with the help of ME to
WE – a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and
experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday choices
– hope to provide the Kenyan village of Esinoni with access to clean
water through the construction of a borehole, a 200-meter deep well.
“Walgreens today continues a long-standing commitment of meaningful
global corporate citizenship focused on making an impact in the
community, environment, workplace and marketplace,” said Alex Gourlay,
co-chief operating officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “Our
participation in Give H2OPE to Others for a second year reflects this
mission of making it easy for our customers to take part and help make a
difference around the world.”
Give H2OPE to Others was designed to show that even the smallest steps
can have a large-scale social impact – including everyday purchases. The
clean water supplied from these purchases will help reduce the incidence
of waterborne disease and illness to families and communities in rural
Kenya. It will also help to eliminate the 30 kilometers (or
approximately 6 hours) per day women and children in the region
typically travel to collect water – allowing children to spend more time
in the classroom and giving women the opportunity to care for their
children or work.
“At Unilever, we find brands that are integrating sustainable living
into their core purpose are driving success,” said Todd Tillemans,
corporate EVP, president customer development, Unilever. “Moving into
the second year of this partnership is further proof that small actions,
like making a simple purchase, can add up to a big difference. We are
proud to help provide access to clean drinking water and believe that
together we can create a bright future.”
Last year, Walgreens and Unilever helped donate more than 17.5 million
gallons of clean water to the rural Kenyan village of Kipsongol. The
donation was made through the construction of a borehole that helped
give approximately 2,000 community members, including more than 800
children, access to 31,000 gallons of clean water every day. Providing
access to this basic resource has had a ripple effect on the community,
helping propel the village’s social and economic progress for a lifetime.
“Thanks to ME to WE’s partnership with Walgreens and Unilever, we’ve
been able to make a tremendous impact in developing communities around
the world by providing thousands of people with access to clean water,”
said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of ME to WE. “Through Give H2OPE to
Others, thousands of more lives will be changed, unlocking opportunities
that will empower families to break the cycle of poverty.”
All ME to WE products come with a Track Your Impact code for buyers to
track exactly where and how their purchase has made an impact in a
partner community. Walgreens customers can learn more about the
difference their purchases have made by entering the UPC code on the
back of the each TRESemmé®, Suave®, Caress® or AXE® product package at www.walgreens.com/trackyourimpact.
For more information on the program, visit www.walgreens.com/trackyourimpact.
* Between 7/31/16 and 8/27/16, for every purchase of one Suave®,
TRESemmé®, Axe® or Caress® product at Walgreens and Duane Reade, six
cents (equal to 5 gallons) will be donated to ME to WE’s charitable
partner, WE Charity, or for every purchase of two or more of the these
products, eighteen cents (equal to 15 gallons) will be donated. Total
donation up to $175,000. For more information about ME to WE or
WE CharityME to WE, visit www.we.org.
Purchases are not tax deductible. Not valid in Puerto Rico or the US
Virgin Islands.
