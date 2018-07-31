Western Dental Recommends Dental Sealants in the Fight Against Cavities

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, knows
that getting your child to brush after every meal can be a challenge.
That’s why dental sealants, a clear, thin protective coating, can be a
key treatment in reducing and preventing cavities when applied to teeth.
In fact, sealants have been shown to reduce the risk of decay by nearly
80% in molars. This is especially important when it comes to your
child’s dental health since, according to a report issued by the Center
for Disease Control, “school-age children without sealants have almost
three times more cavities than children with sealants.” (October 2016)
Children and adults can benefit from sealants, but early intervention is
key. First molars appear around age 6, and second molars break through
around age 12. Applying sealants to new molars can keep them cavity-free
from the start, which helps save time and money in the long run. Even
better news: sealants for children are covered by Medi-Cal every two
years and are typically covered by private insurance or Medicaid in
other states.
How sealants are applied. It’s an easy and painless process. Your
dentist preps the surface of your tooth by applying a gel so that a
strong bond will form between your tooth and the sealant. Sealant is
then ready to be applied onto the grooves of your tooth and allowed to
harden. Sealants dry to a clear, invisible coating. Your dentist can
insure the sealants are effectively protecting your teeth each time you
come in for your appointment.
Sealants will often last for several years. Your dentist can advise you
if sealants are an option for you, and how often you might need to
reapply them.
