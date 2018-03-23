Wyoming Students Find School Tailored for Their Unique Learning

— Students return to online public school August 25th—

LUSK, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Students at Wyoming

Virtual Academy (WYVA), an accredited, full-time, online

public school will begin their 2016-2017 school year on August 25,

excited to learn in a way that works for them. Students attending the

school come from across the state, often in remote areas, where they may

not otherwise have the opportunity to access an education like WYVA.

WYVA is open to all students in grades K through 12 who reside in

Wyoming and is a program of Niobrara County School District #1. The

rigorous and engaging curriculum offered by the school includes courses

in language arts/English, math, science, history, world languages, art

and music, as well as elective and Advanced Placement®

courses for high school students. State-certified teachers provide

instruction, guidance and support, and interact with students and

parents via email, web-based classrooms, online discussions, phone and

face-to-face meetings.

“Giving students greater flexibility in their learning while teaching a

rigorous curriculum is hard to find anywhere in the state,” said Jeff

Verosky, head of school of Wyoming Virtual Academy. “We’re so proud that

we can offer students this individualized option.”

Several WYVA courses are aligned to the Success Curriculum of the

Hathaway Scholarship Program, giving students more support and access to

resources that help prepare them for life after high school. WYVA

provides an education that meets or exceeds state standards and prepares

them for future success.

Earlier this summer, WYVA challenged enrolled families to prevent summer

‘brain drain’ by offering students free access to LearnBop,

a self-paced solution that simulates a one-on-one, personalized math

tutoring experience. The award-winning online program will continue to

be available free of charge throughout the fall and can be used

alongside the regular math curriculum to build math skills or prepare

for high-level exams.

WYVA is still accepting enrollments for this fall. To learn more about

enrollment requirements, visit http://wyva.k12.com

and follow on Facebook.

About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is an accredited, full-time online public

school that serves Wyoming students in grades K through 12. A school

program of Niobrara County School District #1, WYVA is tuition-free,

giving parents and families the choice to access the award-winning

curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc.

(NYSE: LRN),

the nation’s largest provider of proprietary curriculum and online

education programs. For more information about WYVA, visit http://wyva.k12.com

and follow us on Facebook.

Contacts

SE2

Rachel Schiller, 815-575-0711

rachel@publicpersuasion.com