Western Dental Recommends Dental Sealants in the Fight Against Cavities

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Dental, a national leader in dental and orthodontic care, knows

that getting your child to brush after every meal can be a challenge.

That’s why dental sealants, a clear, thin protective coating, can be a

key treatment in reducing and preventing cavities when applied to teeth.

In fact, sealants have been shown to reduce the risk of decay by nearly

80% in molars. This is especially important when it comes to your

child’s dental health since, according to a report issued by the Center

for Disease Control, “school-age children without sealants have almost

three times more cavities than children with sealants.” (October 2016)

Children and adults can benefit from sealants, but early intervention is

key. First molars appear around age 6, and second molars break through

around age 12. Applying sealants to new molars can keep them cavity-free

from the start, which helps save time and money in the long run. Even

better news: sealants for children are covered by Medi-Cal every two

years and are typically covered by private insurance or Medicaid in

other states.

How sealants are applied. It’s an easy and painless process. Your

dentist preps the surface of your tooth by applying a gel so that a

strong bond will form between your tooth and the sealant. Sealant is

then ready to be applied onto the grooves of your tooth and allowed to

harden. Sealants dry to a clear, invisible coating. Your dentist can

insure the sealants are effectively protecting your teeth each time you

come in for your appointment.

Sealants will often last for several years. Your dentist can advise you

if sealants are an option for you, and how often you might need to

reapply them.

To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your

community, visit www.westerndental.com

or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental &

Orthodontics and Western Dental Kids) is one of the nation’s largest

dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral

healthcare, serving approximately 2.4 million patient visits annually in

246 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and

Texas. In addition to general dentistry, it offers orthodontics, oral

surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its

offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to

both adults and children in the Medi-Cal Dental program – part of the

Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for

more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental

dentists provided care to more than a half-million Medi-Cal Dental

beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the

State to help improve the program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality

assurance system that monitors patient visits, treatments, dental staff

and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more

about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com

or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

Contacts

Western Dental

Jeffrey Weidel

Office: 916-781-0616

Cell:

916-402-7132

jeff@halldinpr.com