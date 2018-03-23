World’s No.1 Hypnosis Apps Publisher Surf City Apps Launches Its Suite of Apps in Spanish

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apps–Surf City Apps LLC, an American company behind the world’s no.1
hypnotherapy apps, has today announced the release of its suite of
twelve hypnosis apps in Spanish (iOS versions available now, Android
versions coming soon).
This announcement from the team behind the world’s most popular hypnosis
apps has broken a language barrier. The company’s English-language apps
have ranked no.1 in 46 countries on 6 continents in health and fitness,
medical, finance and lifestyle categories. All Surf City Apps’ hypnosis
audios are carefully scripted by a certified clinical hypnotherapist
(CCHt), and now they are available in Spanish-language App Stores
throughout Latin America and Spain.
Hypnosis is increasingly recognized by medical and mental health experts
for a multitude of benefits. A hypnotherapy breakthrough made the front
cover of the August 2000 edition of The American Journal of Psychiatry
when Harvard University researchers published a study showing that
cerebral activity monitored by brain scans proved hypnosis changes the
state of the brain. “What we have shown for the first time is that
hypnosis changes conscious experience in a way not possible when we are
not under hypnosis,” said the study leader, Professor Emeritus Stephen
M. Kosslyn, of Harvard’s Rosslyn Laboratory.
In 2011, The American Psychological Association featured leading
researcher Dr. Guy H. Montgomery, director of the Integrative Behavioral
Medicine Program at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, saying, “Hypnosis
helps patients to reduce their distress and have positive expectations
about the outcomes of surgery.” In its inaugural global traditional and
alternative medicine strategy announced in May 2002, The World Health
Organization (WHO) highlighted randomized controlled trials that offer
convincing evidence hypnosis can alleviate anxiety, panic disorders, and
insomnia.
Surf City Apps has received thousands of emails and reviews from users
around the globe reporting how the apps have helped them with anxiety,
weight loss, insomnia, increased sex drive, healthy and mindful eating,
enjoying exercise, relieving symptoms of depression, ending
procrastination, attracting love, wealthy mindset, and quitting smoking.
Background:
Surf City Apps LLC, founded in America in 2012, has enjoyed 5 million
downloads to date. Our hypnosis apps are available on iOS and Android.
Explore amazing reviews from users around the world who have found our
apps to be effective and easy to use in the comfort and privacy of their
own homes. Visit http://surfcityapps.com/.
