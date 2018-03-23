Watch the latest BizWireTV from Business Wire

Featuring Aequitas NEO Exchange, Marley Natural, the GRAMMYs and more
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Business Wire announces the newest episode of BizWireTV
today, a weekly series covering trending news stories published over
the newswire’s distribution network. The show spotlights stories on
disruptive startups and technologies, entrepreneurs and funding
announcements, hot business trends and companies to watch.
This week’s episode features:
Crisp
Thinking launches platform for social apps to protect young people from
bullying. Tweet
this!
Antibullying
platform now offered to millions of students through Great American
Insurance Group. Tweet
this!
Baidu’s
(NASDAQ:BIDU) DU Battery Saver surpasses 400 million downloads worldwide.
Tweet
this!
Aequitas
NEO Exchange receives application for first listing. Tweet
this!
Marley
Natural debuts premium cannabis products. Tweet
this!
Fitbit
(NYSE:FIT) unveils new fashion-forward fitness wristband, Fitbit Alta.
Tweet
this!
Amazon-Echo&esheet=51278208&newsitemid=20160212005093&lan=en-US&anchor=%E2%80%9CAlexa%2C+Play+Spotify%E2%80%9D%3A+Spotify+now+available+on+Amazon+%28NASDAQ%3A+AMZN%29+Echo.&index=14&md5=33e8df0094340bc35df3cf34e19f2922″ rel=”nofollow”>“Alexa,
Play Spotify”: Spotify now available on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo. Tweet
this!
Glu
(NASDAQ:GLUU) partners with global superstar Taylor Swift on new mobile
game. Tweet
this!
David
Bowie to be honored by Lady Gaga at the 58th Annual GRAMMY
Awards. Tweet
this!
GRAMMY
Live to bring music fans multiplatform coverage of music’s biggest night.
Tweet
this!
GARAGE
Magazine and Marvel (NYSE:DIS) turn supermodels into super heroes. Tweet
this!
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis
powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media
tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin
Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on www.BusinessWire.com
The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:
BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am
BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at
3:00pm
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire
