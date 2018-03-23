Wyoming Students Find School Tailored for Their Unique Learning

— Students return to online public school August 25th—
LUSK, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Students at Wyoming
Virtual Academy (WYVA), an accredited, full-time, online
public school will begin their 2016-2017 school year on August 25,
excited to learn in a way that works for them. Students attending the
school come from across the state, often in remote areas, where they may
not otherwise have the opportunity to access an education like WYVA.
WYVA is open to all students in grades K through 12 who reside in
Wyoming and is a program of Niobrara County School District #1. The
rigorous and engaging curriculum offered by the school includes courses
in language arts/English, math, science, history, world languages, art
and music, as well as elective and Advanced Placement®
courses for high school students. State-certified teachers provide
instruction, guidance and support, and interact with students and
parents via email, web-based classrooms, online discussions, phone and
face-to-face meetings.
“Giving students greater flexibility in their learning while teaching a
rigorous curriculum is hard to find anywhere in the state,” said Jeff
Verosky, head of school of Wyoming Virtual Academy. “We’re so proud that
we can offer students this individualized option.”
Several WYVA courses are aligned to the Success Curriculum of the
Hathaway Scholarship Program, giving students more support and access to
resources that help prepare them for life after high school. WYVA
provides an education that meets or exceeds state standards and prepares
them for future success.
Earlier this summer, WYVA challenged enrolled families to prevent summer
‘brain drain’ by offering students free access to LearnBop,
a self-paced solution that simulates a one-on-one, personalized math
tutoring experience. The award-winning online program will continue to
be available free of charge throughout the fall and can be used
alongside the regular math curriculum to build math skills or prepare
for high-level exams.
WYVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. To learn more about
enrollment requirements, visit http://wyva.k12.com
and follow on Facebook.
About Wyoming Virtual Academy
Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is an accredited, full-time online public
school that serves Wyoming students in grades K through 12. A school
program of Niobrara County School District #1, WYVA is tuition-free,
giving parents and families the choice to access the award-winning
curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc.
(NYSE: LRN),
the nation’s largest provider of proprietary curriculum and online
education programs. For more information about WYVA, visit http://wyva.k12.com
and follow us on Facebook.
