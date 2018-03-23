WEST ELM OPENS IN DOWNTOWN PALM SPRINGS SEPTEMBER 1

Celebrates Palm Springs by Showcasing Local Makers and Artisans in

Store

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home furnishings retailer West

Elm announced today it will open a new store in Palm Springs on

Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m. The 10,076 square-foot West Elm store

is the anchor tenant of the Downtown Palm Springs Revitalization

Project, bringing approximately 30 jobs to the area. Located on the

ground floor at 201 N. Palm Canyon Drive, West Elm will be the first of

several new retailers and restaurants expected to open in the new

mixed-used development downtown. As part of West Elm’s LOCAL program,

products from 15 California-based makers and designers will be featured

with the brand’s fall assortment of modern furnishings and décor.

“Palm Springs has long been an inspiration to us at West Elm — from its

design and architecture to its signature modern sensibility,” said West

Elm president Jim Brett. “Opening our store downtown is just the

beginning of our commitment to honoring the city’s heritage as the

epicenter of Mid-century modern design and contributing to the vibrancy

of Downtown Palm Springs.”

Guided by downtown’s historic architecture, West Elm incorporated

influences from the golden era of modernism into the store’s unique

details such as the exterior mix of glass and metal framed to complement

downtown’s neighboring shops and natural surroundings. At its customer

checkout, West Elm partnered with local artisan Ken Mason of Long Beach,

CA to create an art installation employing handcrafted ceramic tiles

arranged in abstract and asymmetrical configurations. The interior

design utilizes natural materials throughout the store including

reclaimed and salvaged wood for the ceiling.

“It is our hope to promote economic growth for this very special

community,” said the store’s general manager, Wyndal Chapital. “We have

the opportunity to co-exist with local businesses in sustainable ways

that supports local products and services as well as the city’s artists

and designers.”

To celebrate the opening, West Elm has partnered with Palm

Springs-based artist Amanda

Mills Design to design an exclusive tote bag that will be presented

to the first 300 shoppers with a $50 minimum purchase. Additional store

opening activities include a sweepstakes*

offering local customers a chance to win a $2,000 gift card and an

invitation to a private pre-opening celebration on Wednesday, August 31

from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. to benefit Palm

Springs Animal Shelter, whose mission is to build a community

responsible for pet stewardship and humane treatment of animals.

A selection of locally made products by 15 California-based makers and

artisans will be available as part of the West Elm Palm Springs LOCAL

assortment including:

West Elm Palm Springs is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and

Sunday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The store’s address is 201 N. Palm Canyon Dr.,

Palm Springs, CA 92262 and the phone number is (760) 322-1359.

About West Elm

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first

store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With the

mission of helping customers express their personal style at home,

everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life,

from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living, to its

commitment to Fair Trade Certified, LOCAL and handcrafted products, and

community-driven in-store events and collaborations. The brand operates

100 retail stores in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK,

ships internationally to customers around the world and operates stores

in Mexico, the Middle East and Philippines through unaffiliated

franchisees. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates

West Elm Workspace with Inscape in the commercial furnishings industry. West

Elm is part of an active community on Facebook,

Instagram,

Pinterest,

Twitter

and YouTube,

and is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands.

