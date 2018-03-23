Watch the latest BizWireTV from Business Wire

Featuring Aequitas NEO Exchange, Marley Natural, the GRAMMYs and more

This week’s episode features:

Crisp

Thinking launches platform for social apps to protect young people from

bullying. Tweet

this!

Antibullying

platform now offered to millions of students through Great American

Insurance Group. Tweet

this!

Baidu’s

(NASDAQ:BIDU) DU Battery Saver surpasses 400 million downloads worldwide.

Tweet

this!

Aequitas

NEO Exchange receives application for first listing. Tweet

this!

Marley

Natural debuts premium cannabis products. Tweet

this!

Fitbit

(NYSE:FIT) unveils new fashion-forward fitness wristband, Fitbit Alta.

Tweet

this!

Amazon-Echo&esheet=51278208&newsitemid=20160212005093&lan=en-US&anchor=%E2%80%9CAlexa%2C+Play+Spotify%E2%80%9D%3A+Spotify+now+available+on+Amazon+%28NASDAQ%3A+AMZN%29+Echo.&index=14&md5=33e8df0094340bc35df3cf34e19f2922″ rel=”nofollow”>“Alexa,

Play Spotify”: Spotify now available on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo. Tweet

this!

Glu

(NASDAQ:GLUU) partners with global superstar Taylor Swift on new mobile

game. Tweet

this!

David

Bowie to be honored by Lady Gaga at the 58th Annual GRAMMY

Awards. Tweet

this!

GRAMMY

Live to bring music fans multiplatform coverage of music’s biggest night.

Tweet

this!

GARAGE

Magazine and Marvel (NYSE:DIS) turn supermodels into super heroes. Tweet

this!

