WEST ELM OPENS IN DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS SEPTEMBER 1

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home furnishings retailer West
Elm announced today it will open a new store in Palm Springs on
Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m. The 10,076 square-foot West Elm store
is the anchor tenant of the Downtown Palm Springs Revitalization
Project, bringing approximately 30 jobs to the area. Located on the
ground floor at 201 N. Palm Canyon Drive, West Elm will be the first of
several new retailers and restaurants expected to open in the new
mixed-used development downtown. As part of West Elm’s LOCAL program,
products from 15 California-based makers and designers will be featured
with the brand’s fall assortment of modern furnishings and décor.
“Palm Springs has long been an inspiration to us at West Elm — from its
design and architecture to its signature modern sensibility,” said West
Elm president Jim Brett. “Opening our store downtown is just the
beginning of our commitment to honoring the city’s heritage as the
epicenter of Mid-century modern design and contributing to the vibrancy
of Downtown Palm Springs.”
Guided by downtown’s historic architecture, West Elm incorporated
influences from the golden era of modernism into the store’s unique
details such as the exterior mix of glass and metal framed to complement
downtown’s neighboring shops and natural surroundings. At its customer
checkout, West Elm partnered with local artisan Ken Mason of Long Beach,
CA to create an art installation employing handcrafted ceramic tiles
arranged in abstract and asymmetrical configurations. The interior
design utilizes natural materials throughout the store including
reclaimed and salvaged wood for the ceiling.
“It is our hope to promote economic growth for this very special
community,” said the store’s general manager, Wyndal Chapital. “We have
the opportunity to co-exist with local businesses in sustainable ways
that supports local products and services as well as the city’s artists
and designers.”
To celebrate the opening, West Elm has partnered with Palm
Springs-based artist Amanda
Mills Design to design an exclusive tote bag that will be presented
to the first 300 shoppers with a $50 minimum purchase. Additional store
opening activities include a sweepstakes*
offering local customers a chance to win a $2,000 gift card and an
invitation to a private pre-opening celebration on Wednesday, August 31
from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. to benefit Palm
Springs Animal Shelter, whose mission is to build a community
responsible for pet stewardship and humane treatment of animals.
A selection of locally made products by 15 California-based makers and
artisans will be available as part of the West Elm Palm Springs LOCAL
assortment including:
-
Amanda
Mills Design: Palm Springs-inspired illustrator and letterer with
punchy colors
-
BKB
Ceramics: A rustic modern ceramicist from Joshua Tree
-
Cardtorial:
Los Angeles maker of laser cut wood prints and albums
-
Concrete
Geometric: Geometric concrete vases made in Sylmar, California
-
Dear
Doggy: Dapper pet bow ties made in Los Angeles
-
Eric
Trine: Steel geometric furniture in powder-coated finishes made in
Long Beach, California
-
Etta
+ Billie: Sustainable handmade cold-process soaps from San
Francisco
-
Katie
Gong Design: San Francisco-based maker of natural wood side tables
-
Jikits:
Whimsical modern mobiles from printmaker and sculptor Kim Baise in Los
Angeles
-
Marley
and Alfie: Decorative horseshoes adorned in vibrant colors and
lush textures
-
M.F.E.O.:
Los Angeles-based woodworkers making planters and wall shelves
-
Miriam
Dema: A Los Angeles artist creating vintage inspired pennants with
a California theme
-
Omni
Butcher Blocks: California-shaped cutting boards made outside of
San Diego
-
Pei
Design: Playfully illustrated greeting cards made in Pasadena
-
XIO
Design Studio: Decorative panels made by an Argentinian woodworker
living in Joshua Tree
For up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers
are encouraged to Like the West Elm Palm Springs store on Facebook: www.facebook.com/westelmpalmsprings
and follow the store on Instagram: @westelmpalmsprings.
West Elm Palm Springs is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and
Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The store’s address is 201 N. Palm Canyon Dr.,
Palm Springs, CA 92262 and the phone number is (760) 322-1359.
*Open only to residents that live within the Palm Springs, CA area.
Official rules of the sweepstakes can be found on the Palm
Springs sweepstakes page.
About West Elm
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first
store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With the
mission of helping customers express their personal style at home,
everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life,
from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living, to its
commitment to Fair Trade Certified, LOCAL and handcrafted products, and
community-driven in-store events and collaborations. The brand operates
100 retail stores in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK,
ships internationally to customers around the world and operates stores
in Mexico, the Middle East and Philippines through unaffiliated
franchisees. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates
West Elm Workspace with Inscape in the commercial furnishings industry. West
Elm is part of an active community on Facebook,
Instagram,
Pinterest,
Twitter
and YouTube,
and is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands.
